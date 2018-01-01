  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. Aphrodite Hills

Aphrodite Hills

Cyprus, 3, Aphrodite Avenue, Kouklia 8509, P.O. Box 62769 8072 Paphos, Cyprus (Кипр)
Share using:
QR
Aphrodite Hills
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2002
Языки общения
Languages
English, Русский
Веб-сайт
Website
www.aphroditehillsrealty.com/ru
About the developer

 

Located on the stunning island of Cyprus, nestled in the heart of the Mediterranean, Aphrodite Hills Resort is destined to mesmerise you with its incredible beauty.

It is elegantly placed on a beautiful historical and mythological hill, with panoramic views overlooking the remarkable beauty of the glistening Mediterranean Sea and the birthplace of Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love.

 

Aphrodite Hills Resort is a 5-Star luxurious integrated Resort in Europe, providing unique accommodation and activity options; and is the first and only comprehensive golf, leisure and real estate development in Cyprus.

 

 

New buildings
See all 2 new buildings
Dionysus Greens
Dionysus Greens
Kouklia, Cyprus
from € 530,000
129–364 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Aphrodite Hills

Elite villas

Despite the location in the heart of the resort, the elite villas of the Dionysa Garden complex are designed to create maximum comfort and privacy. The complex will be erected surrounded by golf courses and will allow owners to fully enjoy the beauties of the surrounding natural landscapes.

Careless attention to detail and the use of building and finishing materials, including marble and corian, are a hallmark of real estate « 2018 European Best Golf Resort » according to the international association of golf tour operators.

Additional comfort is created through the use of modern heating and floor heating technologies, air conditioning, home automation systems (smart home), as well as garden safety and irrigation systems. On the ground floor there is a pantry, a toilet, as well as a spacious room with a light well, which can be used as a bedroom, children's or playroom.

Each villa has a large garden and a private overflow pool, as well as a summer kitchen and a barbecue area.

Poseidon Grand Villas
Poseidon Grand Villas
Kouklia, Cyprus
from € 2,198,000
318 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2020
Developer: Aphrodite Hills

The new project “Best Golf Resort in Europe 2018”, according to the international association of golf tour operators “Poseidon”, is located on a hill with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Large areas with picturesque gardens create an atmosphere of privacy within walking distance from the golf course and the entire resort infrastructure. Poseidon villas are located in one of the most beautiful places in the resort, next to the 8th and 9th holes of the golf course.

Marble and parquet floors, modern Italian-style kitchens with Koran countertops and marble bathrooms are complemented by integral elements of a modernly modern lifestyle, such as floor heating, air conditioning and safety systems, automatic watering of the garden and private pool.

All villas have private 5 × 10m infinity pools., Italian-style kitchens with built-in stainless steel appliances, marble bathrooms, and marble and parquet floors.

The villas are equipped with a hidden air conditioning system and conclusions for installing floor heating systems.

On the ground floor there is a utility room, pantry, shower room, as well as additional space that can be used as a bedroom, children's or playroom.

FIRST STAGE

Double doors lead to a spacious hallway with a comfortable wardrobe and a wide staircase along which you can climb to the second floor.

The living room with panoramic windows and access to the veranda, which offers breathtaking sea views and landscaped gardens, follows.

The large dining room also has access to a separate covered veranda. The open-plan kitchen is fully equipped with modern technology. The spa veranda offers magnificent sea views.

THAT STAGE

The spacious corridor of the second floor leads to a luxurious main bedroom with panoramic windows. The spacious terrace fully allows you to enjoy unrivaled Cypriot sunsets and sunrises.

The large bathroom is equipped with a hot tub, shower with a storm shower and hot tub, as well as two sinks.

Two additional bedrooms with spacious adjacent bathrooms complete the layout of the second floor. One of the bedrooms has access to the terrace with sea views.

The price is indicated without VAT.

Our agents in Cyprus
Carl Ledonius
Carl Ledonius
6 properties
Other developers
ARISTO Developers Ltd.

For over 40 years, Aristo Developers has established itself as one of the largest leading and award-winning  Cyprus property developers and the preferred partner for acquiring residential and commercial properties on the island.

Being the first property developer to own and construct Golf Resorts, Educational Institutions, Shopping Malls and Waterparks in Cyprus, Aristo Developers is committed to leading the future of the real estate market in Cyprus.

Aristo Developers currently has more than 500 properties for sale in Paphos and Limassol and plots for sale in Nicosia.

TLV Developers

TLV Developers group is a Real Estate Cyprus company that provides high-quality, innovative, and efficient real estate development services. We offer a wide range of services including project management, construction management and again home staging, interior design consulting, consulting services related to real estate investment trusts, investment properties. In addition we are the masters of design and innovation. With us, you can transform your ideas into reality. Furthermore our skilled team can help you get through the process of initiating your project, find the right team for your needs, manage your project from start to finish and promote it.

HKCY

ABOUT HKCY

Investment properties in Cyprus, built to the highest standards and specifications.

We offer high-end investment properties for sale in Cyprus and focus on combining our deep knowledge and understanding of architecture with a commitment to the strictest construction and safety practices in the industry. The result is a premium quality build finished to the highest possible standards. Exactly what you need when you want to add a bespoke investment to your property portfolio.

From humble origins to the national entity we are today, we have never lost sight of what matters. Since the beginning, we have been committed to quality and delivery to ensure that the all-important fine details are never overlooked. 

Admare Property

Admare" GOC is a large development company with a portfolio of more than 50,000 m2 of elite and premium class residential real estate.Years of experience, innovative technologies, attention to trends and care for our clients are the components of success that allow us to provide the highest level of services in the real estate sector in Cyprus. The accumulated professional experience allows Admare Group to provide a full range of services: from selection of a site for a real estate, analysis of building efficiency, creation of a concept, obtaining permits to design, construction, promotion and further operation.

Saryap Insaat LTD

Edelweiss Saryap Insaat LTD is a leading construction company in Cyprus. Guided by our principles, we run our business to which we are passionately committed, and strive to build a modern variety of privileged residences in our region, city and country. With the idea of radically changing the concept of construction and customs in Cyprus, Saryap provides added value to the Cyprus economy and human life with its human-friendly, environmentally-friendly and sustainable projects, and aims to become a role-model company. Having implemented projects in different cities of the world, and having spent 25 years in construction, Turkey and SARYAPI continue to be the pioneers of edecektir.b. brand projects.

Realting.com
Go