Monthly rent of offices in Latvia

4 properties total found
Office 3 350 m² in Riga, Latvia
Office 3 350 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 3 350 m²
Floor 1
Price on request
Office 1 048 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Office 1 048 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Area 1 048 m²
Floor 5/5
$17,484
per month
Office 1 310 m² in Riga, Latvia
Office 1 310 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 310 m²
Floor 2/2
The ceiling height in the production and warehouse part is 9.6 m.Height to truss 8.5 m.Heigh…
$9,607
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 1 437 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Office 1 437 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Area 1 437 m²
Floor 1/1
Production and storage facilities 1,338.1 m2Office premises 79.6 m2Dressing room 5.9 m2Boile…
$6,497
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
