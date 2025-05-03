About the developer

The company began its operations with its first project in Platres, a popular holiday resort located in the Troodos Mountains. In 1999 after the successful completion and sale of the Platres project, Country Rose began its work in the village of Souni, where it has been successfully building homes of distinction ever since. Country Rose strives for excellence in every aspect of the company’s operations. Quality is ensured by the fact that the construction company is fully owned and operated by Country Rose, which means every aspect of the process of building is under our control and can meet our stringent quality criteria. Aftersales play an equally important role for the company and our goal is to offer full support to the client long after completion of the sale of a property, providing him with help and assistance wherever required. At the time of writing the company has constructed more than 200 villas in the area of Souni.