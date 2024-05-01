Commercial real estate Shefela Nams

"Scheffel House" is a charming Art Nouveau residential building at 5 Baznīcas Street, built in 1907 to a design by Friedrich Scheffel. The property consists of two buildings - a front and a courtyard house, and although the available space and the supply of apartments in the two buildings differ, they are united by high potential, due to both the central location near the Freedom Monument and the Cabinet of Ministers, and the historical and architectural value of the building. The front building offers apartments ranging from 50 to 140 m2. These dwellings are decorated with unique historical evidence - wooden parquet and ceiling ornaments, original stained-glass windows and carved wood staircases in the stairwells. These apartments are offered in their existing condition so that the new owners are not deprived of the opportunity to redesign the rooms and thus preserve the authentic details. The facade also offers a choice of two outstanding dwellings on the 3rd and 4th floors, which have romantic balconies facing Baznīcas Street. Residents of both buildings will also enjoy shared benefits. For example, you will be able to buy storage rooms, use the bicycle storage and a dedicated laundry room. The Courtyard House offers white-finished apartments ranging from 15 to 40 m2. The apartments have underfloor heating with a heat recovery system and an elevator. According to the developers, these will be excellent properties for investment purposes with potential in the rental market, and may also be the first home for a young, dynamic person