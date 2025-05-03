  1. Realting.com
Country Rose Ltd

Cyprus, Limassol District
Developer
1999
5 months
English
countryrosesouni.com/
About the developer

The company began its operations with its first project in Platres, a popular holiday resort located in the Troodos Mountains. In 1999 after the successful completion and sale of the Platres project, Country Rose began its work in the village of Souni, where it has been successfully building homes of distinction ever since. Country Rose strives for excellence in every aspect of the company’s operations. Quality is ensured by the fact that the construction company is fully owned and operated by Country Rose, which means every aspect of the process of building is under our control and can meet our stringent quality criteria. Aftersales play an equally important role for the company and our goal is to offer full support to the client long after completion of the sale of a property, providing him with help and assistance wherever required. At the time of writing the company has constructed more than 200 villas in the area of Souni.

Working time
Monday
08:00 - 16:00
Tuesday
08:00 - 16:00
Wednesday
08:00 - 16:00
Thursday
08:00 - 16:00
Friday
08:00 - 16:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
New buildings
Villa Compose III
Villa Compose III
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
from
$425,523
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Compose III Project – Four Houses type Cherry The houses consist of 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Ground floor - 80m2 - Upper floor – 62m2 Covered Entrance – 3m2 – Total – 145m2 Uncovered verandas – 6m2 Plot  - 420m2 (Each House) The total covered area of each house is 145m2 …
Leave a request
Villa Classic Plus - House 170
Villa Classic Plus - House 170
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
from
$702,698
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
The house consists of 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.   Ground floor - 160m2 - Upper floor – 90m2 Covered veranda – 15m2 - Total – 265m2 Plot  - 750m2 The total covered area of the house is 265m2 and it has also a large uncovered veranda on the upper floor. This is a list of wh…
Leave a request
Villa Classic II - House 4
Villa Classic II - House 4
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
from
$671,234
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
The house consists of 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Ground floor - 125m2 - Upper floor – 74m2 Covered veranda – 25m2 - Total – 224m2 Plot  - 663m2 This is a list of what Is included in the price Solar and electric water heating system. Swimming pool 4m x 8m. 1m paving aro…
Leave a request
Villa Sterling - House 27
Villa Sterling - House 27
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Covered size sq. m: 420m2 main house plus 80m2 covered verandas plus 40m2 guesthouse plus 20m2 maids house. Plot size sq. m: 4286m2 Property Type and Location/City: "Sterling Carob", Located in Souni, Limassol, Cyprus. Status: Ready for immediate delivery. Sterling Project descri…
Leave a request
