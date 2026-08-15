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Lands for sale in Latvia

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399 properties total found
Plot of land in Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
Plot of land
Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
$51,794
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Plot of land in Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
Plot of land
Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
$51,909
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Plot of land in Marupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Marupe, Latvia
Area 31 000 m²
Land for Sale in Mārupe, Liliju Street – 350,000 EUR We are offering a unique land plot in M…
$408,760
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Plot of land in Jelgava, Latvia
Plot of land
Jelgava, Latvia
A land plot in the central part of Jelgava with a high potential for residential or multifun…
$872,163
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Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 1
Plot of land on Kapu street in Melluži.Main types of use of the territory:A residential buil…
$1,74M
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Land for sale with a total area of ​​4988 m2 in Valteri, Jurmala. There is a draft design o…
$141,859
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
We offer for sale a land plot in Asari with a total area of 9416 m2. The land is located in …
$704,432
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Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
We offer for sale a unique land plot in Lielupe - in one of the most elite areas of the reso…
$925,234
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Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 1
all city communications, well-kept area, well-developed infrastructure, fenced area, near th…
$290,077
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 1
$1,04M
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Plot of land in Latvia
Plot of land
Latvia
Unique and exclusive plot of land (2390 sq. m.) in Jurmala, Dzintari, Bulduru Avenue. Proper…
$2,78M
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Plot of land in Adazu pagasts, Latvia
Plot of land
Adazu pagasts, Latvia
Area 180 000 m²
The picturesque land plot is located in Adazi, at a distance of 7 km from the center of the …
$795,126
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Plot of land in Lapmezciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Lapmezciems, Latvia
Area 35 200 m²
For sale plot of land located in Lapmezciems. Property status - registered in the landholders book
$1,05M
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Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
The total area of buildings is 8971 square meters, on the territory of 2.85 hectares. Curren…
$3,52M
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Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 1
near the park, near sea, near river
$114,870
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Plot of land in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Plot of land
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
$52,477
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 3 080 m²
The site is located on the first line by the water in the closed village of JURMALA DUNE - o…
$1,08M
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Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Exclusive land plot in Jurmala, on the first line, 150 meters from the sea. The plot is loc…
$2,11M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Земля под строительство в Тихом центре. Общая площадь участка: 1936 м2. Общая площадь р…
$2,11M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
$1,11M
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 1
all city communications, fenced area, near the park, near sea
$1,28M
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
A plot of land with pine trees for sale in Jaundubulti with a total area of 2575 m2. The plo…
$217,273
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Plot of land in Latvia
Plot of land
Latvia
We offer to purchase a land plot in Jurmala, in a very good and quiet place - the area of pr…
$651,600
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Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 3 500 m²
We are selling a piece of land on which already has a new residential building and hangar wi…
$523,420
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Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Jurmala resort is well known for its natural riches – mild climate, sea, healthy air, curati…
$640,099
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Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 1
near the forest, near sea
$1,16M
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
In the heart of the main Latvian resort town of Jurmala, a plot of land No. 12 - an area of …
$1,16M
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Plot of land in Jekabpils, Latvia
Plot of land
Jekabpils, Latvia
$74,478
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Plot of land in Baldones pagasts, Latvia
Plot of land
Baldones pagasts, Latvia
Area 1 083 m²
$40,150
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Plot of land in Adazi, Latvia
Plot of land
Adazi, Latvia
For sale spacious 2500 m2 plot of land in a quiet residential area in Adazi. Building con…
$138,585
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
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