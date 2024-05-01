Business center V8 biroji

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Available office spaces in the center of Riga next to Kronvalda Park.
This historic building, constructed in 1879, exudes its own unique charm and was crafted by architect Jānis Frīdrihs Baumanis. The interior of the offices has been completely renovated and equipped with high-quality finishing materials, offering modern air conditioning systems and individual heating for each office according to users' preferences.
The layout is flexible and adaptable to the tenant's requirements, with the option to create additional negotiation or management rooms. The windows provide views of both Krišjāņa Valdemāra Street and Kalpaka Boulevard.
The building features a modern high-speed elevator, ensuring easy access to all floors. 24-hour access to the office spaces is guaranteed for tenants, providing flexible choice of working hours.
Internet connection is provided through ''Lattelecom'' fiber optic internet, ensuring fast and stable connectivity. Additionally, paid parking spaces are available next to the building.
Location on the map
Riga, Latvia
