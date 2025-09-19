  1. Realting.com
  3. SABBIANCO PROPERTIES LIMITED

SABBIANCO PROPERTIES LIMITED

Cyprus, Strovolos
;
Real estate agency
7 years 1 month
English, Ελληνικά
www.noknok.com.cy/
We are on social networks
About the agency
Sabbianco Properties was established in 2004 as a licensed and approved real estate agency that nowadays is one of the largest real estate company in Cyprus with the offices in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaka, Paphos, and in Paralimni. We have a highly trained and experienced personnel that can assist the client and offer an exclusive service and support during the process of a real estate transaction, which is a core philosophy of the firm.
Services
Our main goal is to introduce innovative ideas and ways of serving our customers The primary target and incentive is to serve the buyers before as well as during and after the purchase of a property.
Our agents in Cyprus
Andreas Andreou
Andreas Andreou
1 235 properties
Konstantinos
Konstantinos
