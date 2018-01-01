  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. A house, an apartment, a villa Dignājas 4

A house, an apartment, a villa Dignājas 4

Riga, Latvia
from
€550
;
10
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Project 4 from the development company HouseNet – is a new, smart and energy efficient class A house with an excellent location in Riga, Ziepniekkalns district. Choosing an apartment in our new project, you acquire a qualitatively new level of residence in an exclusive apartment building of club type, in which you will find peace, because the house has only 15 apartments. The building is put into operation and ready for settlement. Apartments with complete interior decoration of high quality are offered for sale. The height of the ceilings of apartments is 2, 7 meters. Technical characteristics of the building, apartment and territory: 1. GasO heat supply 2. Power supply Sadales Tīkls 3. Digital television and Internet Balticom 4. Sewerage and water supply Rīgas Ūdens 5. Video surveillance HouseNet. 6. External walls - gas block (300 mm), insulated with polystyrene foam and cotton wool (150 mm), covered with reinforcing layer and decorative plaster 7. Internal bearing walls - gas block (300 mm), covered with plaster (20 mm) on both sides, 2 layers of paint Caparol 8. Internal partitions - gas block (200 mm), covered with plaster (20 mm) on both sides, 2 layers of paint Caparol 9. Interfloor ceiling – monolithic reinforced concrete, covered with a heat-sound insulation layer with a thickness of 50 mm, sound insulation film with a thickness of 10 mm and light concrete 50mm. 10. Roof - monolithic reinforced concrete - insulated with polystyrene foam (400 mm) and stone wool (50 mm), covered with 2 layers of ruberoid 11. Windows - plastic, 6-chamber windows Gealan, with the 3rd layer double-glazed unit 12. Entrance door to the building – aluminum door Ponzio with 3rd layer double-glazed unit equipped with IP intercom FERMAX 13. Internal doors: a) entrance door of the apartment - fire (EI-30), soundproofing (37dB), wooden door b) room doors - wooden 14. Staircase - monolithic reinforced concrete structures. 15. Floor coverings: a) in the bathrooms - floor tiles made of stone mass b) in the remaining rooms – 10 mm laminate 33 class Kronotex c 5 mm lining 16. Ventilation: a) conclusions for the installation of exhaust fans in all bathrooms b) conclusions for the installation of kitchen hoods in) in all windows are installed valves of forced ventilation (Aereco) 17. Energy supply: a) wiring under sockets + installed sockets (manufacturer AVV) b) wiring under lighting + installed switches (manufacturer ABB) in) wiring under external lighting + installed switches (manufacturer ABB)+ installed external lamps (na balconies) g) cable wiring for the installation of electric cookstoves and other kitchen appliances 18. Weak networks: a) network LAN (Internet) b) digital television b) smoke detectors 19. Heating: a) gas condensate boiler BOSCH b) all rooms are heated by radiators in) heating of each room – individually adjustable thermostat on the radiator, at the request of the buyer it is also possible to install an electronic thermostat, which is programmed and managed over the Internet (access through a special application on the mobile phone) and allows to significantly optimize the amount of heat consumed 20. Territory: a) landscaped area (asphalted paths, playground, area with led lighting, etc. ) b) parking lot taking into account the number of apartments in the house b) entrance gate with automatic control g) wicket d) IP intercom system FERMAX MEET is controlled via the Internet (access through a special application on the mobile phone), video call comes to you on the phone, you can answer and/or open the door of the entrance e) video surveillance Hikvision 21. Plumbing: a) mixers - HANSGROHE b) bath - KALDEWEI in) shells - LAUFEN PRO g) toilet - LAUFEN PRO All counters installed in the building are smart with remote reading (heating, cold and hot water, electricity). To reduce the consumption of municipal (general) electricity, a solar battery system is installed on the roof of the building, which will significantly reduce your costs. Service company – SIA “Selectum Home” Residents of the house have the opportunity to get the latest service and order the installation of a car electric charging station near their parking (the number is limited). When buying an apartment, it is possible to order the manufacture and installation of kitchen furniture and equipment, as well as compartment cabinets and other furniture. Residents of the house have the opportunity to order the installation of an individual air recovery system. In addition to the apartment, it is also possible to purchase a parking space and utility room. Nearby there is a bus stop, school, kindergarten, electric car charging station, cafes and restaurants, Wash and Drive car wash, Promo Cash and Carry shopping center
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Riga, Latvia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
S22
Riga, Latvia
from
€58,000
NP Jelgavas Biznesa parks
Jelgava, Latvia
from
€9,000
Braslas industriālais parks
Riga, Latvia
Art Luxury House
Riga, Latvia
from
€14,336
Jaunlazdu mājas
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
from
€560
You are viewing
A house, an apartment, a villa Dignājas 4
Riga, Latvia
from
€550
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Pine Wood APARTMETS
Pine Wood APARTMETS
Jurmala, Latvia
Completion date: 2019
PINEWOOD Apartments The PineWood Apartments are a few minutes ’walk from a clean sandy beach. The project includes only 30 apartments, and they were specially designed for those who appreciate the silence and comfort of Jurmala. For a pleasant time with family, friends, or simply alone with nature, the project provides a small green area for the ground floor apartments, as well as balconies and terraces on the second and third floors. The project also includes a renovated historic mansion, which is an example of classical seaside architecture - and which is harmoniously included in the project, a modern house with bright and cozy apartments.
Mērsraga 9
Mērsraga 9
Riga, Latvia
from
€71,606
Completion date: 2022
The apartments are sold in the condition they are in at present, allowing the repairs to be carried out at their own discretion. Both the street and the courtyard buildings are pre-war brick buildings built in the functionalist style in the 1930s. The following renovations are currently taking place in the buildings: - facade renovation; - renovation of staircases and corridors, including the replacement of the external doors of all apartments with wooden doors; - restoration of the wooden exterior door of the building; - installation of new wiring up to the apartments; - installation of optical internet connection in apartments; - replacement of water supply and sewerage risers; - construction of storage rooms in the basement; - landscaping. There will be a possibility to park cars and bicycles in the courtyards of both buildings. The property is located between Kolkasrags and M. Nometņu streets, in a quiet and green private house, a block of flats. Nearby, 150m away Kobe Garden Park, 500m away Āgenskalns Market and Stradiņi Hospital, less than 2km away Māra pond. All renovations will be completed by autumn 2022.
Eften Logistics Bergi
Eften Logistics Bergi
Baltezers, Latvia
A-class warehouse and office space for rent in the logistics park EfTEN Logistics Berģi - located in a strategic location next to the Riga-Tallinn highway with easy access to both the central part of Riga and providing direct communication with Scandinavian countries and other strategic transportation directions. The layout and technical specification of the premises can be easily adapted to the needs of the new tenant. It is possible to rent part of the total area. An extensive free territory and 30 ramps are able to ensure the circulation of a large volume of cargo. The logistics park has received the BREEAM certificate of sustainable construction.
Realting.com
Go