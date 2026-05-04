Apartment in a new building Tane Koru

Tane Koru is a modern residential project in Kayaşehir, Başakşehir on Istanbul’s European side, offering low-rise living, vast green areas, and smart home systems in a fast-growing district.
Tane Koru combines family-oriented design, wellness facilities, and strong transport access, delivering a peaceful lifestyle close to metro lines, highways, and Istanbul Airport.
10 Advantages of Tane Koru:
1. Prime location in Başakşehir (Kayaşehir), European Istanbul
2. Close to metro stations, highways, schools, and malls
3. Low-rise horizontal architecture with high privacy
4. Only 2 apartments per floor across 10 buildings
5. Spacious 2+1 and 3+1 apartments with balconies
6. 75% of land dedicated to green spaces and landscaping
7. Smart home technology with remote control features
8. Wellness facilities: hammam, sauna, steam room, gym
9. Secure, family-friendly community with children’s areas
10. Strong investment and rental potential in a growing area