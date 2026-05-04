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Apartment in a new building Feza Park

Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
;
11
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ID: 38193
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Basaksehir

About the complex

Feza Park is located in Başakşehir, spanning an area of 10,507 sqm. The project comprises 4 blocks, each with 4 stories, offering luxurious apartments in 3+1, 4+1, 5+1, and 6+2 villa styles, totaling 55 residential units. With a delivery date set for April 1, 2025, the project is ideal for families seeking tranquility and premium living surrounded by nature.

The Feza Park project includes comprehensive social facilities such as an indoor swimming pool, gym, Turkish bath, sauna, walking tracks, and open and closed parking spaces. Just 700 meters from the metro station, it is conveniently located near key landmarks like the Medical City, Mall of Istanbul, and Millet Bahçesi Park, ensuring a strategic and practical living experience.

Advantages of Project

  • Strategically located in Başakşehir near transportation and services.
  • Low-rise design, ideal for families.
  • Diverse residential options, including apartments and villas.
  • Comprehensive amenities like a gym and Turkish bath.
  • Proximity to Metro 3-M and public transport lines.
  • Just 20 minutes from Istanbul International Airport.
  • Close to major shopping centers like Mall of Istanbul and Olympia Mall.
  • Surrounded by parks and green spaces like Millet Bahçesi.
  • Nearby prestigious educational institutions like Ibn Haldun University.
  • Provides a serene and comfortable environment with all essential facilities.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Basaksehir, Turkey
Education
Grocery stores

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Apartment in a new building Feza Park
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
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