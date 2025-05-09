  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Basaksehir
  4. Villa Eight bedroom villa 436 m2 with pool.

Villa Eight bedroom villa 436 m2 with pool.

Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$1,40M
BTC
16.6527213
ETH
872.8403203
USDT
1 384 158.3081631
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
9
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26382
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1273
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 12/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Basaksehir

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The complex consists of 7 independent villas.

Four-storey villa with eight bedrooms (8 + 1), an area of ​​436 m2, with a private pool and underground parking.

All villas are delivered fully finished, which will be done in accordance with the highest quality standards from high-level materials, kitchen furniture and fully equipped bathrooms.

Within a radius of several kilometers there are parks, schools, mosques, hospitals, shops and shopping centers, just a 5-minute drive from the Basaksehir metro station.

Completion date: 1st quarter of 2026.

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Basaksehir, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa Elitnaya villa v sovremennom kurortnom gorode
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$800,000
Villa Modern villa for sale in Alanya
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$148,414
Villa Polat Prime Villas
Didim, Turkey
from
$276,149
Villa Starting a New Morning with Urla Project
Urla, Turkey
from
$1,23M
Villa Akbuk Pine Village
Didim, Turkey
from
$243,368
You are viewing
Villa Eight bedroom villa 436 m2 with pool.
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$1,40M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa Zeray Country Bahçecik
Villa Zeray Country Bahçecik
Başiskele, Turkey
from
$1,88M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Country Bahçecik project is located on an area of 15.300 m2, as 12 mansions, each more exclusive than the other. Each of our mansions has an area of 964 m2 and consists of 8 rooms and a living room. Enjoy living in four seasons in the project, which opens the doors of luxury and difference t…
Developer
Zeray Construction Inc
Leave a request
Villa Luxury Villa Project in İzmir
Villa Luxury Villa Project in İzmir
Kayapinar, Turkey
from
$583,445
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
1 real estate property 1
New project of residential complex Begonvilla Calm green in an ecologically clean area 3 floors villa Gross 280 m2 Netto 256 m2 4+2 4 bedrooms 2 halls Underfloor heating system Fireplace Terrace with fireplace Open pool Open otopark Green private pl…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Leave a request
Villa Hidden Valley
Villa Hidden Valley
Yaylalı, Turkey
from
$557,796
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 3
EXPERIENCE WILLS PROJECT TEAM Project area: 4 536 m2 br /Total number of villas: 11 Location: Kargicak / Alanya / Antalya br /Distance to the center of Alanya - 12 km br /Gazipasha Airport: 23 kmbr Antalya Airport: 130 km br /The bird's distance to the sea: 550 m br /Distance to the sea by c…
Agency
Sun World Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications