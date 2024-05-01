Apartment in a new building S22

A positive environment awaits you in the project - the vast area near the building is well-lit and landscaped with walking paths, recreational benches, and children's playgrounds. It is richly planted with trees and flowering plants. S22 has a children's playground, the territory is closed, and the entrance is controlled with code keys and gate control. On the territory are planned 9 parking lots, 4 of which are under an open canopy. A pleasant environment is also in the neighborhood. Nearby are two parks-Peace Garden and a quiet garden, a total of 8.3 ha, where it is peaceful and beautiful in all seasons. These are the best parks in the city with children's playgrounds, a skate park, and places for both sports and relaxing walks. The project is located on Sadovnikova Street 22, near the center of Riga. FIRs Sadovnikov entered the history of the city as a very rich merchant, patron, and honorary citizen of Riga and St. Petersburg. S22 is close to the center of Riga, Old Town, Daugava embankment and promenade with a bicycle path, Central City Market – the largest market in Northern Europe. Here you will see how the sun rises and goes to the shower in the evening. Shopping Centers for all needs and tastes are located nearby. The project provides for 2 rounds in total. 1 layer-renovated stone 4-story apartment building with 15 apartments and one basement open space apartment with a total area of 60 m2 Round 2-renovated wooden 2-story building with 2 apartments and shop room from the street side The apartments will be offered with a quality full finish, Round 1 is planned to be put into operation by 2023.March Round 2 is planned to be put into operation by 2023.september