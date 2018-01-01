  1. Realting.com
A house, an apartment, a villa Dzirnavu street 6

Riga, Latvia
About the complex

The building on Dzirnavu Street, which is currently being renovated, was designed by a famous Latvian architect Edmund von Trompowsky at the beginning of 1900. This complex with two courtyards forms part of the cultural and architectural heritage of Riga. A great advantage is the location of the building in a prestigious and quiet residential area, a mere five-minute walk from the historical centre of Riga with its lovely city parks and public gardens. Despite its central location, the building is situated on a quiet street with no traffic. The front building, overlooking Dzirnavu Street, comprises nine flats of different area – from 35.7m2 to 101.5 m2 – with the number of bedrooms ranging from one to three. The front building also includes commercial premises with a total area of 115m2 that can be used for a bar, restaurant or an office. In addition to nine flats with an area ranging from 51m2 to 80m2, the building situated in the courtyard of the complex also comprises nine storage rooms in the basement and a covered garage with a total area of 22m2. The top floors of both buildings hold beautiful attic flats and boyh buildings have elevator. 2 and 3 bedroom apartments have two toilet facilities with bath and shower. The apartments are for sale with full Interior finish, without the furniture. Some apartments are stored fireplace. There are five parking places available in the courtyard.
The year of construction
2016
Riga, Latvia

Rīdzenes Rezidence
Riga, Latvia
from
€119,020
THE PEARL
Jurmala, Latvia
from
€191,000
Magdelēnas kvartāls
Riga, Latvia
LIEPLEJAS
Riga, Latvia
Charlotte Residence
Riga, Latvia
from
€178,000
B91 Kvartāls
B91 Kvartāls
Riga, Latvia
from
€65,000
The B91 Quarter is an excellent choice for young families, independent and successful city dwellers. It is located next to one of the busiest streets of Riga and meets all the modern requirements regarding comfort, style and safety of a dwelling.
Trebū HOME
Trebū HOME
Riga, Latvia
from
€89,700
Completion date: 2020
Trebū HOME is a new and modern residential concept in Rīga developed by combining everything that is necessary for a good and comfortable life so that you can truly enjoy your home. We have used modern technological solutions to provide classical home values to our residents, including comfort, energy efficiency, and safe environment. Special efforts were focused on landscape design at Trebū HOME. The spacious grounds offer good lighting, comfortable walking paths, benches and playgrounds, with an abundance of trees and blooming plants around. Here you will see how the spring comes into bloom, the summer gets ever greener, the sunset colors of the autumn emerge, and the winter falls silent under its white blanket of snow. Trebū HOME offers you a home where you will always want to return. The owners will enjoy light, spacious, and energy efficient apartments. The total floor space of Trebū HOME exceeds 145,000 m2, with more than 1,400 apartments. This is one of the largest residential developments in Rīga. Trebū HOME was designed by one of Latvia’s best known and most experienced architectural firms, SIA ARHIS ARHIKTEKTI, led by Chief Architect Andris Kronbergs. ARHIS has won many prestigious awards in Latvia, including the Latvian Annual Architecture Award. In 2003, Kronbergs was nominated for the Pritzker Architecture Prize. He has won many awards in various architectural competitions. LOCATION: Trebū HOME is located on the right bank of the Daugava River in Rīga, in a quiet, green area between Lubānas, Salnas and Kupriču streets. Trebū HOME is just a 20 minutes’ drive from the city center and just five minutes away from the lush countryside. Trebū HOME offers all the amenities of the city life. The well-developed infrastructure is nearby, including public transport, schools, nurseries, shops, and other facilities for a comfortable everyday life. APARTMENTS: Trebū HOME offers you a home where you will always want to return. The owners will enjoy their light, spacious, and energy efficient apartments. Currently, there are 108 affordable apartments in two five-story buildings with the total area of more than 6,000 m2 available on the market: 36 m2 studio apartments 40-52 m2 one bedroom apartments 67-68 m2 two bedroom apartments 80 m2 three bedroom apartments. All apartments are fully finished using high-quality finishing materials and have bathroom equipment installed. The layout of the apartments is carefully designed so that residents can use all the available space. All apartments have balconies except the ground floor apartments, which have terraces on a 1.2 m high fenced deck. LIVING ENVIRONMENT: Special care was devoted to the landscape design at the Trebū HOME project. The 10-hectare grounds offer good lighting, comfortable walking paths, benches, playgrounds, and an abundance of trees and blooming plants around. Here you will see how the spring comes into bloom, the summer gets ever greener, the sunset colors of the autumn emerge, and the winter falls silent under its white blanket of snow. Every Trebū HOME yard will have a playground for our youngest residents. Sports and games facilities for older children will also be built on the grounds. Fans of an active lifestyle and sports will enjoy outdoor activity areas, such as sports fields, an outdoor gym, and a basketball court. An oak alley running through the grounds will offer walking, biking and running lanes, as well as recreation zones.
River Breeze Residence
River Breeze Residence
Riga, Latvia
from
€196,000
Completion date: 2018
49 apartments in Klīversala, on the shore of the Daugava, with a view to the panorama of Old Riga and its towers. Ranging from 56 to 316 m², all apartments come with spacious terraces. The ground floor apartments are designed as town-houses, meaning that they are built on two storeys with a private outer space, creating the sense of a private house in the very centre of Riga. For the convenience of residents, there are private storage spaces on the lower under ground floor, as well as an underground car park on two levels, which will allow the surrounding area to be kept car-free. The building’s visual appearance bears evidence of contemporary architecture, which has been created using the most modern and technologically advanced materials and construction methods. The marvellous view to the picturesque silhouette of the Old Town makes the project invaluable. All apartments are fully fitted out using contemporary materials from the latest collections of Italian and German manufacturers. Due to the highest quality materials, the dwelling spaces are characterised by a pleasant atmosphere – the microclimate in each apartment is supported by a modern ventilation system and air conditioners, which the owner can adjust to their own liking. Ventis Didrihsons, the author of the project, says: We believe that the concept of the building is unique due to the clear-cut structure of its volume and the notable dimensionality, which will be accentuated by the play between light and shadows. The building is designed to maximally open the dwelling spaces toward the premium panoramic views along the perimeter of the building: Old Riga, the Daugava, the bay of Āgenskalns to the west and Klīversala to the south. An interesting fact: the green area of the territory features a multitude of trees and shrubs such as mountain pine, black alder, barberry, black elder, birch, rowan-tree, guelder rose, etc. The construction is expected to be finished at the end of 2017.
