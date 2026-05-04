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Apartment in a new building Tane Koru

Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
;
12
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ID: 38198
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Basaksehir

About the complex

Tane Koru is a modern residential project in Kayaşehir, Başakşehir on Istanbul’s European side, offering low-rise living, vast green areas, and smart home systems in a fast-growing district.

Tane Koru combines family-oriented design, wellness facilities, and strong transport access, delivering a peaceful lifestyle close to metro lines, highways, and Istanbul Airport.

10 Advantages of Tane Koru:
 1. Prime location in Başakşehir (Kayaşehir), European Istanbul
 2. Close to metro stations, highways, schools, and malls
 3. Low-rise horizontal architecture with high privacy
 4. Only 2 apartments per floor across 10 buildings
 5. Spacious 2+1 and 3+1 apartments with balconies
 6. 75% of land dedicated to green spaces and landscaping
 7. Smart home technology with remote control features
 8. Wellness facilities: hammam, sauna, steam room, gym
 9. Secure, family-friendly community with children’s areas
 10. Strong investment and rental potential in a growing area

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Basaksehir, Turkey
Education
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Finance

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Apartment in a new building Tane Koru
Basaksehir, Turkey
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