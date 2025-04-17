  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Basaksehir
  4. Residential complex BAHÇEŞEHİR 2027

Residential complex BAHÇEŞEHİR 2027

Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$270,000
;
6 1
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 23342
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Basaksehir

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    21

About the complex

The project has a total project area of ​​68,200 m2 and a construction area of ​​395,000 m2… The project includes 15 blocks, 2482 residences and 17 commercial areas. Each block has two different housing types: functional 2+1 and comfortable 3+1.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 130.0
Price per m², USD 2,077
Apartment price, USD 270,000
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 160.0
Price per m², USD 2,656
Apartment price, USD 425,000

Location on the map

Basaksehir, Turkey

Video Review of residential complex BAHÇEŞEHİR 2027

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey
Gulluk, Turkey
from
$1,52M
Residential complex Furnished apartments with views of the Bosphorus and the city, in a building with swimming pool and restaurants, Şişli, Istanbul, Turkey
Sisli, Turkey
from
$683,660
Residential complex Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea, Urla, Izmir, Turkey
Urla, Turkey
from
$2,23M
Residential quarter Fabulous penthouse with 3 bedroom in Oba Alanya
Oba, Turkey
from
$168,701
Apartment building Antalya Kepez
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
from
$102,940
You are viewing
Residential complex BAHÇEŞEHİR 2027
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$270,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter The Voyage Residence Avsallar
Residential quarter The Voyage Residence Avsallar
Alanya, Turkey
from
$145,300
The year of construction 2022
A Luxury class residential complex is located in the picturesque Alanya suburb of Avsallar. The seven-story building covers an area of 2,300 square meters, in total including 49 apartments of various designs. The apartments are renovated, there are integrated appliances. Heating system and b…
Developer
TURKREALT
Leave a request
Residential quarter Beautiful centric Apartment with large pool close to the beach
Residential quarter Beautiful centric Apartment with large pool close to the beach
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$133,466
We offer you a beautiful apartment in the city center in Mahmutlar, Alania.  The apartment consists of 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, American-style kitchens with a living room and a balcony. The apartment is fully furnished, there are all the necessary household appliances and furniture.  The comp…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter New Build Apartment in the heart of Oba Alanya
Residential quarter New Build Apartment in the heart of Oba Alanya
Oba, Turkey
from
$143,076
Modern new flats in Alanya, in the famous Oba center close to the beach The newly built complex has a central location which will attract buyers who are interested in an active lifestyle, dining, shopping, fairs, and nightlife Highlights of Apartment in the Heart of Alanya Oba1 In the heart …
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
04.06.2024
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
Show all publications