  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Lindenholma

Lindenholma

Marupes novads, Latvia
from
€650
;
31
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium class living space. A new residential quarter in the most demanded area of ​​Riga, where you can enjoy an ideal balance between the city's amenities and green outdoor space, movement and peace, excellent infrastructure. The environment Real homes for your life. Lindenholm's uniqueness is a metropolitan opportunity with a sense of private home, a green environment and ample private outdoor space. Lindenholm's advantage is a quarter free of cars. Cars can be parked in the above-ground car park around the block, and multi-storey car parks will be available in summer. The Lindenholm district consists of 3 five-storey buildings, 1 three-storey building and 2 three-storey townhouses, offering a total of 197 apartments and 12 suites. Apartments of various configurations are available, from studios to spacious 3-bedroom apartments, as well as exclusive apartments in town villas. We especially want to highlight the ground floor apartments with access to the backyard garden. Lindenholm's green courtyards are home to 102 trees between the ages of 20 and 25, and thousands of shrubs, ground cover and other plants create a cozy park atmosphere. The plant compositions are designed so that the garden is changeable in all seasons. Winding paths with a mixture of asphalt and granite rubble meander through Lindenholm's green courtyards. They are ideal for both leisurely walks and cycling or rollerblading. There are specially equipped active recreation areas with 4 playgrounds for children and young people, outdoor exercise machines, basketball and volleyball courts, tennis tables and a comfortable backyard for yoga or relaxation. Room Everything is ready to live here. The Vastint standard provides a comfortable and safe living environment, providing a complete, both indoor and outdoor environment. Every solution - from well-thought-out apartment layouts and excellent sound insulation to interior decoration and outdoor amenities - serves the comfort and well-being of the residents. Linedenholm quarter offers 107 modern rental apartments, where everything is ready for living - functional layouts, built-in kitchens, spacious balconies. Studio apartments 47.6 m2 1 bedroom apartments 47.8–60.8 m2 2 bedroom apartments 67.3–76.1 m2 3 bedroom apartments 86–90.5 m2 Apartments with access to the garden 60.6–90 m2. Including for rent are two three-storey town villas with 12 premium apartments. 8 functional two-storey apartments - 2 or 3 bedrooms, 2 terraces of 107.5–121.9 m2 with a real feeling of a private house. On both sides of the terrace house there is a spacious private outdoor space where you can enjoy the sun, fresh air and great company. 4 penthouse apartments - 2 bedrooms, study, terrace of 94.9–95 m2 in the upper floors of the city villas offer a magnificent panoramic view of the green landscape of Marupe. Location Everything is already here. In Lindenholm, everything is within easy reach. Kārļa Ulmaņa gatve easily connects the quarter with the center of Riga, the airport and Jūrmala. But everything important for a comfortable life is available here in Pardaugava and Marupe: international schools and kindergartens, modern private clinics, fitness halls and sports centers, supermarkets and service points. Quality Where the standards of comfort and living are equal to yours. The developer of the Lindenholm quarter, Vastint, is an international real estate company with more than 30 years of experience in the development and management of residential, commercial and hotel properties. Vastint's focus is on creating long-term value through socially, economically and environmentally responsible solutions. Each Vastint project not only creates a comfortable environment for its users, but also improves the environment. Lindenholm has been created in accordance with the Vastint standard, an international quality and sustainability program implemented in every country where Vastint projects are developed. This means that only tested, sustainable materials and solutions that have been tested have been used in construction and finishing. As Lindenholm and the adjacent Business Garden continue to develop, the neighborhood is becoming a new part of the city, offering a comfortable living, working and leisure environment with excellent infrastructure not only for residents and office workers, but also for residents and guests.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2021
New building location
Marupes novads, Latvia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Zunda Towers
Riga, Latvia
from
€1,031
Apartment building Līvzemes 26b
Salaspils, Latvia
from
€270
Apartment building Vilandes 14
Riga, Latvia
from
€750
Apartment building Brīvības iela 100
Riga, Latvia
from
€222,222
Apartment building Ganu iela 4
Riga, Latvia
from
€158,308
You are viewing
Lindenholma
Marupes novads, Latvia
from
€650
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building BIWI MINI
Apartment building BIWI MINI
Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
from
€14,500
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Vithaus
BIWI MINI is a separate living box capable of providing a comfortable rest and workspace in any place. The equipped BIWI MINI technology capsule accommodates two beds, a bathroom with a shower, a wardrobe, BIWI embedded software. Characteristics: BUILDING AREA: 6,90 m2 USEFUL AREA: 5,20 m2  DIMENSIONS (HxWxL): 2,3×2,9×3 m  WEIGHT OF MODULE FOR CONTAINER: up to 2500 kg    How to use BIWI: 1. During various sporting events, concerts, festivals, exhibitions. 2. International Airport: As there are often large gaps between flights to reduce the number of passengers who are temporarily delayed at the airport, an alternative recreation service can be offered to wait comfortably for their flights. 3. Organization of mini hotels near all places with sights of the state. 4. At the seaside: Near the main city beaches, for temporal recreation of tourists and vacationers on the seasides, for changing clothes, sleeping, going to the toilet, taking a shower, eating, relaxing or comfortable work during the heat of the day. 5. An additional sector for the hospitality industry: Install BIWI on the roofs of skyscrapers, for lovers of beautiful sunrises and sunsets. 6. Leisure activities – setting up specialized places for recreation with BIWI mini housing: a. Arrangement of specialized places for recreation with BIWI mini houses. b. National parks with their own ecosystem can use the BIWI autonomous home. c. Temporary accommodation for tourists who prefer hiking trails in the wild. d. Temporary accommodation for cross-country cycling athletes. e. In port cities in places where yachts are parked. f. For temporary accommodation of pilots of small aircraft on the territory of private mini airports. g. Equestrian clubs. h. A holiday home for fishermen. i. A hunter’s vacation home. 7. Domestic tourism: BIWI is perfect for comfortable domestic tourism of the native people of the country. BIWI houses can be placed anywhere, for example, near existing hotels, on the territory of specialized recreation centers, health care resorts and other tourist places. 8. Place BIWI around the world as a global travel company to support world tourism by filling all major tourist destinations with BIWI capsules. All BIWI are connected to the international booking system Booking.com and other similar platforms. 9. BIWI will help to solve the housing problem: a. In countries with emergency situations, as temporary housing for victims. b. In third world countries in extreme need of housing. c. As a reserve for any emergencies.   Equipment BIWI: Entrance door with double-glazed windows, aluminum profile. Stained glass in the sleeping area. The window is swivel-hinged in the bathroom, aluminum profile. 2 beds. Wardrobe for clothes and shoes with a mirror. The door to the bathroom is sliding, aluminum frame, tempered glass. Installation built into the wall with a suspended toilet. Shower with indoor drain. Electric boiler, accumulative, for 50l. Forced ventilation in the bathroom. The air ventilation system is a recuperator. Underfloor heating. LED lighting along the contour of the premises: room and bathroom. Smoke detector. Internet Wi-Fi.   Options included in "BIWI SMART": Entrance lock with QR code, for remote payment. Conditioner. Electric toning of the entrance door. Heating of stained glass. Quartz disinfection of the room. BIWI Smart Control System: Rent control; Control of residents; Automatic booking; Convenient forms of payment; BIWI cleaning service after use; other options.   The architecture of high-level embedded software (software) BIWI SMART provides the following features: Creation and editing of capsule placement regions. Create and edit individual settings for each capsule. Registration of users in the system by phone number. Accepting payments via Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, UnionPay, JCB payment systems. User account with information about the current reservation and the possibility of its renewal. SMS notification of users about the approaching end of the reservation. Sending feedback about the service. Real-time monitoring of bookings and failures in the operation of all capsule subsystems. Automatic collection and unloading of user behavior statistics on the site and inside the capsule. Configuring the system parameters of the capsule control board via the WEB interface. Remote update of the capsule firmware. Control of the internal elements of the capsule:  Wi-Fi router; Lighting; With Sockets; Ventilation; Tinted door glass; With an electric lock; Emergency sound and light alarm system, advertising monitors (optional).
Apartment building Balta Village
Apartment building Balta Village
Babites novads, Latvia
Completion date: 2014
Balta Village - a great, cozy, close to nature and quiet private house elite village in the heart of Pinki near Jurmala Outlet Village. Energoeffective houses were built in 2014 and will be ideal for large families with several children. There are 2, 3 and even 5 bedroom houses available. An international village with inhabitants from different countries: Latvia, Norway, England, America, France, Italy, Poland, Switzerland, Finland, Estonia, Kazakhstan. This place for life and business is chosen by medium and large business owners, top managers of European companies, IT specialists, diplomats, specialists from international schools, journalists and artists. Three key reasons why people chose to live here: tidy territory, security and the international community. Other people chose this place because it is relatively easy to get a residence permit in Europe. Some others wanted to live outside the city, but at the same time have a "civilized" environment so that they would not have to worry about repairing the boiler house, mowing the lawn, taking care of the huge garden and clearing the snow. in mornings. Here they got what they were looking for - a private house, a sunny terrace and a full set of services. Many families moved here because of children. Mothers with prams can take a walk in the fresh air through the parks or the beautiful forest paths. Guide older babies to children's playgrounds, feed ducks with bread or horses with carrots. School-age children have the opportunity to study at one of the three international schools located 1-2 kilometers from home. They can get to school by bike or scooter in 5 minutes, but most importantly they can sleep longer in the morning. After school, the children of the nearby streets gather together and the fun hits a high wave. Riding bicycles, roller skates and scooters, playing various games, throwing kites in the air. Parents can not worry about them, because there is not much traffic in the village, and there is still enough space here so that children do not want to go anywhere without the permission of adults. What are the other benefits of living in a multinational environment? Of course, the fact that you will quickly learn a foreign language without much effort, all you have to do is grab a pie and visit a foreigner next door, and you are almost French or English! Children who did not know English at all may be able to study the school program in English after a year. But how interesting in the evening to sit in nice company and listen to stories about unknown countries! This dinner will always last until night! A special electronic card is issued to club members. It provides access to children's playgrounds, park and Mežaparks areas. The card works as an electronic pass when entering and leaving at night. Balta Village partners offer cardholders discounts on goods and services in shops, restaurants and lounges. Full house maintenance is also performed. Balta Village helps its clients to solve various household issues and adapt more easily to life in Latvia.
Apartment building Barona 76
Apartment building Barona 76
Riga, Latvia
from
€1,000,000
Completion date: 2019
High quality, elegant, historical house with an Art Nouveau touch in the very center of Riga. Amenities: Three wooden windows are installed, which ensures silence. An elevator is installed in the building. The apartments and the house have been qualitatively renovated, as a result of which the historical values of the building have been preserved - the facade, stairs, historical decor of the ceiling have been restored, and the elements of the old brick walls have been exposed as design elements. Ventilation system in the staircase, possibility to use bicycle storage. Territory: Everything is available within a minute or a few minutes walk - shops, restaurants, Ziedondarzs, shopping centers, markets, educational institutions, gyms, public transport runs in all directions. Highly developed infrastructure.
Realting.com
Go