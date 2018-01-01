  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. New residence with around-the-clock security close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey

New residence with around-the-clock security close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey

Esenyurt, Turkey
from
€113,407
;
15
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features around-the-clock security, a parking, saunas and Turkish baths, a gym, a cafe.

Completion - 2025.

Features of the flats
  • Underfloor heating
  • Built-in kitchens
  • Mini fridge
  • High ceilings
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to the airport, a park, a lake, and kids' play areas.

New building location
Esenyurt, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartamenty 2 1 na etape stroitelstva proekt v 100 m ot morya
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€275,000
Residential quarter Modern comfort-class residential complex in Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€109,000
Residential complex New comfortable residence with a swimming pool and a spa center in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,07M
Residential complex Dlya prozhivaniya i dlya investiciy
Yalinayak, Turkey
from
€24,000
Residential complex Complex in a well developed area Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€149,000
You are viewing
New residence with around-the-clock security close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
€113,407
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Kvartira v proekte na etape stroitelstva v rayone Avsallar
Residential complex Kvartira v proekte na etape stroitelstva v rayone Avsallar
Incekum, Turkey
from
€142,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
For sale apartment in Avsallar. Planning apartment 1 + 1, total area 55 m2, distance to the sea 1000 meters. If you like sandy beaches, then the choice of Avsallar: it is in Avsallar that the best beaches in the region. The area is famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. It is located 20 km from its center, in the west, from Antalya. To the airport 95 km. There are several excellent beaches here - along the lines of hotels by the sea, in a campsite among the pine forest, in neighboring Inzekum. The latter is distinguished by fine sand, ideal for children's games. This is one of the best beaches on the Mediterranean coast of Turkey. In recent years, active development has been going on throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand both for rent and for permanent residence. At the same time, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life.
Residential complex NSM Real Estate Construction
Residential complex NSM Real Estate Construction
Alanya, Turkey
from
€1,30M
Completion date: 2023
NSM Real Estate has been working for you for 11 years. This is not a newly created real estate company in Turkey, but a large friendly team of professionals. We are building quality houses that meet all modern standards and standards set by the State, and we are also a licensed agency for the sale of new buildings and apartments from owners, villas, commercial premises and are managing the apartments of our customers. Having built a clear marketing system, our company successfully entered the market of Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and other CIS countries. Many years of experience of managers allows you to provide the best service without any risks. You can be absolutely sure of a profitable deal, because your individual needs are the main guideline for us!
Residential complex Dizaynerskaya kvartira s zahvatyvayuschim vidom
Residential complex Dizaynerskaya kvartira s zahvatyvayuschim vidom
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€100,000
Area 54–75 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2023
LALA PRIVATE RESIDENCE is a new residential complex of luxury with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Alanya, 25 km from the center! The project consists of 16 units on 4 floors of a low-rise building. The complex includes: modern design solutions, a unique location, breathtaking landscapes, a sea azure. Nearby there is all the necessary urban infrastructure: cafes, restaurants, bars, shops, shopping centers, hospitals, pharmacies, parks, banks and public transport stops. This rapidly developing area is very popular among tourists and investors, because here there is everything necessary for a comfortable life. DISTANCES: - Sea and beach: 2170 m - Gazipasha Airport: 60 km. - Antalya Airport: 120 km. - Alanya Center: 25 km. CHARACTERISTICS: - Partially furnished - Ceramic floor covering INFRASTRUCTURE: - Outdoor pool - gym - Sauna / hamam - Parking - Fitness room - Playground - Children's room Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Realting.com
Go