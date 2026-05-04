Apartment in a new building Nevbahar Suites

Nevbahar Suites in Başakşehir – Boutique Living in a Growing District

Nevbahar Suites is a boutique residential development located in the rapidly developing district of Başakşehir on the European side of Istanbul. Designed with a focus on comfort, privacy, and modern living, the project offers a calm residential atmosphere that is particularly appealing for families seeking a peaceful lifestyle within the city.

Unlike many high-rise developments, Nevbahar Suites follows a horizontal architectural concept with low-rise buildings that reduce density and create a more open, community-oriented environment. The project emphasizes spacious living areas, landscaped surroundings, and well-planned residential spaces that prioritize both functionality and aesthetics.

Its location within one of Istanbul’s most organized and fast-growing districts makes it an attractive choice for both homeowners and property investors.

Spacious Apartments with Natural Light and Outdoor Living

The residences in Nevbahar Suites are designed to maximize space, natural light, and everyday comfort. Each apartment features large balconies or outdoor terraces, allowing residents to enjoy fresh air and outdoor relaxation within the privacy of their homes.

Open-plan layouts and wide windows enhance the feeling of space while allowing daylight to flow naturally into the interiors. The design approach focuses on creating practical living environments that meet the needs of modern families.

With its low-rise architectural structure, the project ensures a quieter and more relaxed residential experience compared to dense urban developments.

Private Compound Lifestyle with Green Spaces

Nevbahar Suites offers residents the benefits of a private residential compound that is separated from street traffic and urban noise. Landscaped internal gardens create peaceful green areas within the complex, providing space for relaxation, social interaction, and outdoor activities.

Families benefit from child-friendly amenities such as safe playgrounds integrated into the landscaped environment. In addition, the development includes dedicated fitness and recreational facilities designed to support a healthy and active lifestyle.

Security and privacy are also key priorities, with controlled entry points and 24-hour security services ensuring a safe living environment for residents.

Key Project Advantages

Boutique project with a limited number of residential buildings

Low-rise horizontal architecture for reduced density

Apartments with large balconies and outdoor terraces

Landscaped internal gardens within the complex

Private residential compound separated from street traffic

Dedicated on-site fitness and recreational facilities

Children’s playgrounds integrated into green areas

Gated community with controlled entry and 24/7 security

Functional layouts maximizing space and daylight

Located in a planned residential zone of Başakşehir

Nevbahar Suites in Başakşehir is a boutique low-rise residential development featuring spacious apartments with large balconies, landscaped surroundings, and a calm family-oriented environment.

Nevbahar Suites emphasizes horizontal architecture, private compound living, and functional layouts with natural light, creating a modern yet tranquil lifestyle in one of Istanbul’s fastest-growing districts.

10 Key Project-Specific Advantages: