  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Jurmala

New buildings in Jurmala, Latvia

;
Riga
143
Marupes novads
12
Marupes pagasts
8
Marupe
6
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Commerce RĪGAS 51
Commerce RĪGAS 51
Commerce RĪGAS 51
Commerce RĪGAS 51
Commerce RĪGAS 51
Show all Commerce RĪGAS 51
Commerce RĪGAS 51
Jurmala, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2018
LUXURY APARTMENTS IN A UNIQUE PROTECTED AREA OF JURMALA - IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD, BUT NEAR THE NOISY JOMAS STREET. THE HOUSE IS SURROUNDED BY PINE TREES, IT IS CLOSE TO PARKS AND BETWEEN THE SANDY BEACHES OF RIGA GULF AND THE GENTLE WATERS OF RIVER LIELUPE. THE PROJECT IS LOCATED ONLY A COU…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Commerce Villa Milia
Commerce Villa Milia
Commerce Villa Milia
Commerce Villa Milia
Commerce Villa Milia
Show all Commerce Villa Milia
Commerce Villa Milia
Jurmala, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2020
Villa Milia Jurmala Additional information Concept Connection between the generations, time bond, memory of the great people that made their history of life and left an input to the city´s, country´s and world´s history. This is what is important to be kept in the memory, life, and be passe…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Commerce Jurmala Park House
Commerce Jurmala Park House
Commerce Jurmala Park House
Commerce Jurmala Park House
Commerce Jurmala Park House
Show all Commerce Jurmala Park House
Commerce Jurmala Park House
Jurmala, Latvia
from
$233,961
The year of construction 2019
Jurmala Park House - a modern house in the heart of Jurmala. Opposite is the Dzintari Forest Park, and a 10-minute walk from the Dzintari Concert Hall and the beach. Bright, spacious apartments with one, two and three bedrooms. Floor radiators and air conditioners are installed. Guarded terr…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Commerce Pine Wood APARTMETS
Commerce Pine Wood APARTMETS
Commerce Pine Wood APARTMETS
Commerce Pine Wood APARTMETS
Commerce Pine Wood APARTMETS
Commerce Pine Wood APARTMETS
Jurmala, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2019
PINEWOOD Apartments The PineWood Apartments are a few minutes ’walk from a clean sandy beach. The project includes only 30 apartments, and they were specially designed for those who appreciate the silence and comfort of Jurmala. For a pleasant time with family, friends, or simply alone with…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Commerce Dubultu Breeze
Commerce Dubultu Breeze
Commerce Dubultu Breeze
Commerce Dubultu Breeze
Commerce Dubultu Breeze
Show all Commerce Dubultu Breeze
Commerce Dubultu Breeze
Jurmala, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2024
This modern, fully renovated 2-room apartment is located in a well-maintained building in Jūrmala, at Slokas iela 55A. The apartment is being sold with white walls, allowing new owners to design the interior according to their preferences. The building has been completely renovated, with an …
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Commerce Summer House
Commerce Summer House
Commerce Summer House
Commerce Summer House
Commerce Summer House
Show all Commerce Summer House
Commerce Summer House
Jurmala, Latvia
from
$138,267
The year of construction 2020
Our greatest wealth is pure nature. Opportunity to breathe fresh air, relax by the Baltic Sea and to take strength on a daily basis. Probably each of us has had a dream about our property in Jurmala. Thanks to advantageous plans and flexible pricing policy, your dream of real estate property…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Commerce SKY GARDEN
Commerce SKY GARDEN
Commerce SKY GARDEN
Commerce SKY GARDEN
Commerce SKY GARDEN
Show all Commerce SKY GARDEN
Commerce SKY GARDEN
Jurmala, Latvia
from
$126,630
The year of construction 2014
The quiet part of Jurmala - Tears, Tears prospectus 53 - birch and pine trees surrounded by top complex "SKY GARDEN" first apartment building that will become the actual home 48 families. Green, cozy and modern apartment building is comfortable and modern construction with a comfortable and …
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go