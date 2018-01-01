New residence with around-the-clock security close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey

For sale apartment in Avsallar. Planning apartment 1 + 1, total area 55 m2, distance to the sea 1000 meters. If you like sandy beaches, then the choice of Avsallar: it is in Avsallar that the best beaches in the region. The area is famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. It is located 20 km from its center, in the west, from Antalya. To the airport 95 km. There are several excellent beaches here - along the lines of hotels by the sea, in a campsite among the pine forest, in neighboring Inzekum. The latter is distinguished by fine sand, ideal for children's games. This is one of the best beaches on the Mediterranean coast of Turkey. In recent years, active development has been going on throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand both for rent and for permanent residence. At the same time, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life.
LALA PRIVATE RESIDENCE is a new residential complex of luxury with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Alanya, 25 km from the center!
The project consists of 16 units on 4 floors of a low-rise building.
The complex includes: modern design solutions, a unique location, breathtaking landscapes, a sea azure.
Nearby there is all the necessary urban infrastructure: cafes, restaurants, bars, shops, shopping centers, hospitals, pharmacies, parks, banks and public transport stops.
This rapidly developing area is very popular among tourists and investors, because here there is everything necessary for a comfortable life.
DISTANCES:
- Sea and beach: 2170 m
- Gazipasha Airport: 60 km.
- Antalya Airport: 120 km.
- Alanya Center: 25 km.
CHARACTERISTICS:
- Partially furnished
- Ceramic floor covering
INFRASTRUCTURE:
- Outdoor pool
- gym
- Sauna / hamam
- Parking
- Fitness room
- Playground
- Children's room
