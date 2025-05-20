Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
ABOUT HKCY
Investment properties in Cyprus, built to the highest standards and specifications.
We offer high-end investment properties for sale in Cyprus and focus on combining our deep knowledge and understanding of architecture with a commitment to the strictest construction and safe…
A 45-year legacy
In four and a half decades, we have transformed the property landscape in Cyprus, helping to elevate the international status of our beloved country. Pafilia is the market leader for the Cyprus citizenship and residency programs. Each year, hundreds of wealthy individuals…
Domaland Properties Ltd was founded in 2012 and today is one of Limassol's, most known property developers. Our dynamic and innovative as well as passionate commitment, delivers and provides superbly designed properties in excellent locations all over Cyprus. Our portfolio of properties refl…
Located on the stunning island of Cyprus, nestled in the heart of the Mediterranean, Aphrodite Hills Resort is destined to mesmerise you with its incredible beauty.
It is elegantly placed on a beautiful historical and mythological hill, with panoramic views overlooking the remarkable beau…
For over 40 years, Aristo Developers has established itself as one of the largest leading and award-winning Cyprus property developers and the preferred partner for acquiring residential and commercial properties on the island.
Being the first property developer to own and construct Golf…