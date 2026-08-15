Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Commercial
  4. Manufacture

Production buildings in Latvia

;
Riga
4
Manufacture Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Manufacture 700 m² in Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
Manufacture 700 m²
Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
Area 700 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer a new production and storage room in Ulbrok.Convenient transport connection, to the…
$814,672
Leave a request
Manufacture 7 400 m² in Riga, Latvia
Manufacture 7 400 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 7 400 m²
We offer for sale a complex of storage and production facilities. The total area of buildin…
$4,19M
Leave a request
Manufacture 3 876 m² in Riga, Latvia
Manufacture 3 876 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 3 876 m²
$659,123
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Manufacture 380 m² in Eimuri, Latvia
Manufacture 380 m²
Eimuri, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 380 m²
$328,846
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Manufacture 4 652 m² in Krapes pagasts, Latvia
Manufacture 4 652 m²
Krapes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 15
Area 4 652 m²
Number of floors 3
$542,515
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Manufacture 5 197 m² in Riga, Latvia
Manufacture 5 197 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 5 197 m²
Investment object on Brivibas Street 193. Two land plots with a total area of 15,334 m2 and…
$2,98M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
Manufacture 5 346 m² in Riga, Latvia
Manufacture 5 346 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 13
Area 5 346 m²
Floor 1/2
Sale of commercial facility on Balta Street 3For sale a commercial facility ideal for wareho…
$741,867
Leave a request
Manufacture 2 230 m² in Krogsils, Latvia
Manufacture 2 230 m²
Krogsils, Latvia
Area 2 230 m²
$815,179
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Manufacture 3 321 m² in Rojas pagasts, Latvia
Manufacture 3 321 m²
Rojas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 100
Area 3 321 m²
Number of floors 5
$313,054
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu

Property types in Latvia

сommercial properties
hotels
offices
apartment buildings
investment properties
shops
Realting.com
Go