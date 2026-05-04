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Apartment in a new building Luxera Nevbahar Life

Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
;
24
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ID: 38192
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Basaksehir

About the complex

The Luxera Nevbahar Life project is located in the vibrant Başakşehir area on the European side of Istanbul.

It features modern architectural designs and the latest construction technologies. Spanning 17,000 m², the project comprises 7 residential buildings with 193 apartments in various layouts ranging from 2+1 to 4+1, with sizes from 115 to 208 m².

Luxera Nevbahar Life is designed to symbolize luxury living and ideal investment, offering earthquake-resistant construction, a prime location with stunning views, and a fully integrated lifestyle of comfort and elegance.

Features of the Project

  • Prime location in the vibrant Başakşehir area.
  • Modern design with earthquake-resistant structures.
  • Spacious apartments in various layouts.
  • Eligible for Turkish citizenship and property residency.
  • Installment options with a 30% down payment.
  • Stunning city views.
  • 24/7 security and surveillance services.
  • Premium facilities: pools, children’s playgrounds, and gyms.
  • Green spaces and jogging tracks.
  • Comprehensive commercial outlets to meet residents' needs.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Basaksehir, Turkey
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Apartment in a new building Luxera Nevbahar Life
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
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