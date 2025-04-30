Immigration program to Cyprus

  1. Realting.com
About the Immigration Program

Cyprus offers several immigration routes for individuals seeking residence, work, or citizenship. The most popular options include the Permanent Residency Program, Employment Visas, Student Visas, and Citizenship by Naturalization. The Cyprus Permanent Residency Program is especially attractive for non-EU nationals, allowing property investors and financially independent individuals to live in Cyprus with minimal stay requirements. Cyprus also offers a family-friendly tax system, high quality of life, and access to the EU.

Applicant requirements

General Requirements for All Visa Types:

  1. Valid Passport

    • Must be valid for at least 6 months beyond your intended stay.

  2. Completed Visa or Residency Application Form

    • Specific to the visa type (e.g., temporary visa, permanent residency, student, work).

  3. Passport-Size Photographs

    • Recent photos according to Cyprus visa photo specifications.

🏠 For Permanent Residency (Category F or Fast-Track Investment Route):

  1. Proof of Property Purchase

    • Title deed or sales agreement (typically for a property worth at least €300,000 for fast-track).

  2. Proof of Stable Income or Bank Statements

    • Showing sufficient funds from abroad to support living in Cyprus.

  3. Police Clearance Certificate

    • From your country of origin or residence.

  4. Health Insurance

    • Private insurance valid in Cyprus.

👔 For Work Permits (Employment Visas):

  1. Employment Contract

    • From a Cyprus-based employer approved by the Department of Labour.

  2. Employer’s Guarantee Letter

    • Committing to cover repatriation costs if needed.

  3. Academic or Professional Qualifications

  • Degrees, diplomas, licenses, etc.

🎓 For Student Visas:

  1. Acceptance Letter from a Cyprus Educational Institution

  2. Proof of Sufficient Funds

  • Bank statements or sponsorship letter.

  1. Medical Exams & Health Insurance

👨‍👩‍👧 For Family Reunification or Dependent Visas:

  1. Marriage or Birth Certificates

  • To prove relationship with the sponsor.

  1. Proof of Sponsor's Legal Residency

  • Valid residence permit or ID card of the family member in Cyprus.

The Cyprus Residency by Investment program allows successful applicants and their families to get a Cyprus immigration permit with an unlimited duration in two months. An investor can apply for Cyprus citizenship after five years of residing in the country as a holder of such a permit. Obtai…
