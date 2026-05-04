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Apartment in a new building Mostar Concept

Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
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ID: 38197
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Basaksehir
  • Metro
    Başak Konutları (~ 1000 m)

About the complex

Mostar Concept is a boutique residence in Başakşehir, built on 7,092 m² with 52 spacious 4+1 and 5+1 units, offering large kitchens and premium interiors in 3 low-rise blocks.

Mostar Concept combines greenery and comfort with 5,000 m² of landscaped space, ensuring a refined lifestyle near Istanbul Airport and just 500 meters from the metro.

Top 10 Advantages:

  1. High ceilings (3.05 m) enhance brightness and openness in every apartment.

  2. Fully equipped FRANKE kitchens include built-in sets and dishwashers for maximum convenience.

  3. Four air conditioners per unit ensure efficient climate control across all rooms.

  4. Smart intercom system adds modern security and communication features.

  5. 24/7 generator backup guarantees uninterrupted power at all times.

  6. Comprehensive social facilities include Turkish bath, sauna, indoor pool, and gym.

  7. Sports areas with football, basketball, and table tennis zones for active living.

  8. Proximity to top hospitals like Çam & Sakura and Başakşehir State enhances healthcare access.

  9. Excellent connectivity to highways, malls, and parks, just minutes from central attractions.

  10. Citizenship eligibility with title deed ready and delivery planned for June 2026.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Basaksehir, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

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Apartment in a new building Mostar Concept
Basaksehir, Turkey
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