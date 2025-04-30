Immigration program to Cyprus

Cyprus Immigration Program
Cyprus offers several immigration routes for individuals seeking residence, work, or citizenship. The most popular options include the Permanent Residency Program, Employment Visas, Student Visas, and Citizenship by Naturalization. The Cyprus Permanent Residency Program is especially attractive for non-EU nationals, allowing property investors and financially independent individuals to live in Cyprus with minimal stay requirements. Cyprus also offers a family-friendly tax system, high quality of life, and access to the EU.
General Requirements for All Visa Types:
Valid Passport
Must be valid for at least 6 months beyond your intended stay.
Completed Visa or Residency Application Form
Specific to the visa type (e.g., temporary visa, permanent residency, student, work).
Passport-Size Photographs
Recent photos according to Cyprus visa photo specifications.
🏠 For Permanent Residency (Category F or Fast-Track Investment Route):
Proof of Property Purchase
Title deed or sales agreement (typically for a property worth at least €300,000 for fast-track).
Proof of Stable Income or Bank Statements
Showing sufficient funds from abroad to support living in Cyprus.
Police Clearance Certificate
From your country of origin or residence.
Health Insurance
Private insurance valid in Cyprus.
👔 For Work Permits (Employment Visas):
Employment Contract
From a Cyprus-based employer approved by the Department of Labour.
Employer’s Guarantee Letter
Committing to cover repatriation costs if needed.
Academic or Professional Qualifications
Degrees, diplomas, licenses, etc.
🎓 For Student Visas:
Acceptance Letter from a Cyprus Educational Institution
Proof of Sufficient Funds
Bank statements or sponsorship letter.
Medical Exams & Health Insurance
👨👩👧 For Family Reunification or Dependent Visas:
Marriage or Birth Certificates
To prove relationship with the sponsor.
Proof of Sponsor's Legal Residency
Valid residence permit or ID card of the family member in Cyprus.