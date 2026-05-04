Apartment in a new building Liv Bahçeşehir

Liv Bahçeşehir offers a prestigious lifestyle in Istanbul’s Bahçeşehir district, blending modern design with 70% green spaces. The boutique project ensures privacy and comfort.
Liv Bahçeşehir provides 75 exclusive units including spacious apartments and villas with premium finishes. Ready-to-move-in, it ensures security, accessibility, and high investment value.
10 Key Advantages of Liv Bahçeşehir
Prime location near TEM and Istanbul Airport
Ready-to-move residences with installment options
Exclusive collection of 75 units
Spacious apartments & villas
Premium Siemens kitchens & finishes
70% landscaped green areas
Villas with private gardens
Secure gated community with parking
Close to malls, schools & hospitals
Strong rental & resale potential