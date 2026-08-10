Hotels for sale in Zagora - Mouresi Municipality, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Zagora - Mouresi Municipality, Greece

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2 properties total found
Hotel 1 960 m² in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Hotel 1 960 m²
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Area 1 960 m²
Property Code: HPS4926 - Hotel FOR SALE in Afetes Agios Dimitrios for € 1.600.000 . This 19…
$1,84M
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Hotel 2 000 m² in Zagora, Greece
Hotel 2 000 m²
Zagora, Greece
Rooms 19
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 3
I’m excited to present one of the most special opportunities in our inventory— a boutique ho…
$2,48M
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