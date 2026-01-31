  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Basaksehir
  4. New houses

New build Villas and Houses in Basaksehir, Turkey

Villa Eight bedroom villa 436 m2 with pool.
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$1,40M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
The complex consists of 7 independent villas. Four-storey villa with eight bedrooms (8 + 1), an area of ​​436 m2, with a private pool and underground parking. All villas are delivered fully finished, which will be done in accordance with the highest quality standards from high-level ma…
Villa Four bedroom townhouses in Bahcesehir.
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$496,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Проект расположен в районе Башакшехир, на площади 48 000 м2, представляет собой современный жилой комплекс, состоящий из 232 вилл комбинированного типа. Продается таунхаус 4+1 площадью 179 м2. На первом этаже - кухня-гостиная с выходом на открытую террасу и во двор. На втором этаже - …
Villa Project in İstanbul
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$810,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 240–300 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Total Land Area: 57.000 m2 177 Villas and private garden for each villas Type of Villa: 3+1, 4+1, 5+1, 6+1 Range of Villa Sizes: 214 m2 to 300 m2 Range of Garden Areas: 63 m2 to 509 m2 Special natural stone exterior cladding 2 parking area for each villa 2500 m2 indoor social facility…
