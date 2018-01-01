  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. A house, an apartment, a villa RUMBULA LOGISTICS PARK IN RIGA (RLP)

A house, an apartment, a villa RUMBULA LOGISTICS PARK IN RIGA (RLP)

Riga, Latvia
from
€6,804
;
4
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Rumbula Logistics Park is a modern A class industrial park built using energy efficient construction materials and methods, according to SIRIN Development’s highest standard specifications which include innovative engineering solutions that will create optimal working conditions and save the utility costs. All buildings have BREEAM certificate. Rumbula Logistics Park is being developed at a prime location with convenient connections with A4, A5, A6 and A7 national roads making it ideal for companies operating in the territories of both Latvia and other Baltic countries. Two first stages of the park are completed offering A class warehouses and office premises. The third stage is under construction and planned to be completed in summer 2023.
New building location
Riga, Latvia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Elizabetes Rezidence
Riga, Latvia
from
€109,000
Lindenholma
Marupes novads, Latvia
from
€200,000
Green Park
Terini, Latvia
from
€6,580
Magdelēnas kvartāls
Riga, Latvia
Sun Republic
Saulkrasti, Latvia
from
€96,600
You are viewing
A house, an apartment, a villa RUMBULA LOGISTICS PARK IN RIGA (RLP)
Riga, Latvia
from
€6,804
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Elizabetes Rezidence
Elizabetes Rezidence
Riga, Latvia
from
€109,000
Completion date: 2017
The project Elizabetes Rezidence is a unique combination of values of classical architecture and modern construction technologies, original design solutions, and maximum comfort. The building is located at Elizabetes 22, which is one of the most prestigious streets of the city. The house was built in 1899 based on the design of one of the greatest Latvian architects Konstantīns Pēkšēns. It is rightfully considered to be one of the most famous masterpieces of eclectic architecture in the near center of Riga. This ideal location will give future residents plenty of opportunities for arranging everyday life and leisure activities. The apartments have one, two or three separate bedrooms, a living room with kitchen, one or two bathrooms. The project uses plumbing from leading companies - Villeroy & Boch toilet basins, Balteco baths and shower trays, Eumar sinks and Hansgrohe faucets. Property and heating: high ceilings, painted walls, quality parquet flooring, new windows and heating (central), bathrooms - tiles. Extras - Internet, video surveillance, Wi-Fi. The owners of the apartments will own the land parts. House and house extras - renovated house, renovated house, street house, all communications, windows facing the back side, closed staircase, code lock in a stairwell, renovated staircase, clean staircase. Territory and surroundings: nearby public transport, shops, paid parking lots, developed infrastructure, near the park, playground. Entrance to the house from the street (two entrances), elevator, roof windows in the staircase, space for wheels and baby carriage. Some apartments have furniture, built-in wardrobes, wardrobes.
Lāčplēša 24
Lāčplēša 24
Riga, Latvia
from
€46,080
Completion date: 2020
New apartments in the city center! In the offer of an apartment in a fully renovated, historic building Lāčplēša 24, which are located in the active center of Riga with a well-developed infrastructure. Additional information The house consists of 47 apartments, 6 workshops of artists and 2 commercial premises. The building has 2 entrances. 20 Compact Studio apartments are available, ranging from 19.9 to 36 m²; 19 one-bedroom apartments, ranging from 27.9 to 59 m²; apartments with 2 bedrooms with an area of 51.3 to 77.3 m². The apartments are offered with complete interior decoration using high-quality materials from manufacturers in Germany and Finland. The building has completed the renovation work: • facade and roof, • new high-quality wood and plastic windows, • a new network of electricity wires, • a new water supply system, • new ventilation system for each – apartment separately for kitchen and bathroom, • new «Schindler» elevators, • new express-optical internet and TV, • plumbing – IDEAL standard (Germany), • parquet floor made of oak or ash, • heaters with thermoregulation and meters, • fire-resistant front doors in each apartment; • light bodies (Germany), • code key and intercom.
LIEPLEJAS
LIEPLEJAS
Riga, Latvia
Surrounded by historical linden trees, the House in Ciekurkalns is the right place to stay, if you want to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city and call your own house, where design value, quality and functionality are combined with economic benefits. Ciekurkalns is still one of the most grateful districts of the capital to settle in – close to the center, but the peculiar street layout and historical breath allow you to disappear from the hustle and bustle of the city and breathe the peace of houses. You will definitely like the landscaped area, where Pines and other trees have been preserved, a playground for children has been created, and linden trees grow along the edge of the street, which take care of dizzying summer evenings. One of the most important trump cards of this project is maximum energy efficiency and sustainable technical solutions that ensure low utility payments. The geothermal ground heat pump, the operation of which is ensured by a monocrystalline solar panel power plant located on the roof of the building, takes care of an energy-efficient solution suitable for real consumption in the provision of apartment heating and hot water preparation. Reality the sun brings warmth to the residents of the house, allowing them not to worry about huge bills, because solar panels provide up to 100% of the energy needed to produce heating. Forget about radiators! All apartments are equipped with an underfloor heating system – heat is passed through the floors, which allows it to be distributed evenly, without creating dust. Efficient heat exchange in each room of the apartment is provided by a modern ventilation system – recuperation equipment, which does not dry the air and ensures uniform air exchange without losing energy for heating the incoming air. On the territory there are two identical buildings, in each of them 15 two -, three-and four-room apartments of modern and functional layout, located from 1. up to 3. standing. The apartments have high ceilings, on the attic floor as much as 4 m, and large, wide windows that extend to the ground. There will be no need to complain about the lack of light! For all 1. floor apartments fine terraces, 2. and 3. floor apartments balcony or terrace. From high-quality building and interior finishing materials, apartments have been fully finished, in addition, it is possible to purchase premium packages, which will allow you to choose higher-class materials for interior finishing. The closed area is designed so that it is pleasant to stay in the field for both adults and children. It contains a playground, a lockable bike area, parking for each apartment, and also provides for charging places for electric cars.
Realting.com
Go