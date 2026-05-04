Apartment in a new building Feza Park

Feza Park is located in Başakşehir, spanning an area of 10,507 sqm. The project comprises 4 blocks, each with 4 stories, offering luxurious apartments in 3+1, 4+1, 5+1, and 6+2 villa styles, totaling 55 residential units. With a delivery date set for April 1, 2025, the project is ideal for families seeking tranquility and premium living surrounded by nature.

The Feza Park project includes comprehensive social facilities such as an indoor swimming pool, gym, Turkish bath, sauna, walking tracks, and open and closed parking spaces. Just 700 meters from the metro station, it is conveniently located near key landmarks like the Medical City, Mall of Istanbul, and Millet Bahçesi Park, ensuring a strategic and practical living experience.

Advantages of Project