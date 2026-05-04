Apartment in a new building Sylvana Istanbul

Sylvana Istanbul is a premium villa and townhouse project in Bahçeşehir, Başakşehir, on Istanbul’s European side. Spanning 44,000 m², it features 232 elegant 4+1 villas surrounded by lush greenery.

Sylvana Istanbul blends Italian-inspired horizontal design with privacy and comfort, offering a tranquil, family-oriented lifestyle near highways, schools, and city amenities. Completion is set for Dec 2025.

10 Key Advantages of Sylvana Istanbul