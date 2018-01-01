  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. New residence with a swimming pool and a spa area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey

New residence with a swimming pool and a spa area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey

Esenyurt, Turkey
from
€297,231
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features a walking path, an indoor swimming pool, a kids' playground, a spa area and a sauna, a Turkish bath, a steam room, a fitness center, security, video surveillance, a basketball court.

Completion - September, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to the canal and the airport.

  • School - 3 km
  • City center - 40 km
  • Shopping mall - 3 km
  • Metro station - 1 km
  • University - 2 km
  • Bus stop - 1 km
  • Airport - 20 km
  • TEM highway - 1 km
New building location
Esenyurt, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Highly liquid residential complex
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€118,500
Residential complex Roskoshnye rezidencii na prodazhu v samom centre goroda Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€333,750
Residential complex High quality apartments in a new residential complex near the forest, Bakirkoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,22M
Residence Luxury residence with forest view
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€554,930
Residential complex Project in Alanya-Antalya Location
Antalya, Turkey
from
€115,000
You are viewing
New residence with a swimming pool and a spa area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
€297,231
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds close to the forest and the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds close to the forest and the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€621,728
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a view of the forest and the river. The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, a fitness center, yoga and pilates studios, a sauna. Completion - March, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Airport - 15 minutes Metro station - 5 minutes Bus stop - 1 minute TEM highway - 10 minutes Belgrade Forest - 1 minute
Apartment building CACTUS GARDEN
Apartment building CACTUS GARDEN
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€90,000
Area 46–200 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2022
Developer: IKY GROUP ALANYA
CACTUS GARDEN This project will be completed in Februrary 2022 Facilites of this project include: -Outdoor swimming pool -Indoor Jaccuzi -Sauna -Steam room -Rest room -Gym -Children's playground -Barbecue space -Table tennis -Lobby Distance to the sea 2.5 km +Shuttle to the sea Distance to the Alanya center 5 km Interior design of the apartment: -60×120 Granite floors -Lacquered kitchen cabinets -Black Star Galexi color granite countertops -Insulated windows -Specially designed steel door with peephole -Specially designed lacquered inner doors -Tempered glass shower cabin -Hilton bathroom sink Includes one bedroom units with an area of ​​46 m² and a price of 90,000 euros and three-bedroom duplex units with an area of ​​200 m² and a price of 230,000 euros NOTE:You can pay in installments and 30% down payment
Residential complex Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot morya v Mahmutlare
Residential complex Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot morya v Mahmutlare
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€172,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar - Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 54 to 145 square meters. The distance to the sea is 300 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Realting.com
Go