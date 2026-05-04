Apartment in a new building Luxera Nevbahar Life

The Luxera Nevbahar Life project is located in the vibrant Başakşehir area on the European side of Istanbul.

It features modern architectural designs and the latest construction technologies. Spanning 17,000 m², the project comprises 7 residential buildings with 193 apartments in various layouts ranging from 2+1 to 4+1, with sizes from 115 to 208 m².

Luxera Nevbahar Life is designed to symbolize luxury living and ideal investment, offering earthquake-resistant construction, a prime location with stunning views, and a fully integrated lifestyle of comfort and elegance.

Features of the Project