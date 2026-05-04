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Apartment in a new building Liv Bahçeşehir

Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
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8
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ID: 38232
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Basaksehir

About the complex

Liv Bahçeşehir offers a prestigious lifestyle in Istanbul’s Bahçeşehir district, blending modern design with 70% green spaces. The boutique project ensures privacy and comfort.

Liv Bahçeşehir provides 75 exclusive units including spacious apartments and villas with premium finishes. Ready-to-move-in, it ensures security, accessibility, and high investment value.

10 Key Advantages of Liv Bahçeşehir

  1. Prime location near TEM and Istanbul Airport

  2. Ready-to-move residences with installment options

  3. Exclusive collection of 75 units

  4. Spacious apartments & villas

  5. Premium Siemens kitchens & finishes

  6. 70% landscaped green areas

  7. Villas with private gardens

  8. Secure gated community with parking

  9. Close to malls, schools & hospitals

  10. Strong rental & resale potential

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Basaksehir, Turkey
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Leisure

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Apartment in a new building Liv Bahçeşehir
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
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