Apartment in a new building Ebruli Kayaşehir

Ebruli Kayaşehir is a modern residential project in Başakşehir, Istanbul, offering a family-oriented lifestyle with green spaces, social areas, and a peaceful urban environment.
Ebruli Kayaşehir combines elegant, functional apartments with proximity to transport, schools, hospitals, and the new Istanbul Airport—perfect for both living and investment.
10 Key Advantages of Ebruli Kayaşehir:
Prime Başakşehir location near highways and metro lines
Spacious, family-friendly apartment layouts
Extensive landscaped green areas
Walking and cycling tracks for healthy living
Rich social amenities and fitness facilities
High-quality, modern construction
Close to Istanbul Airport
Easy access to malls, schools, and hospitals
Secure gated community with 24/7 surveillance
Strong investment value in a growing district