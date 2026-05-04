Apartment in a new building Sylvana Istanbul

Sylvana Istanbul is a premium villa and townhouse project in Bahçeşehir, Başakşehir, on Istanbul’s European side. Spanning 44,000 m², it features 232 elegant 4+1 villas surrounded by lush greenery.
Sylvana Istanbul blends Italian-inspired horizontal design with privacy and comfort, offering a tranquil, family-oriented lifestyle near highways, schools, and city amenities. Completion is set for Dec 2025.
10 Key Advantages of Sylvana Istanbul
Private garden for every villa
Spacious 4+1 family-oriented layout
Low-rise horizontal architecture
Expansive green areas & social spaces
Full sports & wellness facilities
24/7 gated security & CCTV
Prime Bahçeşehir location
Easy access to metro & highways
Luxury interiors & high-end finishes
Strong investment & resale potential