SABBIANCO PROPERTIES LIMITED

Sabbianco Properties was established in 2004 as a licensed and approved real estate agency that nowadays is one of the largest real estate company in Cyprus with the offices in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaka, Paphos, and in Paralimni. We have a highly trained and experienced personnel that can assist the client and offer an exclusive service and support during the process of a real estate transaction, which is a core philosophy of the firm.