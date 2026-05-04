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Apartment in a new building Garden Istanbul

Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
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6
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ID: 38860
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Basaksehir

About the complex

Garden Istanbul Project is located on Istanbul’s European side, covering 120,000 m² with 11 buildings, 796 residences, and 29 shops. It blends modern living with rich history and culture.

Bahçelievler Project preserves a 555-year-old fountain and 600-year-old trees, offering residents modern homes in a green, historic, and prestigious residential district.

10 Advantages of the Project

  1. Strategic location near transport, schools, and hospitals

  2. Modern architectural design

  3. Expansive green areas and gardens

  4. Comprehensive social facilities

  5. 24/7 advanced security

  6. Indoor and outdoor parking

  7. On-site commercial services

  8. Smart home systems

  9. Panoramic city and garden views

  10. Close to malls and shopping centers

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Basaksehir, Turkey
Education
Leisure

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Apartment in a new building Garden Istanbul
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
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Area, m²
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115.0
163,211
House
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90,165
Developer
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