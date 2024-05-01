  1. Realting.com
  Latvia
  Riga
  Apartment in a new building S22

Apartment in a new building S22

Riga, Latvia
from
$549
13/08/2025
$547
19/02/2025
$477
24/09/2024
$524
09/09/2024
$547
28/08/2024
$570
20/08/2024
$582
14/08/2024
$640
23/07/2024
$698
12/07/2024
$1,280
;
12
ID: 20150
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1507
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 13/08/2025

Location

  Country
    Latvia
  City
    Riga

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024

About the complex

A positive environment awaits you in the project - the vast area near the building is well-lit and landscaped with walking paths, recreational benches, and children's playgrounds. It is richly planted with trees and flowering plants. S22 has a children's playground, the territory is closed, and the entrance is controlled with code keys and gate control. On the territory are planned 9 parking lots, 4 of which are under an open canopy. A pleasant environment is also in the neighborhood. Nearby are two parks-Peace Garden and a quiet garden, a total of 8.3 ha, where it is peaceful and beautiful in all seasons. These are the best parks in the city with children's playgrounds, a skate park, and places for both sports and relaxing walks. The project is located on Sadovnikova Street 22, near the center of Riga. FIRs Sadovnikov entered the history of the city as a very rich merchant, patron, and honorary citizen of Riga and St. Petersburg. S22 is close to the center of Riga, Old Town, Daugava embankment and promenade with a bicycle path, Central City Market – the largest market in Northern Europe. Here you will see how the sun rises and goes to the shower in the evening. Shopping Centers for all needs and tastes are located nearby. The project provides for 2 rounds in total. 1 layer-renovated stone 4-story apartment building with 15 apartments and one basement open space apartment with a total area of 60 m2 Round 2-renovated wooden 2-story building with 2 apartments and shop room from the street side The apartments will be offered with a quality full finish, Round 1 is planned to be put into operation by 2023.March Round 2 is planned to be put into operation by 2023.september

Location on the map

Riga, Latvia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
