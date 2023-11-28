UAE
Realting.com
Latvia
Land
Lands for sale in Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Land plot for development, located in exclusive part of Jurmala – Dzintari Address: Mežap…
€1,000,000
Plot of land
Saulkrastu novads, Latvia
Nice land plot walking distance to the sea, surrounded with trees in a private house village…
€72,000
Agency
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€450,000
Plot of land
kisupe 1, Latvia
One of the best plots in a magnificent quiet place near the sea. A plot of land for sale …
€163,000
Plot of land
kisupe 1, Latvia
Two plots for sale together or separately in a magnificent quiet place near the sea. A pl…
€118,150
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
A plot of land with pine trees for sale in Jaundubulti. The area of the plot is 2575 m2. T…
€160,000
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
6 717 m²
€500,000
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
980 m²
1/3
Sells a commercial plot of land with a finished project, has a building permit. The project …
€159,000
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
712 m²
Territory - developed infrastructure, public transport, close to schools, kindergarten, clos…
€141,688
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
42 768 m²
€70,000
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
3 264 m²
€55,000
Plot of land
laudona, Latvia
77 400 m²
Total area of the site of the deposit of derivatives pardod «SITECHKI» 7.74 ha, including th…
€175,000
Plot of land
Dimzukalns, Latvia
156 200 m²
Looking for a prime commercial property in Iecava? Look no further than these two parcels of…
€300,000
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€250,000
Plot of land
Tinuzu pagasts, Latvia
4 600 m²
A price below market value for a property, which is a great investment. For sale building la…
€25,500
Plot of land
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Building plot for sale in Carnikava, in the landscaped village "Ziedlejas", with fully built…
€50,739
Plot of land
adazu novads, Latvia
1 201 m²
A 1201m2 building plot is for sale in Ādaži, in a landscaped village "Dailas", with fully bu…
€50,440
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
3
90 m²
1/1
Land in ''Darzini'' is urgently for sell! On the property - partial communications, electric…
€35,000
Plot of land
Mucenieki, Latvia
2 166 m²
A 2166m2 plot of land is for sale in Garkalne region, Sunīši with cadastral no. 80600120909.…
€44,990
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
131 m²
1/1
1560 m2 of land for sale, on which a 131 m2 brick building is located, in Pļavnieki. A proje…
€265,000
Plot of land
Salaspils, Latvia
1 200 m²
Short - Choose arranged real estate with added value
Price on request
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
2 723 m²
Short - Good deal an adequate market price. Property status - registered in the landholders …
€135,000
Plot of land
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
1 669 m²
1
For sale a plot of land for the construction of a private house, the total area of 1669m2. A…
€35,000
Plot of land
Dizliepas, Latvia
64 000 m²
Property status - privatized, registered in the landholders book. Territory - lake shore - 1.line
€192,000
Plot of land
Kaltene, Latvia
7 000 m²
Title - Unique opportunity to buy a profitable property. Property status - registered in the…
€70,000
Plot of land
Mersrags, Latvia
€75,000
Plot of land
Limbazu novads, Latvia
Unique opportunity to buy a profitable property. Property - sell investment project, the cit…
€18,000
Plot of land
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
3 200 m²
Communications and territory: + For this plot = your own private beach with an exit to the …
€48,000
Plot of land
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
3 100 m²
Communications and territory: + For this plot = your own private beach with an exit to the …
€48,000
Plot of land
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
3 400 m²
Communications and territory: + For this plot = your own private beach with an exit to the …
€55,000
