Seaview Apartments for Sale in Latvia

Ogre
5
Riga
1388
Jurmala
570
Liepaja
36
12 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Nicas pagasts, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Nicas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Floor 2/2
Hidden gem on the pristine Baltic Sea coast! Nestled in the charming fishermen village of Ju…
$1,01M
2 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 6/7
Ekskluzīvs penthauss ar panorāmas skatu uz jūru, kas atrodas augšējā stāvā.Dzīvoklī ir plaša…
$1,12M
3 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/3
Large apartment for sale in the dune area, 50 meters from the sea.Fully furnished, large pan…
$395,592
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
Floor 2/4
$504,295
Apartment 14 bedrooms in Jurmala, Latvia
Apartment 14 bedrooms
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
Area 1 277 m²
Floor 4/4
Gorgeous luxury apartment house in a perfect location in a first sea line awaits for reconst…
$3,28M
2 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Floor 2/2
Quiet, peaceful surroundings, fresh sea air, only 200 m from the sea. Nearby are cafes and r…
$502,967
3 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the best of Jurmala living in this beautiful 2-storey row house in the heart of M…
$440,802
3 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the perfect blend of comfort and tranquility in this stunning 2-storey row house …
$395,592
5 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 233 m²
Floor 4/4
$1,89M
1 bedroom apartment in Rojas pagasts, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Rojas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
The property is located in a quiet part of the village, in a block of detached houses, with …
$90,195
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/4
$451,765
5 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/3
$914,035
