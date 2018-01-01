A house, an apartment, a villa ELIPSE BLC

  1. Realting.com
Riga, Latvia
from
€400
;
11
About the complex

ELIPSE BLC is a modern state-of-the art business and logistics centre built in 2009 on 4.6 hectares of land in a highly prominent location in the territory of the business park of International Airport "RIGA". Our objective is to provide our customers with modern warehousing and office premises and to support their businesses with flexible logistics solutions.
New building location
Riga, Latvia

Other complexes
Elizabetes Rezidence
Elizabetes Rezidence
Riga, Latvia
from
€109,000
Completion date: 2017
The project Elizabetes Rezidence is a unique combination of values of classical architecture and modern construction technologies, original design solutions, and maximum comfort. The building is located at Elizabetes 22, which is one of the most prestigious streets of the city. The house was built in 1899 based on the design of one of the greatest Latvian architects Konstantīns Pēkšēns. It is rightfully considered to be one of the most famous masterpieces of eclectic architecture in the near center of Riga. This ideal location will give future residents plenty of opportunities for arranging everyday life and leisure activities. The apartments have one, two or three separate bedrooms, a living room with kitchen, one or two bathrooms. The project uses plumbing from leading companies - Villeroy & Boch toilet basins, Balteco baths and shower trays, Eumar sinks and Hansgrohe faucets. Property and heating: high ceilings, painted walls, quality parquet flooring, new windows and heating (central), bathrooms - tiles. Extras - Internet, video surveillance, Wi-Fi. The owners of the apartments will own the land parts. House and house extras - renovated house, renovated house, street house, all communications, windows facing the back side, closed staircase, code lock in a stairwell, renovated staircase, clean staircase. Territory and surroundings: nearby public transport, shops, paid parking lots, developed infrastructure, near the park, playground. Entrance to the house from the street (two entrances), elevator, roof windows in the staircase, space for wheels and baby carriage. Some apartments have furniture, built-in wardrobes, wardrobes.
Bertrand kvartāls
Bertrand kvartāls
Riga, Latvia
from
€141,625
Completion date: 2023
The BERTRAND KVARTĀLS project on A. Čaka Street 123 is a fully renovated five-story building designed by architect E. Jakobsons in 1930. The five-story brick building is a testament to the functionalist architecture of the 1930s, reflected in the architectural features of the main facade and its characteristic austere decorative design. ABOUT THE APARTMENTS The fully renovated five-story building offers 16 cozy two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 51.5 sqm to 64.8 sqm. There are also commercial spaces available with large display windows facing A. Čaka Street, measuring 76 sqm and 108 sqm. The apartments feature thoughtful and functional layouts that provide comfort for the residents and meet all modern living requirements. The building has been renovated using high-quality finishing materials, efficient technical and engineering solutions. The apartments stand out with high-quality renovation and materials, comfort, excellent sound insulation, and a pleasant indoor microclimate. All apartments come with a quality full interior finish. Designer services are available to create a suitable and tasteful interior for your apartment. The walls, floors, and wooden interior doors are equipped with enhanced sound insulation. The rooms have high-quality Tarkett wooden flooring installed, and the ceilings are 2.80 meters high. The bathrooms are equipped with heated floors, electric towel warmers, mirrors, stone resin bathtubs, bright tiles, and high-quality Laufen and Villaroy Bosch sanitary ware. The apartments have access to all city utilities. For the convenience of residents, there is a spacious Schindler elevator. Next to the elevator, there is a room where baby strollers can be stored. The wide stairwells are adorned with brick walls leading to the street and a well-maintained courtyard. The premises and common areas are illuminated with LED lights. The basement has ample storage space for belongings and a secure bicycle storage area. The entrance doors to the building are equipped with video surveillance, and the apartments have video intercom systems. PARKING SPACES There is a closed above-ground parking area on the premises, accessible through electronically operated gates. The spacious parking area is intended for cars and bicycles, and each parking space is equipped with electric charging points. (Each parking space has its own charging point.) INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES Heating system. We keep pace with modern technologies and costs, so we have chosen an innovative 4th generation centralized heating system. This means lower temperature parameters in the district heating network, which presents a new technical challenge for "RĪGAS SILTUMS" and is the largest low-temperature district heating project in Latvia. Low-temperature district heating projects have been successfully implemented in several Northern and Western European countries, such as Germany, Denmark, and Finland, and now in Latvia as well.
Bruņinieku 93c
Bruņinieku 93c
Riga, Latvia
from
€9,000
Completion date: 2023
This new project is located in the courtyard at 93 Brivibas Street, in the center of Riga. It is a high-quality renovation of a former textile factory building complex, consisting of 12 well-appointed and energy-efficient loft apartments. The apartments feature large floor-to-ceiling windows, and in some apartments, the ceiling height reaches up to 4 meters, allowing the new residents to plan interesting furniture design solutions. Several apartments have access to terraces where one can enjoy summer evenings and experience the benefits of living in loft apartments in a quiet, bright, and green courtyard in the center of Riga. Energy efficiency: Taking into account the new requirements for building energy efficiency, insulation work has been carried out on the external walls, energy-efficient double-glazed windows have been installed, and each apartment has an individual heat meter. Each room is equipped with a ventilation system, and heating is provided by a Toshiba air/water heat pump. These investments are considered to be one of the most effective cost-saving solutions in multi-apartment buildings, allowing residents to receive small bills for their apartments. Finishing and interior: In this project, all apartments are fully finished, and we will be happy to assist with furniture design questions if needed. The apartments are functionally designed and finished with high-quality natural materials. There are stone resin baths, "Laufen" and "Grohe" sanitary ware, ceramic tiles, class 33 laminate flooring, and veneered doors chosen specifically for the comfort of the new residents. Quality - full renovation: The complete renovation of the building includes the installation of all utilities - electrical installations, water supply, and sewage systems. New partition walls have been built, and the apartments are equipped with exterior doors that comply with sound insulation and fire safety regulations. The facade has been renovated, and a new roof covering has been installed. As a result of the renovation, wide floor-to-ceiling windows and French balconies have been installed. A cement screed with underfloor heating pipes has been installed for heating, and electric underfloor heating is provided in the sanitary facilities. All construction works have been completed, and the building has been put into operation. It is also possible to purchase a garage for the 3 room apartment for 18’000€
