Realting.com
Greece
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Greece
1 270 properties total found
Hotel 1 room
Neochorouda, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
A hotel unit of 4000 sqm consisting of 95 rooms is available for sale.The property is locate…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
300 m²
€ 300,000
We offer for sale a residential complex consisting of 6 apartments. The complex has a comple…
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
410 m²
€ 1,600,000
For sale hotel with an area of 410 sq.m on the island of Zakynthos. The windows offer sea vi…
Hotel 1 room
Amoudi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale hotel of 410 sq.meters in Zante. The hotel has one level. There are solar panels fo…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 700,000
Hotel
Greece, Greece
1 350 m²
€ 1,500,000
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
625 m²
€ 1,000,000
Hotel
Greece, Greece
800 m²
€ 3,300,000
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
360 m²
€ 850,000
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 1,650,000
Hotel
Greece, Greece
510 m²
€ 870,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
525 m²
€ 590,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
280 m²
€ 310,000
a store with an apartment with a total area of 280 sq.m. The store is located on the ground …
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 2,900,000
Offered for sale Hotel 1.000 sq.m on a land plot of 1.500 sq.m on the island of Levkada. The…
Hotel
Greece, Greece
1 450 m²
€ 3,200,000
It is offered for sale a hotel of 1.450 sq.m near the city of Nafplion. The hotel consists o…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 1,300,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 900,000
It is offered for sale a hotel in the tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. The three-stor…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
565 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The four-story hotel has an angula…
Hotel
Northern Aegean, Greece
480 m²
€ 1,350,000
Hotel
Greece, Greece
1 350 m²
€ 4,000,000
For sale is a hotel complex located on the first coastline from the sea. The hotel consists …
Hotel
Greece, Greece
1 600 m²
€ 1,800,000
It is offered for sale a hotel of 1600 sq.m, consisting of 24 rooms in the resort village of…
Hotel
Greece, Greece
728 m²
€ 950,000
Offered for sale hotel with an area of 728 square meters.m, in the area of Xifias, only 7 km…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
270 m²
€ 400,000
A townhouse of 150 sq.m in Thessaloniki was put up for sale, the construction of which was m…
Hotel
Athens, Greece
580 m²
€ 1,450,000
We offer for sale a 5-storey hotel with an area of 580 sq.m. consisting of 10 luxury apartme…
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
385 m²
€ 600,000
Offered for sale Apart Hotel with an area of 385 sq.m in Sidari in the north of Corfu Island…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 1,700,000
For sale three-story hotel with an area of 2,000 sq.m. under construction. It is possible to…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
770 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale is a building in the center of Thessaloniki, with a total area of 770 sq.m. (togeth…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
585 m²
€ 320,000
A three-story hotel in the Olympic Riviera region is offered for sale. The hotel is under co…
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale a hotel is put up, which consists of 3 buildings ( 17 rooms - 38 rooms ). The hotel…
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
300 m²
€ 900,000
For sale on the island of Tasos 12 studios and one-cottage 53 square meters.m, on a plot of …
Search using the map