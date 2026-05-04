Apartment in a new building Mostar Concept

Mostar Concept is a boutique residence in Başakşehir, built on 7,092 m² with 52 spacious 4+1 and 5+1 units, offering large kitchens and premium interiors in 3 low-rise blocks.

Mostar Concept combines greenery and comfort with 5,000 m² of landscaped space, ensuring a refined lifestyle near Istanbul Airport and just 500 meters from the metro.

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