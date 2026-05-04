Apartment in a new building Garden Istanbul

Garden Istanbul Project is located on Istanbul’s European side, covering 120,000 m² with 11 buildings, 796 residences, and 29 shops. It blends modern living with rich history and culture.
Bahçelievler Project preserves a 555-year-old fountain and 600-year-old trees, offering residents modern homes in a green, historic, and prestigious residential district.
10 Advantages of the Project
Strategic location near transport, schools, and hospitals
Modern architectural design
Expansive green areas and gardens
Comprehensive social facilities
24/7 advanced security
Indoor and outdoor parking
On-site commercial services
Smart home systems
Panoramic city and garden views
Close to malls and shopping centers