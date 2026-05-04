  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Basaksehir
  4. Apartment in a new building Ebruli Kayaşehir

Apartment in a new building Ebruli Kayaşehir

Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 38196
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Basaksehir

About the complex

Ebruli Kayaşehir is a modern residential project in Başakşehir, Istanbul, offering a family-oriented lifestyle with green spaces, social areas, and a peaceful urban environment.

Ebruli Kayaşehir combines elegant, functional apartments with proximity to transport, schools, hospitals, and the new Istanbul Airport—perfect for both living and investment.

10 Key Advantages of Ebruli Kayaşehir:

  1. Prime Başakşehir location near highways and metro lines

  2. Spacious, family-friendly apartment layouts

  3. Extensive landscaped green areas

  4. Walking and cycling tracks for healthy living

  5. Rich social amenities and fitness facilities

  6. High-quality, modern construction

  7. Close to Istanbul Airport

  8. Easy access to malls, schools, and hospitals

  9. Secure gated community with 24/7 surveillance

  10. Strong investment value in a growing district

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Basaksehir, Turkey
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment close to the beach
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$151,618
Residential complex Furnished apartments with views of the Bosphorus and the city, in a building with swimming pool and restaurants, Şişli, Istanbul, Turkey
Sisli, Turkey
from
$680,469
Residential complex Ready to move residential complex with green areas in the business district of Istanbul, Türkiye
Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$425,592
Residential quarter Modern view apartments in the Oba area
Oba, Turkey
from
$144,143
Residential complex Modern low-rise residence with swimming pools at 750 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$365,887
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Ebruli Kayaşehir
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$127,055
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 65 m2 in Toprak Palace Residence complex on the seafront: The complex is located on a total area of ​​4,700 m2 and consists of four 5-storey blocks. A new premium residential complex 50 meters from the Mediterranean Sea, at the level of a 5* hotel,…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and sports grounds, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and sports grounds, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and sports grounds, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and sports grounds, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and sports grounds, Avsallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and sports grounds, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and sports grounds, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$165,348
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature and the sea. It consists of 49 apartments with different layouts: Apartments with 1 bedroom — 30 units Apartments with 2 bedrooms — 12 units Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms — 7 units Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of ins…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey
Gulluk, Turkey
from
$1,56M
We offer villas with large gardens, swimming pools, parking spaces, a panoramic view of the sea and the mountains. The residence features a private beach, a bar, a yoga and pilates studio, security, a parking. Completion - June, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart Home" syst…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkey Real Estate Market in 2026
04.05.2026
Turkey Real Estate Market in 2026
How to Rent a Home in Turkey for Foreigners
23.03.2026
How to Rent a Home in Turkey for Foreigners
“Turkey Is No Longer the Same?”: Honest Analysis of the Real Estate Market in 2026
28.01.2026
“Turkey Is No Longer the Same?”: Honest Analysis of the Real Estate Market in 2026
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
18.12.2025
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
29.09.2025
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Show all publications