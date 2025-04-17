Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and green areas near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$644,180
14/04/2025
$641,359
13/04/2025
$641,735
12/04/2025
$644,124
11/04/2025
$658,684
10/04/2025
$661,369
09/04/2025
$664,687
08/04/2025
$664,275
06/04/2025
$664,668
05/04/2025
$658,613
04/04/2025
$667,410
03/04/2025
$674,810
02/04/2025
$672,871
01/04/2025
$671,348
30/03/2025
$669,293
29/03/2025
$674,290
28/03/2025
$676,750
27/03/2025
$674,379
26/03/2025
$673,958
25/03/2025
$671,651
24/03/2025
$669,354
ID: 19794
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2373188
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Basaksehir

About the complex

We offer spacious apartments with large balconies.

The residence features kids' playgrounds, green areas, a fitness room, walking a jogging paths, a swimming pool.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • School - 3 km
  • City center - 20 km
  • Shopping mall - 500 meters
  • Metro station - 800 meters
  • University - 4 km
  • Hospital - 1 km
  • Airport - 20 km

Location on the map

Basaksehir, Turkey

