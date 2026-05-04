Apartment in a new building Metro24 Başakşehir

The Metro24 Başakşehir project is located in the vibrant Başakşehir district of European Istanbul, offering a unique residential and investment experience.

The project stands out for its ideal location, providing easy access to various transportation options and surrounding services.

With its modern design blending luxury and nature, the project offers a peaceful environment and expansive green spaces that make life more comfortable and luxurious. With multiple residential unit designs and comprehensive facilities,

Metro24 Başakşehir ensures a lifestyle that meets the aspirations of both families and investors.

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