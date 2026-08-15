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Investment property in Latvia

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Riga
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Jurmala
8
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20 properties total found
Investment in Riga, Latvia
Investment
Riga, Latvia
An exclusive offer on the Latvian real estate market - an investment offer 3 km from the cen…
$2,79M
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Investment 2 815 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 2 815 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 2 815 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer an attractive investment project in the very center of Jurmala - on Dzintaru Avenue…
$1,75M
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Investment 3 000 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 3 000 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer the purchase of an unfinished building in Jurmala, Sloka District. Quiet Jurmala sl…
$1,76M
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Investment 1 740 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 1 740 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 20
Area 1 740 m²
Floor 4/4
Housekeeping for sale in Bulduri - in the heart of Jurmala, right on the seashore, right beh…
$3,38M
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Investment in Riga, Latvia
Investment
Riga, Latvia
Number of floors 3
The country is located in a quiet part of Riga, Darzciems. Schools, kindergartens, clinics a…
$704,432
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Investment 1 309 m² in Riga, Latvia
Investment 1 309 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 309 m²
Floor 1/3
Selling a building with a tenant - kindergarten Creakids, an international network (about 50…
$1,16M
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TekceTekce
Investment in Riga, Latvia
Investment
Riga, Latvia
Vezaki, this is one of Riga's most beloved sea resorts. It is an ancient fishing village at …
$1,75M
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Investment in Marupe, Latvia
Investment
Marupe, Latvia
The magnificent Jurmala beaches of white sand in the framing of gold dunes and long pine tre…
$757,981
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Investment 1 900 m² in Riga, Latvia
Investment 1 900 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 900 m²
Since the sale is offered the investment complex, consisting of two parcels of land. The com…
$939,243
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Investment 500 m² in Semes pagasts, Latvia
Investment 500 m²
Semes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 11
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer to purchase an exclusive operating recreation complex in nature, away from the city…
$1,15M
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Investment 650 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 650 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer to purchase a building with a spacious private territory, which is located in Jurma…
$1,11M
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Investment 44 000 m² in Liepaja, Latvia
Investment 44 000 m²
Liepaja, Latvia
Area 44 000 m²
Main territory:- A plot of land with a total area of ​​17.6 hectares (176,352 m2), with adja…
$4,70M
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Investment in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Floor 1/3
Investment project: land with a project in the center of Jurmala, near the sea, Jomas street…
$1,09M
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Investment 1 640 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 1 640 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 32
Area 1 640 m²
Floor 4/4
Investment project in Bulduri, consists of a land plot of 3748 m2 and a building with a tota…
$1,39M
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Investment 3 722 m² in Riga, Latvia
Investment 3 722 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 3 722 m²
We offer for sale an administrative building in the area of ​​Riga Commercial Port.The build…
$616,823
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Investment in Riga, Latvia
Investment
Riga, Latvia
We offer an excellent plot of land from the very center of Jurmala - Maiori, on the street. …
Price on request
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Investment 8 000 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 8 000 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 8 000 m²
An investment property with a total area of 8000 m2 is sold. There is 1 building on the prop…
$1,38M
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Investment 12 114 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 12 114 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 12 114 m²
An investment object with a total land area of 12114 m2 is being sold. On the land area ther…
$2,31M
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Investment 35 000 m² in Riga, Latvia
Investment 35 000 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 35 000 m²
We offer to purchase a large industrial facility near the center of Riga (Rumbula district).…
$3,07M
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Investment 1 200 m² in Riga, Latvia
Investment 1 200 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 4
Good infrastructure, city center, central station is the availability of nearby public trans…
$2,09M
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