Commercial real estate Island Park

Riga, Latvia
17
ID: 32981
In CRM: 1531
Last update: 23/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Latvia
  • City
    Riga

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    2026

About the complex

Island Park – Where Paradise Meets Opportunity Island Park is a visionary waterfront residential community located in Zaķusala — a place where urban elegance meets natural tranquility. At the heart of the development stands an exclusive three-storey residential building with an underground parking garage and generous terraces overlooking the river and Riga’s skyline. The spacious terraces are the signature feature of the building, offering breathtaking panoramic views. Enjoy your morning coffee by the gentle sound of the river or host an evening gathering while watching the sunset over the city. Despite its calm and private peninsula location, the city center is just minutes away. Island Park is where every day feels like a holiday. Your Island. Your Future.

Riga, Latvia
