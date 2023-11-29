  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in Jurmala

Jurmala Park House
Jurmala Park House
Jurmala, Latvia
from
€198,750
Completion date: 2019
Jurmala Park House - a modern house in the heart of Jurmala. Opposite is the Dzintari Forest Park, and a 10-minute walk from the Dzintari Concert Hall and the beach. Bright, spacious apartments with one, two and three bedrooms. Floor radiators and air conditioners are installed. Guarded territory, parking available. There is video surveillance. There is a free gym on the ground floor for all residents. On the top floor there is a shared terrace with sun loungers and great views of the trees and the sea.
Summer House
Summer House
Jurmala, Latvia
from
€119,000
Completion date: 2020
Our greatest wealth is pure nature. Opportunity to breathe fresh air, relax by the Baltic Sea and to take strength on a daily basis. Probably each of us has had a dream about our property in Jurmala. Thanks to advantageous plans and flexible pricing policy, your dream of real estate property in Jurmala can become a reality. When choosing real estate in Jurmala, 3 important factors must be taken into account: location, area and price. For the Summer House project, the ratio of these factors is the best today Jurmala market. More information: Summer House is located in a quiet, but at the same time very central place - 48 Dzintari Avenue. Here is everything to enjoy life in Jurmala - 100 steps from the project is a clean, white sand covered Amber beach and 100 steps to the other side is the green, fragrant, well-groomed pine forest for peaceful walks in the fresh air. Open a window and inhale the fresh, salty air of the sea or the unforgettable aroma of pine. The choice belongs to To you! When choosing real estate "Summer House" You can choose the one you like - a view of sea ​​or views of the green pine forest. Jurmala was originally built as a prestigious aristocratic residential area - it met and lived here Cream of Latvian society. Upon entering Dzintari, you can feel the aristocratic atmosphere in the air, which mixes with the fresh, salty the green freshness of the air and pine forests. Our mission is to give everyone the opportunity to live and relax in Jurmala. "Summer House" is located just a few minutes walk from Jurmala's busiest street - Jomas streets that are alive all year round. Jurmala is beautiful not only in summer, it has its own charm also in winter.
THE PEARL
THE PEARL
Jurmala, Latvia
from
€191,000
Completion date: 2015
Enjoying your morning coffee on a sunny terrace…Breathing in fresh pine smell…Feeling cool lake breeze … Our greatest pleasure often hides in simple things. It is the serenity and uniqueness of this place that has inspired us to create a residence that in the first place bears respect to the surrounding landscape. Balanced architecture, clear lines and openness to the scenery were the main principles in the development of the residence. We have added lushness to the residence by bringing to you the best quality, exquisite design and multiple amenities to enhance your comfort. The Pearl hosts 65 apartments with various layouts with apartment areas ranging from 68 to 245 sq.m, as well as 80 underground and 30 overground parking places. The apartments are offered with full finish, with high quality ash and oak wooden floors, hardened concrete surfaces, decorative wallpaper and wood paneling. You will be able to choose from 3 different types of interior design, exactly matched by the project architect Juris Mitenbergs to the contemporary design of the building. In most apartments one can choose to set up fireplace or jacuzzi/pool on the apartment terrace. Thorough landscaping of project grounds serves both – functional and esthetic purpose: • private marina – personal mooring place for each resident • beach on the lake shore • children playground • common roof terrace with separate private zones • boat rent and repair services • rent of water sports equipment • illumination of building facade and territory • overground parking places • walk trails
SKY GARDEN
SKY GARDEN
Jurmala, Latvia
from
€121,000
Completion date: 2014
The quiet part of Jurmala - Tears, Tears prospectus 53 - birch and pine trees surrounded by top complex "SKY GARDEN" first apartment building that will become the actual home 48 families. Green, cozy and modern apartment building is comfortable and modern construction with a comfortable and ergonomic housing design, build underground parking with each apartment will also be holding two bicycles, a wonderful roof garden and enclosed, landscaped courtyard to build a children's playground. Construction using natural and organic materials, energy-efficient technology in use. The first floor of each apartment will be constructed terrace area will be able to get home without stairs, on the second floor of each apartment will be built spacious and bright balcony and third floor apartments will each have their own rooftop garden - green and a sun terrace on the roof, where you are free to relax or grow what you liked so much - greens, vegetables, flowers or lawns. Green roof gardens will be created in the home and the environment unifying theme and will provide an opportunity for all the people sharing a home's roof terrace to hold a small, original private party, the green area in addition to the convenience of people on the roof will be installed in communal barbecue area with barbecue fireplace, a small equipped kitchenette and toilet facilities to-home residents and their guests feel most events free and comfortable. SKY GARDEN developers, thinking about the complex residents and neighbors as well as other holidaymakers planning to lease and upgrade of Jurmala municipality beach area between Expectation and Wind streets. For more information, plans and all other call or write.
Pine Wood APARTMETS
Pine Wood APARTMETS
Jurmala, Latvia
Completion date: 2019
PINEWOOD Apartments The PineWood Apartments are a few minutes ’walk from a clean sandy beach. The project includes only 30 apartments, and they were specially designed for those who appreciate the silence and comfort of Jurmala. For a pleasant time with family, friends, or simply alone with nature, the project provides a small green area for the ground floor apartments, as well as balconies and terraces on the second and third floors. The project also includes a renovated historic mansion, which is an example of classical seaside architecture - and which is harmoniously included in the project, a modern house with bright and cozy apartments.
Villa Milia
Villa Milia
Jurmala, Latvia
Completion date: 2020
Villa Milia Jurmala Additional information Concept Connection between the generations, time bond, memory of the great people that made their history of life and left an input to the city´s, country´s and world´s history. This is what is important to be kept in the memory, life, and be passed this important item further along the relay of generations. Nostalgia for the great times of Latvia in the beginning of the 20th century with its economic growth and beautiful, bright people who lived at that time. People for whom the words: "I'm doing it for your country!" were not empty words. So, the idea arose to create a new reading of the famous Villa Benjamin and devote it to the great woman, Emilia Benjamin - the hostess of the Villa Milia. Architecture The architecture and interiors of the halls is the creation of the Latvian star designer Zane Tetere – modern, monumental and Jurmala-style light and open at the same time. Project architect Zane Farm has its own recognizable, modern, easy and compelling and unexpectedly monumental style, with an emphasis on form and attention to detail. Architectural concept is graceful, artistic blend of the last great style-sophisticated Art Deco and concise functionalism popular in the Jurmala of 30ies of the last century. Latest technologies were used when designing the project, the most qualitative natural building and interior materials – fine woods and marble in the interior, blacksmithed components on the façade. The central axis of the entire composition is the lone bonsai located directly in front of the main entrance. Its elegance is underlined by a double arch, like the gates of time, framing the passage to the building. Nine-meter door opening is made of specially treated Japanese pine. Subtle play of colors and halftones create two major basic façade materials, the noble granite of the Jurmala´s sand beach´s color and two kinds of fine grain mosaic – creamy golden and light grey same as the cool waves of the Baltic. Special faceted carving on the glass panels fencing the balconies is giving the building lightness and spectacular shine. Small waterfall running in front of the entrance is wrapping into the quiet sound of the falling water, calming and tuning to the philosophical mood. According to the wise ancient teaching of Feng Shui, falling inflowing water brings prosperity and richness to the house. Interior Interior finish of the public spaces of the Villa Milia also is made using rare expensive materials. In the hall´s premises it is a silver travertine, which is also sometimes called a young marble. On its bright, gentle background, the doors stand out in an overwhelmingly effective manner (the entrance height of the apartments is 2.4 meters), and the Cirikota panels, out of very solid timber that features a breath-taking pattern. Multitude of the light sources from an eye-catching chandelier to a soft lighting of the walls and apartment numbers makes the objects and details voluminous, widening he space. Location Location of the project is the key element of any real estate project and Villa Milia has a special one. Villa Milia is located at: 21 Dzintaru Avenue, Jurmala, Latvia, (hereinafter referred to as the Project). Dzintaru Avenue is the Golden Mile, the area of exclusive private villas and luxury houses-buildings. Luxury building creates a special social environment with its security, tranquility and respectability. Dzintaru Avenue is the Centre of Jurmala, at the same time, the project is in the first line, away from the noise. Only the dune area of 100 meters separates the project territory from the sea. Walk to the sea only takes a minute, and 3-minute walk to the legendary Jurmala Park. Next door is the restaurant of the Light House hotel, in 5 minutes the Dzintari Concert Hall and the central pedestrian Jomas Street. In a 10-minute drive, the largest shopping center in Jurmala with a Rimi supermarket and Livu Aquapark is located. Description Not to compromise, not to choose between beauty or quality, infrastructure or privacy, modern technologies or comfort - the ideal project, this is how we designed the Villa Milia. Club project Villa Milia (total 15 apartments) is a sample collection of real estate, such projects are out of competition, out of the market, they are always in demand and always in price. By buying an apartment in the Villa Milia, the owner enters into the LEGEND.club and enjoys all the privileges and options the quarter´s infrastructure: SPA with a cardio gym, Pilates and yoga, Memories restaurant and Legend.Beach beach club. Villa Milia is positioned as a continuation of the LEGEND. quarter, with the same philosophy, concept and quality requirements, In the house, there are only three (!) floors, unlike those conventional newly built projects in Jurmala. Due to this, the height of the ceilings on the first two floors is 3.50 meters, and of the last, third floor it is 3.80 m. The original project includes 15 apartments, although potential owners at an early stage of construction can take advantage of the opportunity of replanning by combining the apartments. Option for the apartments of the first floors is an option to administer an area ranging from 50 to 150 meters, in their turn, the benefit of the penthouses is the roof with a marquise, allowing one to indulge to relaxation at the nature, almost without leaving home.
RĪGAS 51
RĪGAS 51
Jurmala, Latvia
Completion date: 2018
LUXURY APARTMENTS IN A UNIQUE PROTECTED AREA OF JURMALA - IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD, BUT NEAR THE NOISY JOMAS STREET. THE HOUSE IS SURROUNDED BY PINE TREES, IT IS CLOSE TO PARKS AND BETWEEN THE SANDY BEACHES OF RIGA GULF AND THE GENTLE WATERS OF RIVER LIELUPE. THE PROJECT IS LOCATED ONLY A COUPLE OF MINUTES WALK FROM THE RESORT CENTER AND IT PROVIDES ALL THE POSSIBLE ADVANTAGES OF CITY INFRASTRUCTURE. ALL OF THIS BECOMES AVAILABLE IN THE NEW RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX - RĪGAS 51. WE OFFER FULLY FINISHED TWO-ROOM AND THREE-ROOM APARTMENTS. NATURAL MATERIALS ARE USED IN THE FINISH OF THE BUILDING AND INTERIORS OF APARTMENTS - STONE TILES, TRAVERTINE TABLES, OAK PARQUET, OAK DOORS, AND EVEN THE FACADE IS DECORATED WITH NATURAL STONE AND LARCH PANELS. FOR THOSE LOOKING FOR MORE PERSONAL SPACE, WE CAN RECOMMEND A SEPARATE THREE-STORY HOUSE WITH A VIEW OF THE FOREST. THIS BUILDING IS ALSO A PART OF OUR RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX. THERE ARE MANY THINGS FOR YOUR COMFORT AND SAFETY IN THE COMPLEX - UNDERGROUND GARAGE WITH ELEVATOR, IN COMMON AREAS - LAMPS WITH PHOTOVOLTAICS, ILLUMINATED APARTMENT NUMBER SIGNS, FACADE AND TERRITORY LIGHTING, VIDEO INTERCOMS, VIDEO SURVEILLANCE OF THE TERRITORY AND COMMON AREAS, AS WELL AS PHYSICAL SECURITY 24/7. THE RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WAS BUILT BY BALTIC INVESTMENT GROUP.
