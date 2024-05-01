Commercial real estate Island Park

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Island Park – Where Paradise Meets Opportunity
Island Park is a visionary waterfront residential community located in Zaķusala — a place where urban elegance meets natural tranquility. At the heart of the development stands an exclusive three-storey residential building with an underground parking garage and generous terraces overlooking the river and Riga’s skyline.
The spacious terraces are the signature feature of the building, offering breathtaking panoramic views. Enjoy your morning coffee by the gentle sound of the river or host an evening gathering while watching the sunset over the city. Despite its calm and private peninsula location, the city center is just minutes away.
Island Park is where every day feels like a holiday. Your Island. Your Future.
Location on the map
Riga, Latvia
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
