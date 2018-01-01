  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey

Residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€314,816
;
6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features around-the-clock security, a swimming pool, a gym, basketball and tennis courts, a Turkish bath, walking and bike paths, an outdoor cinema, green areas, a parking.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • TEM highway - 5 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 40 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 5 minutes
  • Hospital - 5 minutes
  • School - 1 minute
  • Istanbul Canal - 8 minutes
  • Metro station - 12 minutes
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a garden at 500 meters from the beach, Gazipasa, Turkey
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
€140,000
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks
Demirtas, Turkey
from
€108,000
Residential complex Apollon Holiday Village
Didim, Turkey
from
€105,000
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom ZhK v 100 m ot morya - rayon Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turkey
from
€145,000
Residential complex Apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v Antalii rayon Altyntash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€109,005
You are viewing
Residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€314,816
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartments Project
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€122,829
Why this property؟ The project is in the middle of the most significant urban development and real estate investment projects that characterize Beylikduzu. It is adjacent to the "Valley of Life" park, Istanbul's largest park, which makes it a destination for those wishing to invest in real estate in Turkey. It is along with the TEM and E-5 highways, Istanbul's two vital arteries, next to the subway station and the sea harbor. The apartments have modern designs and luxurious decorations, making ownership in this project a dream for luxury and distinction fans. Payment in installment is available. The title deeds are ready for immediate delivery, with the possibility of getting Turkish citizenship.
Residential complex Residential complex in a resort area, 300 meters to the beach and promenade, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in a resort area, 300 meters to the beach and promenade, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€375,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence consists of a building with two-, three-bedroom apartments and duplex penthouses. The unique location combined with the high quality of construction, modern design and professional management will ensure a comfortable lifestyle. Only certified materials meeting international quality standards were used in the construction of the complex. Features of the flats Apartment specifications: steel entrance doors, MDF interior doors, high-end ceramic flooring in the hallway and kitchen, a closet in the hallway, lacquered fitted kitchen, granite countertop in the kitchen, built-in furniture in the bathroom, high-end ceramic tiles in the bathroom, laminate in the living room and bedroom, spotlights, plasterboard ceiling decoration, PVC plastic windows, ceramic floor on the balcony, glass balcony railings and aluminum. Facilities and equipment in the house Other amenities: gazebo, central satellite system, generator, video security cameras, automatic gates at the entrance, cipher lock at the entrance, video intercom, sauna, Turkish bath, and recreation room. Location and nearby infrastructure Modern apartment complex is well located in the resort area of Alanya, Mahmutlar. A beautiful sandy beach and landscaped promenade are just 300 meters from the residence. Developed infrastructure, close proximity to various objects of cultural and community purpose, green surroundings with mountain scenery, orange and banana groves will be appreciated by quiet holidaymakers and those who prefer an active lifestyle.
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt v 700 m ot morya v rayone Payallar
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt v 700 m ot morya v rayone Payallar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€139,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 5 + 1, 6 + 1. The area of apartments is from 65 to 285 m2. The distance to the sea is 700 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, this is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the buildings are represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Realting.com
Go