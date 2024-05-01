  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Riga
  4. Business center V8 biroji

Business center V8 biroji

Riga, Latvia
from
$795
;
9
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 15857
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1400
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 21/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Latvia
  • City
    Riga

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    1879

About the complex

Available office spaces in the center of Riga next to Kronvalda Park. This historic building, constructed in 1879, exudes its own unique charm and was crafted by architect Jānis Frīdrihs Baumanis. The interior of the offices has been completely renovated and equipped with high-quality finishing materials, offering modern air conditioning systems and individual heating for each office according to users' preferences. The layout is flexible and adaptable to the tenant's requirements, with the option to create additional negotiation or management rooms. The windows provide views of both Krišjāņa Valdemāra Street and Kalpaka Boulevard. The building features a modern high-speed elevator, ensuring easy access to all floors. 24-hour access to the office spaces is guaranteed for tenants, providing flexible choice of working hours. Internet connection is provided through ''Lattelecom'' fiber optic internet, ensuring fast and stable connectivity. Additionally, paid parking spaces are available next to the building.

Location on the map

Riga, Latvia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Business center P83 biroju centrs
Riga, Latvia
from
$4,793
Business center Muitas 1
Riga, Latvia
from
$9,42M
Business center Kalpaka 7
Riga, Latvia
from
$296
Business center AFC centrs
Riga, Latvia
from
$55,466
Business center Telegraph Offices
Riga, Latvia
from
$5,34M
You are viewing
Business center V8 biroji
Riga, Latvia
from
$795
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Business center Braslas Biznesa centrs
Business center Braslas Biznesa centrs
Riga, Latvia
from
$418
Brasla Business Centre is a contemporary and spacious business centre in Riga, Purvciems, with the total area of ~28,000 m2. Various office, production and warehouse premises with area from 17 m2 to 1,000 m2. We customize and repair the premises according to the tenant’s needs. There is a fr…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Business center Tērbatas Biznesa Centrs
Business center Tērbatas Biznesa Centrs
Riga, Latvia
from
$6,832
Class A office space in the Terbatas Business Center. - One of the most representative office building in the center of Riga. - The layout of the premises can be adjusted according to the requirements of the tenant. - Centralized ventilation system and air conditioning. - Security and video…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Business center Upīša Gallery
Business center Upīša Gallery
Riga, Latvia
from
$1,204
The year of construction 2008
"Upīša Gallery" the residential complex with Office space, which consists of two 6-storey buildings. The one in the yard and locked the gallery that shows easy offices, but the building upstairs in the comfortable apartments. Buildings designed by the most modern technology. Elevator in each…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Latvia
What is Happening in the Latvian Real Estate Market. Interview with an Expert
01.05.2024
What is Happening in the Latvian Real Estate Market. Interview with an Expert
How much does land in Latvia cost? A selection of houses with turnkey plots
20.02.2023
How much does land in Latvia cost? A selection of houses with turnkey plots
It has become easier to move to Latvia: visa applications for remote employees open
17.06.2022
It has become easier to move to Latvia: visa applications for remote employees open
A two-room apartment is for sale in the center of Riga for €109,000. Why is this such a profitable option?
27.01.2022
A two-room apartment is for sale in the center of Riga for €109,000. Why is this such a profitable option?
Prime Minister of Latvia calls to cancel the issuance of a residence permit for real estate investing
31.03.2021
Prime Minister of Latvia calls to cancel the issuance of a residence permit for real estate investing
Show all publications