George K. Konstantinou Law Firm
George Konstantinou Law Firm combines legal excellence with personal service. Our tradition of integrity and commitment to client success has earned us recognition as a beacon of trust in the legal community. Led by George Konstantinou, a reputed attorney passionate about justice, our team of experienced legal professionals strives to provide first-class legal solutions tailored to your needs.
At George Konstantinou Law Firm, all clients deserve the highest attention and advocacy. Whether you need expert advice on immigration, family law, corporate matters or any other legal matter, we can help you navigate the complexities of the legal system. Our unwavering commitment, forward-thinking approach, and deep understanding of the law allow us to create strategic and innovative solutions that deliver positive results.
Immigration law:
Expert advice and representation on visa applications, residence permits, work permits, family reunification and citizenship issues.
Family law:
We provide empathetic support in divorce proceedings, custody disputes, adoption, prenuptial agreements, alimony and child support issues.
Company law:
Strategic advice and legal support in company formation, contract drafting and negotiation, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and regulatory compliance.
Commercial law:
Assistance in commercial contracts, disputes, intellectual property protection, license agreements and business litigation. Real estate law:
Advising on real estate transactions, leasing, property disputes, building permits and development issues.
Employment law:
Legal advice on employment contracts, dismissal, discrimination, harassment and compliance with labour laws.
Banking and Finance Law:
Assistance in loan agreements, debt restructuring, financial regulation and banking disputes.
Tax law:
Expertise in tax planning, compliance, tax litigation and international tax.
Copyright law:
Protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights such as trademarks, copyrights and patents. Litigation and Dispute Resolution:
Competent Representation in Civil and Commercial Disputes, Alternative Dispute Resolution and Arbitration.
Personal injury:
We advocate for victims of accidents and personal injury and secure legal compensation.
Wills and estates:
Assistance with estate planning, testament preparation, estate administration, and estate-related disputes.