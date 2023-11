About the complex

House "Zundas Gardens" would combine traditional architectural techniques and modern design. Internal space organized in such a way that the residents of the house, moving between rooms, see the excellent ecological constantly blooming garden, which will maximum preserved natural environment. This is the garden, which we remember from childhood - with apples and cherries, raspberry groves, currant bushes and wild strawberries, where you can relax from everyday worries alone with nature and to gladden the eyes of the entire season. Harmonious real nature and "grandmother's garden" of ecology and modern urbāniskas home "combination makes it possible to feel a variety of our life rhythms. Apartment area 70 to 150 m2. The ground floor apartments have a fenced terrace, from where one can get a green yard, while the upper floor of the apartment owners each have their own sunny balcony. In construction used only natural materials - wood, glass, metal and stone. the apartments are offered with complete interior decoration, equipped bathrooms and sanitary units in which is installed heated floors. the house is equipped with all modern communications, installed Schindler elevator. There is gas heating and electric power reserve. All apartments are offered with full interior decoration and modern fixtures. the garden has been designed landscape project with small architectural forms (benches, gazebos, garden for children, a barbecue). Around the area is ¼ OGS, there are 11 parking spaces. Near the house a great orientation of the light sides - garden and patio exit to the south-western side, which allows maximum use of sunlight apartments. Green thinking and "Zundas Gardens" high ecological criteria makes it possible to feel the satisfaction of living in harmony with nature.