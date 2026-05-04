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Apartment in a new building Metro24 Başakşehir

Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
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9
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ID: 38191
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Basaksehir

About the complex

The Metro24 Başakşehir project is located in the vibrant Başakşehir district of European Istanbul, offering a unique residential and investment experience.

The project stands out for its ideal location, providing easy access to various transportation options and surrounding services.

With its modern design blending luxury and nature, the project offers a peaceful environment and expansive green spaces that make life more comfortable and luxurious. With multiple residential unit designs and comprehensive facilities,

Metro24 Başakşehir ensures a lifestyle that meets the aspirations of both families and investors.

Special Features:

  • Strategic location just steps away from the metro station.
  • Vast green spaces covering most of the Metro24 Başakşehir project.
  • Only 20 minutes away from Istanbul International Airport.
  • Exceptional sports facilities, including gyms and running tracks.
  • Smart home system providing complete remote control of the home.
  • Modern earthquake-resistant design using the best construction technologies.
  • Close to popular shopping malls such as Mall of Istanbul.
  • Enclosed parking spaces ensuring residents' comfort and safety.
  • 24/7 comprehensive security system.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Basaksehir, Turkey
Education
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Apartment in a new building Metro24 Başakşehir
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
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Area 140 m²
1 real estate property 1
OBA VOYAGE GARDEN Three-bedroom duplex units 140 m² and a price of 150000 euros The facilites of this project include: -Outdoor swimming pool -Indoor swimming pool -Jaccuzi -Turkish bath -Sauna -Steam room -Massage room -Aqua park -Fitness salon -Cinema room -Chess garden …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
140.0
171,284
Developer
IKY GROUP ALANYA
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