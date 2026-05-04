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Apartment in a new building Sylvana Istanbul

Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
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5
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ID: 38233
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Basaksehir

About the complex

Sylvana Istanbul is a premium villa and townhouse project in Bahçeşehir, Başakşehir, on Istanbul’s European side. Spanning 44,000 m², it features 232 elegant 4+1 villas surrounded by lush greenery.

Sylvana Istanbul blends Italian-inspired horizontal design with privacy and comfort, offering a tranquil, family-oriented lifestyle near highways, schools, and city amenities. Completion is set for Dec 2025.

10 Key Advantages of Sylvana Istanbul

  1. Private garden for every villa

  2. Spacious 4+1 family-oriented layout

  3. Low-rise horizontal architecture

  4. Expansive green areas & social spaces

  5. Full sports & wellness facilities

  6. 24/7 gated security & CCTV

  7. Prime Bahçeşehir location

  8. Easy access to metro & highways

  9. Luxury interiors & high-end finishes

  10. Strong investment & resale potential

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Basaksehir, Turkey
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

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Apartment in a new building Sylvana Istanbul
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
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