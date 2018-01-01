  1. Realting.com
  Turkey
  Townhouses with garden view, near forest and lake, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Turkey

Townhouses with garden view, near forest and lake, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
€515,350
About the complex

A gated community of fully finished 4 bedroom townhouses in the heart of Istanbul.

The beauty of nature, modern lifestyle and Italian architecture all meet in one place.

Public green open spaces and close proximity to Bahçeşehir Lake and Şamlar Forest, the largest one in Turkey.

Features of the flats

More details: kitchen cupboards and worktops, double glazed window, a shower in each bathroom, built in wardrobes in the bedrooms, se bedrooms with en-suite bathroom and balcony overlooking the neighborhood and garden.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Bahçeşehir is an area of modern infrastructure, home to the largest medical city in Europe and the biggest attraction of Istanbul and Turkey.

Due to its central location in the heart of Istanbul and the European part of the city, Bahçeşehir is closely connected to the attractions of Istanbul. The newly founded neighbourhood is considered a city in its own right, comprising modern residential complexes, parks, schools, the largest stadium in Turkey and the largest medical city in Europe, making it a renowned medical tourism destination from all over Europe and the Middle East.

Marmara Region, Turkey

