  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Elite apartments in a new comfortable residence included in a state project, Istanbul, Turkey

Elite apartments in a new comfortable residence included in a state project, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€155,512
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residential complex is being built according to the state project and financed by the municipality of the district (Başakşehir Belediyesi), which gives confidence in the successful completion of the construction.

The residence features:

  • gym
  • spa center with a steam bath, a hamam and a sauna
  • indoor parking
  • around-the-clock security with video surveillance
  • large green areas and outdoor lounge areas
  • kids' playgrounds
  • swimming pool
Advantages

Good returns due to high rental demand from medical tourists.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Basaksehir is a green area with protected groves, botanical gardens and landscaped parks. In addition, the largest reservoir in Turkey, Sazlıdere, is located in this area - a place of rest for the local people.

With all the natural abundance in the area, infrastructure is developed too: there are three university hospitals, an international TED college and an Olympic stadium.

The area is considered the third center of Istanbul, locals often call it the city of health.

  • 9 minutes drive to the botanical garden
  • 12 minutes drive to E-5 Highway and 5 minutes to TEM Highway
  • 12 minutes drive to the reserve
  • 15 minutes walk to the nearest metro station
  • 20 minutes drive to the reservoir
  • 23 minutes drive to the new airport
  • 32 minutes drive to city center
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt premium-klassa na beregu morya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€182,659
Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty na etape stroitelstva v rayone Beylikdyuzyu
Avanos, Turkey
from
€184,531
Residential complex Novyy proekt s bolshoy ozelenennoy territoriey v rayone Esenyurt
Avanos, Turkey
from
€194,875
Residential quarter Exclusive apartments in Alanya, Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€124,000
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom ZhK s otlichnym raspolozheniem v Stambule
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€150,000
You are viewing
Elite apartments in a new comfortable residence included in a state project, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€155,512
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€2,33M
Agency: TRANIO
Residential complex in a quiet area, surrounded by greenery. The project includes 4 buildings, landscaped area with recreation areas and small lakes, storage room. Each apartment has an entrance hall, living room with dining area, kitchen, 3-4 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms, balcony or terrace. Some apartments have laundry room, walk-in closet, and storage room. Facilities and equipment in the house The complex also has a cinema hall, lounge area, basketball court, security system, and surveillance cameras. Location and nearby infrastructure Near the complex there are bus stops, shopping centers, school, and golf club.
Residential complex Spacious apartments in residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments in residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Avsallar, Turkey
Incekum, Turkey
from
€95,000
Agency: TRANIO
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature and the sea. It consists of 16 apartments with different layouts: Apartments with 1 bedroom — 14 units Duplex apartments with 4 bedrooms — 2 units Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount before the construction completed. Facilities and equipment in the house Other amenities: sauna, shuttle to the beach, generator, and children's playroom. Location and nearby infrastructure Avsallar is located on the road to Antalya Airport, 25 km from Alanya. Although it has plenty of urban living opportunities, it has come to the forefront with its nature and pure oxygen. It is an environmentally friendly area with the world-famous beach Inzhekum. The freshest fruits, vegetables and natural products can be found in the stores, as well as in the markets, open on certain days of the week. In the center of Avsallar there are 5 hospitals and clinics, 7 pharmacies, 4 veterinary clinics and dental clinics. There are also branches of international trucking companies within walking distance of the project. This is a very popular area for investment as well as for a quiet everyday life in nature. The project is just 1 km from Avsallar city center, 25 km from Alanya city center and 1.8 km from Incekum beach. In addition, the project is within walking distance of chain stores such as Migros, Carrefour, A101 and Bim.
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment close to the beach
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment close to the beach
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€142,000
-A beautiful one bedroom apartment just 200 meters from the sandy Mahmutlar beach, walking distance to all amenities, full facilities such as swimming pool, Finnish sauna and fitness... with all these features this property is perfect those who are seeking one bedroom apartment close to the beach.  Apartment close to the Mahmutlar Beach in AlanyaThe apartment located in the Mahmutlar district of Alanya and close to the sandy beach. the property is close to many restaurants, super markets, shops and pharmacy. you can also walk in walking path among the mediternean garden. The Alanya apartments are 65 square meters and consist a living room with open plan kitchen, a bathroom and bedroom. This one bedroom apartment many features for relax and enjoy your holiday such as fitness center, swimming pool, sauna, landscaped garden, 24/security, security cameras
Realting.com
Go