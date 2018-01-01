  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Spacious apartments with swimming pools and lake views, Istanbul, Turkey

Spacious apartments with swimming pools and lake views, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€378,012
;
16
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project consists of 453 apartments and 47 commercial units. There is a choice between different layouts. Apartments with 1-4 bedrooms.

In addition to the apartments, the project has full access to all amenities: swimming pools, sauna, Turkish bath, gym, sports grounds, cafes, mosque, playground, and spa area.

The smart home system has been installed.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The residential complex is located in the Basaksehir district on the European side of Istanbul, next to the new city hospital and the Botanical Park, surrounded by greenery.

Distance to some objects:

  • Basaksehir City Hospital: 1 min.
  • Botanical Park: 1 min.
  • Ibn Khaldun University: 5 min.
  • Istanbul Shopping Center: 5 min.
  • Istanbul Airport: 15 min.
  • Taksim Square: 25 min.
  • Maslak: 20 min.
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A promising project from a well-known developer in Tosmur
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€270,000
Residential complex DEL MARA
Alanya, Turkey
from
€149,000
Residential complex BALKAN TOWER RESIDENCE
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€290,000
Residential complex Unique Project
Catalca, Turkey
from
€351,000
Residential quarter Apartamenty 1 1 ot 57 2 m2 Premium klassa
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€255,000
You are viewing
Spacious apartments with swimming pools and lake views, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€378,012
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Istanbul Safakoy Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Safakoy Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€109,532
Why this property؟ Apartments for sale in Istanbul Kucukcekmece next to the rapid transport stations. It is only a few steps away from the prominent educational and health centers in the region. It is a promising opportunity within one of the most significant investment areas in the city of the two continents. It has spacious living spaces with horizontal architecture that suits the family lifestyle. It holds spacious green gardens and integrated social facilities that give the luxury of accommodation.
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and barbecue area, 300 meters to the sea, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and barbecue area, 300 meters to the sea, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€399,000
Agency: TRANIO
The complex consists of 1 nine-storey block (56 apartments). Infrastructure includes outdoor swimming pool, sauna, gym, garden with gazebo and barbecue. The complex is guarded 24 hours by CCTV cameras. The buyers have a choice of apartments 1 +1, 2 +1 with separate kitchen and duplexes. Only certified materials that meet international quality standards were used in the construction of the complex. Location and nearby infrastructure Developed infrastructure, close proximity to various objects of cultural and community purpose, green surroundings with mountain scenery, orange and banana groves will be appreciated by both lovers of relaxing holidays, and those who prefer an active lifestyle. Distance from the sea only 300 meters, the remoteness of the urban infrastructure in walking distance, the international airport of Gazipasa is only 25 minutes from the complex.
Residential complex Elitnyy proekt s otlichnoy lokaciey na aziatskoy storone Bosfora
Residential complex Elitnyy proekt s otlichnoy lokaciey na aziatskoy storone Bosfora
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€546,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Uskudar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 62 to 384 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Realting.com
Go