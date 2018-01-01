  1. Realting.com
Cyprus, Demetry Psatha 24, Agios Athanasios 4102, Limassol, Cyprus
Real estate agency
2014
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
dom.com.cy
Company description

With cooperation with Dom Real Estate, it will allow you to buy, sell or rent the real estate in Cyprus for the best price. Our catalog contains hundreds of proposals for rental and sale of residential and commercial real estate. The selection of the object and the execution of the transaction will be carried out by professionals who are well acquainted with the legal rules of the country. The Dom Real Estate agency's office is located in the center of Limassol, Cyprus.

Houses, flats, apartments, villas, offices, commercial facilities – the real estate market of Limassol is very diverse. For 2015-2020, Cypriot real estate increased in price by 35%. Such an acquisition will be a profitable investment with a long term perspective. To attract foreign investors, the Government of the Republic of Cyprus has abolished the property tax, which is undoubtedly great news for those who want to settle in this country.

Our agents in Cyprus
Tatyana Kovalsky
Tatyana Kovalsky
73 properties
Agencies nearby
R.M.G RU MEDIA GROUP LTD
43 properties
Realty Marketing Group is a part of the Russian Media Group Cyprus media company, located in Cyprus. We provide consulting to Russian-speaking investors and buyers of foreign real estate, as well as promotional services to European developers and real estate agencies in the field of luxury real estate. Realty Marketing Group collaborates with developers and real estate agencies on advertising and promotion of luxury properties in the international market in the framework of global events: exhibitions, conferences and PR campaigns. Realty Marketing Group takes charge of consulting and assisting in transactions only with trusted partners who have proven their reliability in the market for many years. Our goal is to make the process of buying and investing into real estate on the international market as easy, clear and safe as possible.
Luxury Life

Hello, my name is Ali. It is Luxury Life is one of the leading real estate companies in Northern Cyprus.  -On the real estate market for 9 years. We are trusted and we justify.  -With our team of effective lawyers and immigration consultants, we will help you safely purchase property and obtain a residence permit in Northern Cyprus.  -We will help you get to know Northern Cyprus  -We will hold a free consultation -We will provide a free tour to visit projects *Airport transfer 🛬🚖, ‌ *Three nights and four days free stay   

APL REAL ESTATE

For many years, our company has been successfully cooperating with leading construction companies and banks in Cyprus, with large real estate agencies in Russia, England and other countries, with highly professional and reputable lawyers, architects and designers in Cyprus and abroad.

Our company (APL Alexander Real Estate Ltd) also has a real estate department that deals with the selection of real estate in both the primary and secondary markets throughout the island (including commercial real estate: hotels, offices, land, etc.) , and rentals (summer rentals and long-term rentals). License No. 246/E

VIDI GROUP
4 properties
Established in 2016, Vidi Group Property Developers is a Cyprus based company that developing a wide range of residential and commercial property investments in prime locations in Limassol. Our success comes from adapting global real estate concepts in order to provide Cyprus with imaginatively designed buildings that deliver exceptional value for our customers. Our team are passionate about what they do and trusted to deliver quality. We are credible and reliable because we do what we say. Communicating with transparency and honesty, we are open-minded and accessible. We act with integrity, making fair and balanced decisions. We promise and deliver exceptional homes and places that are known for world-class design, lasting quality and genuine customer care. “We don’t build buildings – we create lifestyles.”
FIRST CLASS HOMES LTD
427 properties

First Class Homes is a leading, licenced real estate agency located in Limassol, Cyprus. The company offers advice in relation to short and long term investments in Cyprus properties. Combining our extensive knowledge of the Cyprus real estate market with the plethora of residential and commercial properties for sale or rent, listed in our portfolio, we are certain that we can meet every client's needs.

