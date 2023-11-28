  1. Realting.com
Zimeļblāzmas aleja
Riga, Latvia
from
€19,500
Completion date: 2019
The developer of the project is selling a 2-room apartment in a new project "Ziemelazmas alley" with a quality full finish, located in the park area next to the Baltic Sea Bay. 10 minutes to the center of Riga. Additional information There are 30 apartments of different layouts with an area from 17 m2 to 45 m2 Apartment complex "Ziemelazmas alley". Much attention is paid to the quality of the building, using quality construction and finishing materials. The apartments have good sound insulation. Apartments with full interior decoration, installed plumbing (Villeroy & Boch, Kerama Marazzi, Grohe ) Apartment complex: - Surveillance - Closed courtyard - Low utilities and management payments - Parking available in the yard - Children's playground Excellent infrastructure, near public transport stops, shops, schools, kindergartens, Baltic Sea Bay, Palace of Culture Northern Lights, Mezaparks. - Will help resolve legal issues related to the purchase of an apartment.
Art Luxury House
Riga, Latvia
from
€14,336
Completion date: 2015
Residential complex «Art Luxury House» - a worthy example of the best real estate in Europe for people who are accustomed to luxury and are not going to live differently! A private terrace with a Jacuzzi on the upper floors, exclusive neighborhood with the elite segments of society, exclusive layout and an area that is under the protection of UNESCO sensitive - it's all available now! Apartments in Riga "Luxe" in the LCD «Art Luxury House» are waiting for you! Erected near the complex, there are areas that are forbidden for building - Kronvald-Parks and Esplanade, water channel and embankment of the Daugava. Equipped park with paths for sport and sitting areas, will allow support in the form of health, and spend time with the whole family.
Business center Ferrum centrs
Riga, Latvia
from
€70,000
Ferrum Centre is located in Purvciems, the busiest real estate development area. The area in which the business centre is located is primarily formed as business, business institutions and residential area. Trading areas on the 1st floor of the Business centre 2. and 3. floor – is mainly for offices and small storage spaces. Premises in sector E is currently available. In the 1st and 2nd floor (on each floor the total area of 420m2). It is possible to divide space into smaller areas. 1. Floor space suitable for trading with the possibility of additional rent of part territory, the second floor can form one or more smaller offices. At the design stage, there is a project for the design of new glazed cabinets and windows both from the side of the railway street and from the inner courtyard
Realting.com
Go
Ģipša Fabrika
Riga, Latvia
from
€225,000
Completion date: 2018
The unique building object "Plaster factory" (2nd round) in the pleasant green part of Ķīpsala on the banks of river Daugava. The project with the inner garden consists of 58 high-end apartments and 4 villas beach. Here is opening up great view on the old town, the passenger port and the Presidential Palace. Private dock to your motor boats and yachts under the apartment's windows. The value of the project is a great location-Pacific coastal Center of Riga, as well as top level architecture in combination with XXI century style and comfort. Round 2 of the building will be completed in early 2013. Prices: Apartment prices starting from 4000EUR/m2 to 6000EUR/m2. Prices depends on the type of floor and the apartment number.
LIEPLEJAS
Riga, Latvia
Surrounded by historical linden trees, the House in Ciekurkalns is the right place to stay, if you want to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city and call your own house, where design value, quality and functionality are combined with economic benefits. Ciekurkalns is still one of the most grateful districts of the capital to settle in – close to the center, but the peculiar street layout and historical breath allow you to disappear from the hustle and bustle of the city and breathe the peace of houses. You will definitely like the landscaped area, where Pines and other trees have been preserved, a playground for children has been created, and linden trees grow along the edge of the street, which take care of dizzying summer evenings. One of the most important trump cards of this project is maximum energy efficiency and sustainable technical solutions that ensure low utility payments. The geothermal ground heat pump, the operation of which is ensured by a monocrystalline solar panel power plant located on the roof of the building, takes care of an energy-efficient solution suitable for real consumption in the provision of apartment heating and hot water preparation. Reality the sun brings warmth to the residents of the house, allowing them not to worry about huge bills, because solar panels provide up to 100% of the energy needed to produce heating. Forget about radiators! All apartments are equipped with an underfloor heating system – heat is passed through the floors, which allows it to be distributed evenly, without creating dust. Efficient heat exchange in each room of the apartment is provided by a modern ventilation system – recuperation equipment, which does not dry the air and ensures uniform air exchange without losing energy for heating the incoming air. On the territory there are two identical buildings, in each of them 15 two -, three-and four-room apartments of modern and functional layout, located from 1. up to 3. standing. The apartments have high ceilings, on the attic floor as much as 4 m, and large, wide windows that extend to the ground. There will be no need to complain about the lack of light! For all 1. floor apartments fine terraces, 2. and 3. floor apartments balcony or terrace. From high-quality building and interior finishing materials, apartments have been fully finished, in addition, it is possible to purchase premium packages, which will allow you to choose higher-class materials for interior finishing. The closed area is designed so that it is pleasant to stay in the field for both adults and children. It contains a playground, a lockable bike area, parking for each apartment, and also provides for charging places for electric cars.
Tallinas iela 91
Riga, Latvia
from
€350,000
Completion date: 2023
We are selling 1-3 room apartments in a fully renovated building in the center of Riga. Available apartments range from 24 m2 to 116 m2. Legal status - ownership of the apartment. Land - privately owned. Heating - new, local gas boiler house. Individual meters for water, electricity and heating. Each apartment has an intercom system installed. High-speed internet connection. The entire building has been additionally insulated and windows have been replaced. All communication systems - external and internal engineering networks, have been fully replaced. The apartments are offered with full finishing, quality plumbing fixtures, kitchen furniture and appliances, and built-in wardrobes. Closed territory with remotely controlled gates and perimeter video surveillance. Bicycle parking in the courtyard. It is possible to purchase a parking space in the courtyard of the building for an additional fee. Parking on the street is free of charge.
Brīvības 224
Riga, Latvia
from
€225
Our business center is located in one of most sought after locations for an office in Riga. There are branches of biggest banks, cafes, restaurants, shops, insurance companies, auto repair shop and petrol station, all in less than 5 minute walking distance.
Business center T/c Domina-shopping
Riga, Latvia
from
€700
We know that office space in Domina is a valuable benefit for your business and your employees. You will appreciate the wide range of opportunities and benefits provided by the Domina business centre. Organizational culture has a proven impact on business performance, particularly revenue growth, productivity, employee creativity, and fostering loyalty.
Business center Barons Kvartāls
Riga, Latvia
from
€300
Completion date: 2012
Office and shop center "Barona Kvartals" is a complex with a total office and shop area of ​​more than 50,000 sqm, is located in the city center and has easy access to both public and private transport. For customer convenience "Barona Kvartals" complex of buildings constructed nine elevators, as well as the underground garage and surface parking lot, where you and your customers will be able to park free .Spatial can be customized according to customer needs. Autonomous gas heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.
Business center Grēdu iela 4a
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2009
Grēdu street 4a are B + class offices starting from 42kv. m. We rent office and retail space in a new 8-story office building, which is located near Riga, krasta Street in the OPEL shop Centre and KIMK. The building is a forced ventilation and airconditioning, underground and surface parking. From the Windows of the building opens up a wonderful view of the river Daugava. Office area of 42 sq.m. Floor area 600 sq. m. Commercial space for rent-from 3 EUR/sq.m. + 1.80 EUR/sq.m. about service + VAT + utilities payments Office space for rent-from 6 EUR/sq.m. + 1.80 EUR/sq.m. about service + VAT + utilities payments
Business center Telegraph Offices
Riga, Latvia
from
€4,60M
FEATURES OF THE BUILDING Modern engineering solutions An autonomous ventilation and cooling system for each floor (with individual energy meters) A central heating system with temperature control for each room. A modern, high-speed (optical) computer network High-speed lifts A flexible layout and room decoration solutions, with the option to customise them for the needs of each tenant. Bright rooms with a high level of natural lighting Economic LED lighting in the premises Many openable windows, providing the option to use natural ventilation LOCATION Located next to the street with the most intensive flow of pedestrians and tourists in the Old Town of Riga. In the historic and business centre of the city. Excellent infrastructure and easily reachable by public transport. SERVICES Two separate entrances /from Audēju and Kalēju streets/ 24/7 access to the building for tenants A professional security service (24/7) and security cameras Business-class optical internet 2 high-speed lifts A well-equipped reception desk /for the Kalēju street entrance/ Showers on the 1st floor Cleaning service for offices Professional management of the building Bike storage (in the backyard) A cafe and a convenience store on the 1st floor of the building.
Dzirnavu street 6
Riga, Latvia
from
€75,000
Completion date: 2016
The building on Dzirnavu Street, which is currently being renovated, was designed by a famous Latvian architect Edmund von Trompowsky at the beginning of 1900. This complex with two courtyards forms part of the cultural and architectural heritage of Riga. A great advantage is the location of the building in a prestigious and quiet residential area, a mere five-minute walk from the historical centre of Riga with its lovely city parks and public gardens. Despite its central location, the building is situated on a quiet street with no traffic. The front building, overlooking Dzirnavu Street, comprises nine flats of different area – from 35.7m2 to 101.5 m2 – with the number of bedrooms ranging from one to three. The front building also includes commercial premises with a total area of 115m2 that can be used for a bar, restaurant or an office. In addition to nine flats with an area ranging from 51m2 to 80m2, the building situated in the courtyard of the complex also comprises nine storage rooms in the basement and a covered garage with a total area of 22m2. The top floors of both buildings hold beautiful attic flats and boyh buildings have elevator. 2 and 3 bedroom apartments have two toilet facilities with bath and shower. The apartments are for sale with full Interior finish, without the furniture. Some apartments are stored fireplace. There are five parking places available in the courtyard.
Apartment building Lāčplēša iela 18
Riga, Latvia
from
€250
Completion date: 2019
Lacplesa Street 18 1906., John Alder One of the first buildings in Riga with language features of statenical Art Nouveau forms in facade architecture. The facade is decorated with exquisite decorative reliefs. The Gables are crowned by expressive figurative compositions with the figurative group of a woman and a man distributed in the decorative decoration of Art Nouveau buildings.
Mērsraga 9
Riga, Latvia
from
€71,606
Completion date: 2022
The apartments are sold in the condition they are in at present, allowing the repairs to be carried out at their own discretion. Both the street and the courtyard buildings are pre-war brick buildings built in the functionalist style in the 1930s. The following renovations are currently taking place in the buildings: - facade renovation; - renovation of staircases and corridors, including the replacement of the external doors of all apartments with wooden doors; - restoration of the wooden exterior door of the building; - installation of new wiring up to the apartments; - installation of optical internet connection in apartments; - replacement of water supply and sewerage risers; - construction of storage rooms in the basement; - landscaping. There will be a possibility to park cars and bicycles in the courtyards of both buildings. The property is located between Kolkasrags and M. Nometņu streets, in a quiet and green private house, a block of flats. Nearby, 150m away Kobe Garden Park, 500m away Āgenskalns Market and Stradiņi Hospital, less than 2km away Māra pond. All renovations will be completed by autumn 2022.
Business center North Gate
Riga, Latvia
from
€432
Completion date: 2006
The project "Ziemļu Vārti" located in the high-end Office-high-end companies. Business Centre North Gate is a first class office complex, consisting of 2 buildings-Brivibas 149 and 151. North Gate meets all the requirements of leading companies typically put on the Office, is this: The Modern technology and communication * 24-hour security and CCTV system * Underground parking and parking in front of the building * The air conditioning system * Excellent sound insulation * The spacious atrium with a glass roof * The great view from the window * Location in the Centre of the city * Free space planning, Office space configurations according to customer's wishes * Easy access to public and private transport * Professional facilities management and managing * The price for the room quality Complex "Northern Gates" is situated on liberty and Washington street corner, in the heart of Riga's business district and only 10 minutes away from the old town. To building comfortable and easy access to both private and public transport.
Business center Ostas Skati
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2007
Project Ostas Skati is designed to make it easy to work in larger companies. Areas of the Office's 150-940 m2. This four-story building stands out through maximum sound, functional and ergonomic design. The new House has managed to achieve an amazing balance – here is focused on the appropriateness of each square, while not losing sight of the port-specific architectural attraction. The design of the building allows to implement a wide range of design solutions – from full-open-type offices and expressed shared facilities installations, based on the large number of separate Office. Everything depends on your preferences and work style. Price: from € 9-14 euro per sq.m. + € 2 management + utilities payments
Rolands S warehouses
Riga, Latvia
Easily maintainable vehicular access secured area, access ramp , own railway spur , transhipping ramp . SIA "TĀLBERGS" excise and customs premises are in Plavnieki, Rīga Rancēu 10A. Handling of in/out of gauge load; Sorting and marking cargo; Possiblity of assembling cargo coming by sea or by road; Sorting out-of-gauge load on own secured area; Rent of storage area; Guarded parking of load carrier vehicle; Ware are equipped with exterior videomonitoring , security staff , ramps, multipurpose special equipment and accessible roads. At the disposal of the Co. There are warehouse premises, where handling are carried out.
Braslas industriālais parks
Riga, Latvia
The spacious and modern industrial park Brasla is situated in a promising and strategic area not far from the center of Riga, in the closest proximity to Zemitani and Southern Bridges. From Brasla it is easy to get along Dzelzavas or Deglava Streets to Riga bypass, along Piedrujas Street – to Slavu circle and overpass, and to move further in the direction of Daugavpils, Bauska, Liepaja or Ventspils. The industrial park is located near the advantageous eastern highway. It includes diverse office, commercial, production and warehouse premises. Offices on the 3rd and 4th floors of the area from 10m2 are presently widely available. Commercial, warehouse, office premises on the 1st floor of the area of ~ 770m2 with direct access from Braslas Street are available as well.
HOFT
Riga, Latvia
from
€279,140
Completion date: 2020
HOFT - House Of the Flying Trees! Inspired by Nature Itself Hoft (House Of the Flying Trees) is the home of hovering trees. Additional information Concept It is the triunity of the green view of world, respect towards the city history and its architecture. The modern city, and especially, the streets of the historic center is so lacking wildlife in the form of plants and trees, often streets do not even have the spatial possibilities to solve this problem. The only solution is to try moving the trees on the buildings. Hoft project is a unique opportunity to carry over the trees and green in the modern volume of the façade and a new volume of inner yard of the buildings, creating floating gardens in the historic city center, breathe a new view about the possibility of living together and proximity to nature, regardless of the floor of the residence. Implementation of the Concept Pine trees of various kinds - cedar, mountain pine, various bonsai trees are mounted on the central façade, in the courtyard, on the terraces and additional structures, thus creating a private park for the residents of the house, a green oasis in the very city center. This is a reflection on the topic of how we cannot just preserve the nature in the city, but also increase it using the modern technology. Installation leaves an extremely strong impression of trees growing in the natural environment, on the peaks and slopes of the mountains. Architecture Careful restoration of the historic façade, installation of trees as part of the architecture of the building, structural glazing as a mirror reflecting the surrounding historic building and serving as the podesta for the trees installation. As the volume saying: I'm not here, I will only give the opportunity to admire the surrounding world outside and inside themselves. HOFT is a project in which landscaping does not just complement the architecture, but is inspiring, intertwined with forms, creating new volumes, becomes one with the facades. An absolutely unique hovering oasis is positioned over the carefully preserved and restored historic façade like a glass showcase holding the designer objects, the nature itself acting as its creator. Opening the door of the historic building with a completely classical façade from the 19th century, you enter the courtyard that is an example of modern architecture being so unusual that it gives the impression that you have opened the door to the wonderful hidden world as in the Lewis Carroll´s story Alice in the Wonderland. Description The HOFT project is located at Strelnieku 5 on a 1212 square meters landscaped area. The Project consists of two residential apartment buildings with 7 floors each, connected by underground parking for 23 places. The Strelnieku Street building is an architectural monument undergoing renovation and having two built-on floors. The yard building is newly built. The Project includes 42 apartments, their surface ranging from 76 m2 to 232 m2, with an apartment merging possibility. All the apartments have balconies of no less than 1.80 m in width, large bright windows and low sill windows allowing for a magnificent view of the courtyard and trees. Ceiling height is 2.90 m, in the penthouse apartments it is 3.00 meters. When designing the HOFT, parameters exceeding those determined by the construction regulations of the European Union and meeting the advanced requirements of reliability and comfort were laid to its design basis, thus allowing the Project to be placed as the Premium class.
Business center Brīvības 171
Riga, Latvia
from
€2,775
Completion date: 2006
Area are closed parking on two levels: 33 62 cars in the basement level and 29 seats in the first-floor level. Throughout the building are provided with air conditioning and ventilation. Central heating, radiators with thermostat in all rooms. Each Office is provided with electricity and water consumption meters. The building is provided with 24/7 24-hour physical security and video surveillance of public spaces in and around the building's perimeter. Each tenant is secured into the Office with a magnetic card-key. And each tenant is a pieklūv kitchen and toilet facilities on each floor. Balconies and terraces are available in buildings 4, 5 and 6. The building's tenants and customers are provided by two high-speed elevators. Opening Windows to each floor. And each tenant is offered for custom and effective office design. "Freedom 171" is located at the liberty Street and Indrān Street, in the Centre of the city, five minutes away from the old town and close to the VEF Air Bridge. The building is located in an area with a well developed public transport network that makes it easy to get to the building from all sides of the City. Nearby is also a railway station on the Zemitān. Available in the area from 273.5 sq.m. -465 sq. m.
Apartment building Stabu iela 13
Riga, Latvia
from
€4,00M
Completion date: 2007
The house was built in 1907 by architect Wilhelm Hofmann.
Apartment building Vaļņu iela 19
Riga, Latvia
from
€180,000
Completion date: 2003
Office and apartment building with cinema (1933-1935) arch. Alfred Carr, Kurt Betge, reconstructed in 2003, arch. Visvaldis Sarma, Jānis Norde. Former widescreen cinema "Aina". There were 547 seats in the auditorium. A "canonical" example of functionalism. The multifunctional building is located on a narrow street in Old Riga. However, the volume contrasting with the surrounding historical buildings fits well into the environmental context, echoing the nearby Latvian Joint Stock Bank building (Kaļķu Street No.13). The central part of the facade is highlighted by balcony strips blocked by glazed staircase bay windows. Artificial stone slabs are used for the facade decoration.
City Home
Riga, Latvia
from
€76,000
Completion date: 2022
City Home From 48,000 EUR (monthly loan payment from 161.21 * EUR) From 24 to 106 m2 103 Miera Street, Riga The aim of the project is to offer a quality but affordable living environment for anyone who wants to build their own home - where they can live, relax and work - while maintaining all the amenities provided by the city center. The project has 68 apartments, which are divided into one-room, two-room, three-room and four-room apartments, as well as 26 surface parking lots and 63 warehouses. Only high-quality materials are used in the construction of the multi-apartment residential complex, guaranteeing thick enough walls to sleep peacefully at night and keep you warm in winter. When booking an apartment in the first stage of project construction, you have the opportunity to choose a variant of the apartment's finishing materials from the range offered by Interbaltija. More about the project: The City Home building is energy efficient, with a modern architecture that blends into the city’s historic buildings. The total area of ​​the land is 1836 m2, but the area of ​​all apartments is 3267 m2. Along with the apartments, the supposed parts of the land are also included in the property. The yard of the project is landscaped and green with decorative plantings. It has a large, beautiful ash, a children's playground and 26 parking spaces. A modern charging station for electric cars will be installed in the yard. The project is fully adapted to accommodate people with disabilities and mothers with prams. High-speed elevators will take you from the apartment to the basement. Security is guaranteed by good lighting in the yard and video surveillance cameras installed in the stairwells. Access to the stairwell is via secure RFID cards and intercoms. All apartments are fully finished and have a 2.85m high ceiling. Some apartments have a balcony. In the attic apartments you can enjoy the natural sunlight. Energy efficiency meets the highest standards today. This is ensured by high-quality masonry partitions, double glazing, individual water and heat meters, as well as a high-quality heating unit with automatic heat supply. The City Home building will be guaranteed low utility bills in both summer and winter. All apartments have the latest generation of high-speed optical internet.
Business center Berzaunes 11a
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2008
Office building in the capital in one of the reconstructed former VEF factory shells, which in the course of the renovation, in addition to the piebūvēt in 2 floors. Creating offices of great value on ergonomiskum, the functionality and naturalness. The building was equipped with fire and security alarm, gas heating, Elevator, fixed telephony and internet. In the area around the building and established annual Evergreen plantings with decorative stones design. The building is monitored 24-hour guard. The building's first two floors preserved historical value-brick walls, high ceilings with exposed communications – in conjunction with wood and glass. Also, the project successfully in the historic building of the territory of the factory VEF. Internal and external finishing successfully combined historical and modern materials. The price of 1kv. m. -the 15Eur The total area of the stalls were deserted-1154.10 sq.m.
Apartment building Cēsu iela 9
Riga, Latvia
from
€580
Completion date: 2019
CITY STAR LOFTS is fully reconstructed historical building which is a cultural monument of Riga historical center. It is a small yet beautiful and qualitative residential project with just 5 apartments and a ground-floor office. Originally, this nice little loft-style house was build in the very beginning of 20th century and was a part of an old spring factory serving as residence for factory’s owners and their families. Today, after complete reconstruction, CITY STAR LOFTS offers 5 modern apartments with exclusive design solutions, qualitative materials and all necessary modern facilities. 2 apartments are compact 2-bedrooms apartments of 61 m2; and 2 apartments – cozy 1-bedroom of 55.6 m2. Top floor is occupied by the beautiful 2-bedroom attic with well-thought spacing and glamorous design. Total area of this flat is about 130 m2. The project is in construction phase. Location Cēsu street is a quiet and calm street in Riga historical downtown off the main Brivibas street. At the same time it is very central and in close proximity to the city’s main streets, infrastructure, transportation and a number of sightseeing sites. Combination of these factors makes the area favorable for living and investing.
Apartment building Ventspils loft (Ventspils iela 63c)
Riga, Latvia
from
€600,000
Completion date: 2018
Are you looking for comfortable accommodation for rent in Riga? Pay attention to the apartments with designer repair in the apart-hotel "Ventspils Loft" located 3km from the center of the city and 5km from airport Riga. This is an excellent decision if you want to get all the advantages of living in the separate apartment and complex of hotel services for the affordable price. In the apart-hotel, it is possible to rent apartment for a long term or for a month. Why it is worth to rent the apartment in the apart hotel "Ventspils Loft"? As a rule, such apartments are 20% cheaper than analogues in block houses. This is an ideal option for the students as the University of Latvia, Riga Stradina University, Riga Technical University and the Graduate School of Business, Arts and Technology "RISEBA" are located in close proximity. The airport Riga is located nearby so the apartments are often used by its employees, pilots and flight attendants of AirBaltic. Complex is near the ‘Panarama Plaza’ living complex and a large shopping center ‘Spice’ with its restaurants, sport clubs, and supermarkets. The apart-hotel has its own guarded car parking with video surveillance system. Also there is public transport stop nearby. Do not miss the opportunity to rent the apartment in the apart-hotel of Riga for the affordable price.
Rīdzenes Rezidence
Riga, Latvia
from
€119,020
Completion date: 2014
«Rīdzenes Rezidence» is the residence of the highest quality real estate and construction used environmentally friendly natural building materials. «Rīdzen», and the outer wall of the residence is of brick with stone wool siltinājum and decorative plaster, the apartments have double floors sound insulation, high quality oak front door with special sound insulation, ceiling height of three metres. «Rīdzenes Rezidence» the residence building in the area is 15.5 thousand m2 land area: 3400 m². The House on the first floor will be a different brand shops and restaurants, and the second to the sixth floor, 72 spacious apartments (70 to 250 m2 in area). House occupants, will be offered the apartment cleaning, laundry and ironing service, security service, provided fire protection systems. Each apartment set in the water and heat consumption meter, central cooling system, installation of the fireplace. Underground parking for each apartment. The building housed the younger generation clean lift. House designed to fit the historic environment and preserve historical values found in archaeological research, such as the basement shows fragments of the wall. The project «Green Fund Ltd.», financed by Hansabanka. The construction cost is 20 million dollars. The project was developed by r. d. Schmidt architects Group (ACG), the façade of the Putrām Michael, Linda Start. Construction of the vault construction «piedalij», «House»
Business center Zunda Towers
Riga, Latvia
from
€1,031
Completion date: 2022
A-class offices with floor to ceiling clear glass openable windows and state-of-the-art engineering solutions are adapted for your convenience and success. Take one of the seven high speed elevators to reach new heights or become a catalyst for activating the urban streetscape as part of revitalization of surrounding area. Location With over 1.1 million inhabitants in metropolitan area, Riga is one of the largest cities along the shores of the Baltic Sea and is the largest city and agglomeration in the Baltic States. Today Riga, founded in 1201, is a modern city recognized as a global heritage site by UNESCO. Since the medieval times, located on the brink between Europe and Russia, the Baltics have been facilitating business, trade and cultural connections between the east and the west and enjoying superior strategic position compared to land locked cities in the region. Conference Center Serviced offices Event space & Ballroom Co-working facilities Dining facilities inside and outside Fitness Center & Spa Open terraces Outside Park and rest area with sports and kids playground Beauty salon and Barber shop Flower shop and gifts Concierge services Underground Parking Valet Parking
Business center MCITY ĢERTRŪDES
Riga, Latvia
from
€700
Completion date: 2007
MCITY ĢERTRŪDES Business Center is located in the heart of Riga. These are modern and comfortably equipped office spaces. The total space of the premises varies from 45 to 330 m2 . On the first floor of the building there is a “Rimi Mini” store, which makes the everyday life of many employees easier. A fenced, private parking space is available in the courtyard of the building. If necessary, we offer the possibility to replan the premises, according to tenant’s needs. MCITY BREEAM At the beginning of 2022, the MCITY Gertrude office building has received a high international assessment – BREEAM In-Use certificate with an excellent rating (Very Good)! BREEAM certification is confirmation for tenants that the chosen office premises meet the most recognized sustainability standards in the world and are energy efficient. This means lower operating costs, less resource consumption, and most importantly, a more favorable internal work environment for employees. This proves the purpose of our activity – to provide an efficient and comfortable environment for tenants and their employees!
Apartment building 8 Smilšu Street
Riga, Latvia
from
€945
Completion date: 2003
Description: Widely high-class furnished office, located in the heart of Old Town near the Dome Square. Technical information: 6 storey office building The first floor was built retail space needs Building have a lift Each office closed with a code lock Code lock entrance of office building Daily video surveillance and alarm system Offices furnished if necessary Floor space of 100m2 Setting: Office space located in a renovated prewar building Office rooms and staircase made ​​overhaul Location: Located in the heart of Riga - Old Town next to the Dome Square Excellent pedestrian flow 250m away is large parking lot Eiroparks Price: Price starting from 7 EUR/m2 Office of the minimum lease term is 1 year. If you whant rent office for one year only, the price starting from 9 EUR/m2
Blaumaņa residence
Riga, Latvia
from
€90,480
Completion date: 2020
We offer 1-4 room apartments in a completely renovated architectural monument, including the 2020 comfort level. In order to fully convey the spirit of the era in its original form, all the decorative elements on both the facade and the interior of the building were restored by hand. ARCHITECTURE "Blaumaņa residence" combines modern architectural elements with the historical value of the last era. The fusion of tradition and laconic, strong forms gives the building a special charm. During the renovation process, bright elements were added to the facade to expand its stylistic range, giving the classic design a modern look. LOCATION The residence fits perfectly into the architecture of the area around Blaumaņa Street, at the same time offering everything necessary for the comfort and refuge of future residents from the dynamic and urban environment of the city. The building is located in a quiet place, separated from the traffic flow. "Blaumaņa residence" is close to important cultural sites, parks, museums, waterfront, Old Riga, major universities, business and shopping centers, making your future home particularly attractive.
Kvartāls B91
Riga, Latvia
from
€65,000
Completion date: 2020
The B91 Quarter is an excellent choice for young families, independent and successful city dwellers. It is located next to one of the busiest streets of Riga and meets all the modern requirements regarding comfort, style and safety of a dwelling. Additional information In the very heart of Riga - enjoy walks in the park, shopping or meetings with friends in one of the cosy restaurants of Riga. Real estate with history - the house located at 91 Brīvības Street was built in 1912 by the famous Latvian architect Eižens Laube. On the wave of the city - an apartment at 91 Brīvības Street is an excellent choice for young, independent and successful city dwellers, who love life and try to make the absolute most of it. Location - there are numerous cafes, clubs, restaurants and shops in close vicinity to or at walking distance from the house, as well as Miera Street, which is popular among the youth. Besides, there are all kinds of shops and medical centres nearby.
CLUB CENTRAL RESIDENCE
Riga, Latvia
from
€219,200
Completion date: 2018
Club Central Residence is a unique example of modern architecture, designed and developed for the requirements of active and successful city dweller. Club Central Residence exterior as well as interior design is created by the famous Latvian architect Zane Tetere and developed with her hands-on attitude. The facade of the condominium is conformed to the aesthetic dynamics of the Baznicas street building. Its primary emphasis - dark, reflective bay interchanges with glazed shop windows and decorative arched elements. This elegant 7-storey-high building has 20 apartments with 3-meter high ceilings and full finish, made of high quality and environmentally friendly materials. The sixth and seventh floor apartments have separate spacious terraces with a view to the picturesque cityscape. The first floor provides space for a shop or beauty salon with separate entrance from the residential parts of the house and the street. Behind the entrance lobby and the concierge place there is a restricted-access club facility for the residents of the house and their guests to relax and hold meetings. In the staircase of the building - a quiet built-in elevator with an interior matching the entrance lobby solutions. Club Central Residence is a thought-out, modern housing project, where comfort and safety are primary qualities. The title of the condominium is not just an empty name - it means everything essential for every modern city dweller. Club Central Residence is modern and comfortable living environment in the heart of urban life. It means life in the limelight. Club Central Residence interior is created by one of the leading specialists of interior in Baltics - architect Zane Tetere. Interior design solutions here are created by her hands-on attitude with an eye for details. The result is a milieu where you can feel cosy and comfortable. Apartment is easily adaptable to the most demanding requirements. Apartments have high ceilings, convenient planning and full finish, supplemented with discreet accents, made of high quality, environmentally friendly materials. In each apartment there are two bathrooms, one of which is located next to the bedroom, and cosy kitchen, located near the living room. Apartments are equipped with built-in wardrobes, walls in the living area are decorated with elegant fine laths and design class relief wallpapers. Floors in the living area are covered with natural parquet, in the bathrooms and shower zone – with natural flagstones. The sixth and seventh floor apartments have separate spacious terraces with a view to the picturesque cityscape.
Trebū HOME
Riga, Latvia
from
€89,700
Completion date: 2020
Trebū HOME is a new and modern residential concept in Rīga developed by combining everything that is necessary for a good and comfortable life so that you can truly enjoy your home. We have used modern technological solutions to provide classical home values to our residents, including comfort, energy efficiency, and safe environment. Special efforts were focused on landscape design at Trebū HOME. The spacious grounds offer good lighting, comfortable walking paths, benches and playgrounds, with an abundance of trees and blooming plants around. Here you will see how the spring comes into bloom, the summer gets ever greener, the sunset colors of the autumn emerge, and the winter falls silent under its white blanket of snow. Trebū HOME offers you a home where you will always want to return. The owners will enjoy light, spacious, and energy efficient apartments. The total floor space of Trebū HOME exceeds 145,000 m2, with more than 1,400 apartments. This is one of the largest residential developments in Rīga. Trebū HOME was designed by one of Latvia’s best known and most experienced architectural firms, SIA ARHIS ARHIKTEKTI, led by Chief Architect Andris Kronbergs. ARHIS has won many prestigious awards in Latvia, including the Latvian Annual Architecture Award. In 2003, Kronbergs was nominated for the Pritzker Architecture Prize. He has won many awards in various architectural competitions. LOCATION: Trebū HOME is located on the right bank of the Daugava River in Rīga, in a quiet, green area between Lubānas, Salnas and Kupriču streets. Trebū HOME is just a 20 minutes’ drive from the city center and just five minutes away from the lush countryside. Trebū HOME offers all the amenities of the city life. The well-developed infrastructure is nearby, including public transport, schools, nurseries, shops, and other facilities for a comfortable everyday life. APARTMENTS: Trebū HOME offers you a home where you will always want to return. The owners will enjoy their light, spacious, and energy efficient apartments. Currently, there are 108 affordable apartments in two five-story buildings with the total area of more than 6,000 m2 available on the market: 36 m2 studio apartments 40-52 m2 one bedroom apartments 67-68 m2 two bedroom apartments 80 m2 three bedroom apartments. All apartments are fully finished using high-quality finishing materials and have bathroom equipment installed. The layout of the apartments is carefully designed so that residents can use all the available space. All apartments have balconies except the ground floor apartments, which have terraces on a 1.2 m high fenced deck. LIVING ENVIRONMENT: Special care was devoted to the landscape design at the Trebū HOME project. The 10-hectare grounds offer good lighting, comfortable walking paths, benches, playgrounds, and an abundance of trees and blooming plants around. Here you will see how the spring comes into bloom, the summer gets ever greener, the sunset colors of the autumn emerge, and the winter falls silent under its white blanket of snow. Every Trebū HOME yard will have a playground for our youngest residents. Sports and games facilities for older children will also be built on the grounds. Fans of an active lifestyle and sports will enjoy outdoor activity areas, such as sports fields, an outdoor gym, and a basketball court. An oak alley running through the grounds will offer walking, biking and running lanes, as well as recreation zones.
Alfrēda apartamenti
Riga, Latvia
from
€101,200
Completion date: 2019
Luxury apartments of "Alfreda". Discover Northern Paris for yourself! Two steps away from historic center of Riga we have carefully restored one of objects of the world heritage of UNESCO and have turned him into a luxury club house. Now you can buy the elite apartment in one of the coziest corners of Northern Europe, in the city with centuries-old history and rich cultural traditions. 36 magnificent apartments of free planning with fireplaces and balconies already wait for the owners. These apartments will allow you to realize the idea of beauty and comfort, to realize any design plan. In the house everything is provided for your convenience and esthetic pleasure. On the streets and quarters surrounding the house of "Alfreda" the set of shops and restaurants, beauty shops and the sports centers, trade and entertaining institutions are open for you. In only 10 minutes from the house – historic center Old Riga, in 5 minutes – the central city station, and absolutely nearby – magnificent city parks, the Riga circus and the Latvian national opera. Are You looking for the place for quiet rest? In only 25 kilometers from Riga the seaside resort town of Jürmala with magnificent white beaches where it is possible to enjoy the nature is located, to restore health and to try all types of active leisure. Enjoy life in the heart of the quiet, noble city which will open for you a window to Europe and will present a set of new opportunities!
Centrus
Riga, Latvia
from
€202,000
Completion date: 2015
There are two seven-storey residential houses – with 84 flats – under development in Centrus quarter. The first floors of the buildings will house shops and cafés. In buying a flat here, new owners will get a comfortable and high quality flat in the city centre, while maintaining the privacy and convenience of everyday life. Modern and carefully selected top quality materials and the latest technologies are being used for the structure of the buildings and furnishings. The rational and convenient planning of the residential buildings will make life comfortable and cosy in the centre of Riga. The Centrus project developers have solved the parking problems characteristic of the city centre. A wide two-level underground car park will meet the needs of residents. Modern elevators will link the car park to flat entrances. For the comfort of residents, the outdoor space is private, closed and intended only for their use. A green courtyard with various lighting, with two-tone granite cobblestone, elements of environment and small architectural forms further emphasize the attractive and dynamic environment, with multifarious moods. Parents can rest at ease while their children enjoy the playground. Alongside the closed residential environment will be a landscaped public zone in the Centrus quarter. A pedestrian promenade will connect Dzirnavu and Blaumaņa streets; with cafés and recreational areas, and shops on both sides of the promenade.
Dienvidu vārti II kārta
Riga, Latvia
from
€4,720
Completion date: 2020
THE INDUSTRIAL PARK OF CLASS A "SOUTHERN GATE" ON REZEKNE STREET BOASTS NOT ONLY MULTIFUNCTIONAL AND ADAPTABLE TO VARIOUS BUSINESS NEEDS PREMISES, BUT ALSO AN ADVANTAGEOUS LOCATION, WHICH IS EASILY ACCESSIBLE FROM ALL SIDES OF RIGA. On the territory of four hectares there are office and warehouse premises, as well as production and retail premises. All buildings in the "Southern Gate" are built in compliance with the principles of energy efficiency and thereby reduce the costs of tenants. They are equipped with modern communications and telecommunications to meet all the requirements of companies. There are high-strength concrete floors with a load capacity of five tons per square meter, suitable for manufacturing enterprises. In the premises with an area of 300-2500 square meters there is a place for both small businesses and grandiose projects.
A6 Logistics Park
Riga, Latvia
from
€126
Completion date: 2021
New A-class warehouse in Riga A-class energy efficiency certificate is a proof of smart power consumption solutions which ensure lower utility costs for the tenants. The buildings have received BREEAM certificate, which is a direct proof of its sustainability and energy efficiency. A few benefits to mention are the LED lights in the premises and at the territory, EV charging stations, bicycle parking with a roof and leisure area for the employees. Already at the construction stage, our specialists were open to the needs and wishes of the potential tenants in order to maximise suitability of the new warehouse for the business needs, starting from the office floor plan and up to number of ramps and their specifications.
River Breeze Residence
Riga, Latvia
from
€196,000
Completion date: 2018
49 apartments in Klīversala, on the shore of the Daugava, with a view to the panorama of Old Riga and its towers. Ranging from 56 to 316 m², all apartments come with spacious terraces. The ground floor apartments are designed as town-houses, meaning that they are built on two storeys with a private outer space, creating the sense of a private house in the very centre of Riga. For the convenience of residents, there are private storage spaces on the lower under ground floor, as well as an underground car park on two levels, which will allow the surrounding area to be kept car-free. The building’s visual appearance bears evidence of contemporary architecture, which has been created using the most modern and technologically advanced materials and construction methods. The marvellous view to the picturesque silhouette of the Old Town makes the project invaluable. All apartments are fully fitted out using contemporary materials from the latest collections of Italian and German manufacturers. Due to the highest quality materials, the dwelling spaces are characterised by a pleasant atmosphere – the microclimate in each apartment is supported by a modern ventilation system and air conditioners, which the owner can adjust to their own liking. Ventis Didrihsons, the author of the project, says: We believe that the concept of the building is unique due to the clear-cut structure of its volume and the notable dimensionality, which will be accentuated by the play between light and shadows. The building is designed to maximally open the dwelling spaces toward the premium panoramic views along the perimeter of the building: Old Riga, the Daugava, the bay of Āgenskalns to the west and Klīversala to the south. An interesting fact: the green area of the territory features a multitude of trees and shrubs such as mountain pine, black alder, barberry, black elder, birch, rowan-tree, guelder rose, etc. The construction is expected to be finished at the end of 2017.
P5 loģistika (Piche)
Riga, Latvia
A newly-built A-Class logistics and industrial park consisting of two multi-let and multifunctional buildings, located close to Riga International Airport, 10 km from city center, with direct access to all main city transport corridors and national highways.
Juglas Residence
Riga, Latvia
from
€184,500
Completion date: 2020
New project in the very center of Jugla Thanks to its great location, JUGLAS RESIDENCE is the right home for families with children. The house has only 4 spacious two-storey apartments with private terraces in a quiet, green place, which will make you feel like in a private house. We offer customers to buy apartments with a gray finish, precisely because gray finish is not only an opportunity to create your dream home, but also the most advantageous way to buy an apartment - the landlord chooses materials and solutions that suit his capabilities, and does not pay for things he does not need. In addition, it is possible to change the existing layout in gray-finished apartments, for example, to build partitions. Thus, the landlord can choose the layout of the apartment down to the smallest detail, creating his dream home. Upon request, we can offer you the most suitable housing planning, design project development and finishing services. A special advantage of these apartments is the high ceilings (3.50m), high-quality REHAU PVC Windows, storage space, large terraces where you can enjoy delicious BBQ dishes with friends or family. Also, everyday well-being is improved by a tidy environment - a green courtyard, paved paths and a playground for children.
Business center DĀRZCIEMA BIROJI
Riga, Latvia
from
€126
The Class B office and commercial premises complex covers 5800 square meters and is spread over three floors. "Darzciems offices" has 95 rooms of different area, as well as 155 parking spaces. The complex is easily accessible not only by private, but also by public transport, both from the city center and the nearest neighborhoods.
TWENTY
Riga, Latvia
from
€178,500
Completion date: 2020
A small part of world heritage in the Quiet Centre of Riga. Apartments in the monument of Art Nouveau architecture With due attention to every detail We have conducted a large-scale architectural study, carefully restored the preserved elements of the original décor, accurately reproduced the design of the original windows and doors and entrusted the best craftsmen to recreate the exquisite finish of the communal facilities. Additional information Atrašanās vieta, kas neprasa komentārus Klusais centrs šī vārda vispatīkamākajā nozīmē. Antonijas iela – tā ir mierīga un skaista iela klusajā centrā – visprestižākajā Rīgas vēsturiskā centra daļā. Visas vēstniecību rajona priekšrocības ir tikai pāris minūšu gājiena attālumā. TWENTY iemītnieku rīcībā ir labiekārtots zaļais pagalms. Neparasts Rīgas jūgendstila paraugs Arhitektu Nikolaju Nordu iedvesmoja stingrais britu modernisms ar izteikti vertikālu ritmu Čārlza Renī Makintoša stilā. Vienlaikus namam ir gadsimtu mijā populārā neoklasicisma raksturīgās iezīmes. Viss ērtai un drošai dzīvei Mājai ir divas kāpņu telpas, un katra no tām ir aprīkota ar domofonu un videokamerām. Kāpņu telpās ir lifti un telpas bērnu ratiņu un velosipēdu novietošanai. Kopā ar dzīvokli iemītnieki var iegādāties arī stāvvietas automašīnām. Dzīvokļu plānojumu daudzveidība Jums ir liela ģimene, un katram tajā ir svarīga personiskā telpa? Vai arī jūs esat veiksmīgs jaunais profesionālis ar dinamisku dzīvesveidu? TWENTY atradīsiet mājokli katrai gaumei – no kompakta dzīvokļa ar platību 42 m2 līdz penthausam ar trīs guļamistabām ar platību 134 m2. Jūsu interjers TWENTY – arhitektūras piemineklis, kurā varat brīvi izveidot savu neatkārtojamo pasauli. Mēs piedāvājam dzīvokļus ar balto apdari, lai jūs varētu īstenot savu individuālo redzējumu. Mēs priecāsimies sniegt pieredzējušu dizaineru pakalpojumus, kuri pārvērtīs jūsu ieceres par realitāti. Brīva telpa jūsu iztēlei TWENTY piedāvā iespēju no nulles izveidot neatkārtojamu dzīvokļa stilu pagājušā gadsimta sākuma arhitektūras piemineklī. Rīgas klusajam centram tas ir īsts notikums – iespēja iegādāties īpašumu pilnībā renovētā vēsturiskā ēkā gadās ārkārtīgi reti.
Club Central Residence II
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2020
This is a unique rebirth project of the historical centre of Riga not only because of its ambition and architecture but also due to the fact that lately such projects corresponding to highest quality standards of real estate development have not been undertaken in the central part of the capital. Completion of historical rebirth of Baznicas street quarter results in the quarter aesthetically blending into existing environment and harmonising with nearby St.Gertrude church, Art Noveau buildings and new eclectic real estate development. Construction of the second building of Baznicas street quarter began in 2017. In the spring of 2019 the building was completed in the corner of Lacplesa and Baznicas Street, the architect and interior designer of which is “SZK/Z” Ltd. and its leading architect is Ugis Zabers (Uģis Zābers), who is also known for taking part in the development of other high quality exclusive properties. Ugis Zabers is an architect for the Legend quarter of exclusive buildings in Jurmala, Bulduri, which has received awards of as the best Latvian building and also author of many other publicly acclaimed projects. The facade of the building is matched both to the aesthetics of Baznicas Street and to that of the the first Club Central Residence building that has already been created within the project, using appropriate architectural solutions and tonality, glass, other environmentally friendly quality materials. The new building on Lacplesa street 11 has a total area of 3,990 m², it has seven floors and one basement where parking is located.
Rembates 8
Riga, Latvia
from
€42,019
Completion date: 2019
Newly built complex. The complex consists of two 10-storey residential houses, located on a well-maintained land plot in Plavnieki! Additional information Residential house Rembates 8 for modern and economical living! The complex consists of two 10-storey residential buildings, located on a landscaped territory of 1.7 ha. The whole territory is greened and fenced with a hedge, as well as a fence. Two-section automatic gates and wickets are installed in the entrance. In the courtyard there is an equipped children's playground, sports ground, two-level parking. The building houses comfortable 1, 2, 3, and 4 - room comfort class apartments. The project is based on modern technical solutions and traditional requirements for residential buildings – comfort, safety, energy efficiency and individual approach. In buildings there is a zone for storing individual inventory. 24-hour security, video surveillance of the territory and parking. Building construction Monolithic, reinforced concrete frame, floors-monolithic reinforced concrete. External walls-FIBO blocks. The facade is insulated with stone wool and plastered. Foundation-reinforced concrete slab. Engineering communications Heating JSC "Riga heat", water supply and sewerage – cities. Internet, telephone, cable TV, satellite, alarm system. Kitchen stoves-electric. Apartments Apartments for sale are offered with white and finished finish. Ceiling height 2.7 m. each apartment is equipped with individual heat transfer meters and regulator.
Matīsa iela 29
Riga, Latvia
from
€2,30M
Completion date: 2023
The developer is offering a new renovated project in the center of Riga - Matīsa Street 29. The property consists of 18 apartments located in a 5-story facade building and a 3-story courtyard building. Available are 2-5 room apartments ranging in size from 49.41 to 121.2 m2. It's possible to additionally purchase storage rooms and parking spaces in the courtyard with or without a canopy. Planned works within the project include: Division of the property into apartment ownership; Roof replacement; Restoration of building facades; Renovation of stairwells; Replacement of heating system; Installation of heating energy meters; Replacement of entrance doors to the buildings; Replacement of apartment exterior doors; Replacement of sewage riser; Replacement of cold water riser; Installation of hot water supply; Replacement of electrical installations; Courtyard landscaping; Creation of parking spaces; Renovation of basement premises and establishment of storage rooms; The facade building on Matīsa Street 29 was built in 1935 according to the design by architect Teodors Hermanovskis. T. Hermanovskis' architectural heritage is significant in the history of Latvian architecture. The architect is known as the founder of the functionalist style and the introducer of the ideas of the German Bauhaus functionalist design school. The building was constructed in the functionalist style as a brick rental house with shops on the 1st floor, and it has preserved its original volume and facade architecture up to our days.
Mārupe Smart Park
Riga, Latvia
from
€2,280
Completion date: 2019
Marupe Smart Park is the first modern concept Business Centre in Latvia. The total area of the center is 6061 square meters and it is laid out on two floors. Near Riga, the newly built SmartPark offers office, warehouse and retail space rental in one place. The main goal of the new concept Business Center is to provide tenants with a functional set of rental premises in order to facilitate the efficient operation of a particular company and successful communication. The modern layout of the rooms is easily adapted to the needs of tenants and gives each group of rooms independent and individual access around the clock. Groups of rooms of 330 to 1023 square meters are available for rent. The location in Marupe attracts with its excellent infrastructure, as both Riga International Airport and the center of Riga are close.
Raņķa Dambis 31
Riga, Latvia
The beautiful Ranka Dambis 31 building was designed by renowned Riga architect Wilhelm Hofmanis. The building is built 20. the beginning of the century and is characterized by the means of artistic expressiveness of the Art Nouveau style, which appears in the decorative design of the facades of the building. The building will be completely renovated, but the apartments are sold in the condition in which they are currently, respectively, allowing repairs to be carried out at their discretion. The space and brightness of the apartments are created by the large windows, as well as the ceiling height characteristic of historical buildings - 3.5 m. ​​As part of the renovation of the building, its magnificent facade will be completely renovated and new facade lighting will be installed, as well as historical wooden windows with high heat transfer coefficient and sound insulation will be installed, which will make the building even more expressive. In the attic, insulation work will be carried out and the roofing will be covered with a protective layer. In turn, new engineering networks (water supply and sewerage, heating networks, electrical installation) will be built inside the building, a new heating unit and new ventilation ducts with an individual recuperation system for each apartment will be built. There will be a closed, landscaped area around the building, where it will be possible to park cars and bicycles, while a new video surveillance system will be installed for additional security.
Business center P83 biroju centrs
Riga, Latvia
from
€4,125
Completion date: 2018
P83 Office Building is a modern five-floor office complex with a total rentable area of 4,560m2. Throughout the design and construction process of the object special attention was paid to the quality of construction works and materials while using modern construction technologies, that provide additional comfort and reduce operating costs.
Apartment building Brīvības iela 100
Riga, Latvia
from
€222,222
Completion date: 1910
Rental house with shops in Brivibas street no. 100 (four-storey house) built in 1895, architect G.Krons and rental house with store in Brivibas street no. 100 (five-storey house) built in 1910, architect K. J. Felsko, former property of industrialist Heinrich Gaabe. Rental house with shops in Brivibas street no. 102 built in 1902, architect technician I. Devendruss; former Radvila House, at the end of the 30s owner Jānis Gailis u. c. [source: R. Zalcmanis "Unknown Riga"].
Business center ASTRA's offices
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2006
ASTRA's offices are located in one of the active in real estate development in the area. The complex is good from the district's main streets, a. deglava Street and dzelzavas Street. It is easily reachable both by private and public transport. On the building's facade and roof, it is possible to create an ad. The building's first floor is the Cafe right next to the building, as well as in various shops, cafes and restaurants. At this point, this building is available in the area from 100-1000 in sq.m. 3. Price: 8 euro/sq.m. + VAT 2 euro/sq.m. management -In addition to the rent and fees for the management of buildings, the tenant shall pay the charges for public utility services.
Business center Jaunā Teika
Riga, Latvia
Jaunā Teika is the largest modern business center in Latvia. There are four types of office buildings - Valters, Ausma, Teodors and Henrihs - which are complemented by a well-thought-out and specially adapted infrastructure to make the people who work here feel good every day. It is not for nothing that we are chosen by such international companies as Norwegian Air, Bombardier, Nokia, TIETO and others. Our newest office building Henrihs offers a wide range of office space from 300 to 1500 m2.
Zālīša 6
Riga, Latvia
from
€129,947
Completion date: 2021
Residential area Teika has certain limitations for its prospective development, since it is densely built up and the development potential for new apartments is quite limited. Already since the beginning of the 19th century, residential Teika features a harmonious co-existence of private houses and apartment buildings. Now, you have an excellent opportunity to become part of this unique part of the city. “Zālīša iela 6” is a new project comprising a historic building and a new building. The historic part of the building was originally built in 1934 and its overhaul was completed in 2016, resulting in 4 harmonious apartments varying in size and layout. The new building with 6 apartments was constructed and placed in service in 2020. All in all, there are only 10 apartments in the project. The housing project has its own fenced-off adjacent area. “Be yourself the master of heat in your apartment.” Each apartment has its own furnace. All apartments in the new building have heated floors. The project has been implemented with consideration of future residents. The property consists of: No.1 - a renovated pre-war building (4 apartments), No.2 - a new building (6 apartments) No.3 - a closed shed.
Business center Kalpaka 7
Riga, Latvia
from
€255
KALPAKA PARK RESIDENCE at Kalpaka Blvd 7 is both an apartment house and an office building located in the so-called boulevard circle of Riga, which is characterized mainly by its art nouveau architecture. The building consists of two parts — the „old” building was designed by the well-known Latvian architect J. F. Baumanis in 1874-1879 in classic style. In 2004 reconstruction of the old building and construction of a new wing were completed. Today there are 34 apartments and offices for rent. A Concierge staff and variety of services are offered to ensure the comfort and well-being of our tanants.
Lāčplēša 24
Riga, Latvia
from
€46,080
Completion date: 2020
New apartments in the city center! In the offer of an apartment in a fully renovated, historic building Lāčplēša 24, which are located in the active center of Riga with a well-developed infrastructure. Additional information The house consists of 47 apartments, 6 workshops of artists and 2 commercial premises. The building has 2 entrances. 20 Compact Studio apartments are available, ranging from 19.9 to 36 m²; 19 one-bedroom apartments, ranging from 27.9 to 59 m²; apartments with 2 bedrooms with an area of 51.3 to 77.3 m². The apartments are offered with complete interior decoration using high-quality materials from manufacturers in Germany and Finland. The building has completed the renovation work: • facade and roof, • new high-quality wood and plastic windows, • a new network of electricity wires, • a new water supply system, • new ventilation system for each – apartment separately for kitchen and bathroom, • new «Schindler» elevators, • new express-optical internet and TV, • plumbing – IDEAL standard (Germany), • parquet floor made of oak or ash, • heaters with thermoregulation and meters, • fire-resistant front doors in each apartment; • light bodies (Germany), • code key and intercom.
Staraja Rusas 8
Riga, Latvia
from
€110,000
Completion date: 2018
The project is located in the center of Klīversala, between residential buildings and the green area. The project area is fenced, greened, there is a small children's playground. The place is located between important streets and close to the Akmens Bridge. The National Library of Latvia is a 5-minute walk away, and Old Riga is a 5-minute drive by car or just by public transport. There is a small local shop in a distance of 200 meters, near the Uzvaras Park and Daugava AB dam. Walls and ceiling - painted, floor - natural wood parquet. The bathrooms have heated floors, branded Vitra plumbing, walls in the bathroom - Spanish company IBERO porcelain tiles, on the floors Italian Ceramica Sadon tiles. All apartments are equipped with a hinges, alarm system and fire protection system. Each apartment has its own water and heat meter, but the house has its own gas heating. The project is managed by the project developer. In the staircase, there is an elevator, a bicycle storage room just below the canopy.
Magdelēnas kvartāls
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2020
In Riga’s best neighbourhood, the Quiet Centre, bounded by Antonijas, Emiļa Melngaiļa and Strēlnieku streets, Magdelēnas kvartāls is emerging – a completely new kind of place for living and working, where everything is being done to make its residents feel good. The area is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Great restaurants, green parks, charming cafés, schools and colleges, shops and shopping centres, and favourite cultural hot-spots – everything is conveniently and quickly accessible. Additional information In the first stage of construction, two residential buildings have been built containing: 116 apartments, three commercial spaces of various size, a car park for 73 cars and six garages, and storage lockers for residents. When finished, the quarter will contain 300 apartments, 16 500 m2 of office space, and 4 500 m2 of commercial space. For the comfort of the residents, there is a 2000 m2 green, car-free courtyard between the two buildings. Building residents also have access to a playground and an area designated for more active recreation. Private outdoor spaces consist of balconies ranging in size from six to nine square metres, and terraces up to 23 m2 in size. The apartments themselves, ranging in size from 46 to 152 m2, are light and airy due to most units having large windows that open up to both sides of the building. 2.95 metre-high ceilings allow for the rooms to breathe and for thoughts to soar, and practical and proportional apartment layouts increase functionality by taking up less space. A first in the market – the Live-Work concept! These units have a work space on the first floor that is linked by stairs to the living area on the second floor. This cuts commuting time down to zero and maximises the time you spend with your loved ones! Seven of these Live-Work apartments are available. The first phase of construction of Magdelēnas kvartāls can now boast with having received three awards recognising its high quality and sustainability: - “Best Commercial Object” in the category “Most Sustainable Project in Latvia 2017”; - 1st place in the “Latvian Construction Industry Annual Awards 2018” competition in the category “New Residential Building”; and - 1st place in the “Best Structure in Latvia 2018” competition in the category “Best New Residential Building”.
Kipsala
Riga, Latvia
The warehouse center ĶĪpsala offers to rent cold and heated warehouses, class B offices, premises for wholesale and retail trade, as well as paved territory. Our location in the immediate vicinity of the Daugava coast also allows us to offer winter storage of yachts and boats – both in the open air and in the corresponding hangars. Already in the XVII century, when the history of Kipsala was just beginning, warehouses on the island played an important role. Mentions of them are found in the historical chronicles of the island in subsequent centuries. Continuing the tradition, today we offer on our paved area of over 3 hectares the rental of cold and heated warehouses with an area of 55 m2. The warehouses on Kipsala have an advantageous geographical location, which is equally convenient for both road and water transport, and are also within direct reach of the city center, the port, the central railway station and RIX airport.
Apartment building Ganu iela 4
Riga, Latvia
from
€158,308
Completion date: 2019
Mason rental house was built in 1911, architect Paul Mandelstams.
Abava Biznesa Parks
Riga, Latvia
from
€1,250
Abava Ltd. is owner and developer of the largest business park in Riga, with a total area of 18 hectares and buildings area of more than 60,000 square meters. Our company's main activity is the preparation and lease of infrastructure necessary for the entrepreneurship, providing the customers with a complete service for the successful development of their business. The proposed solution will always include specific for customers' business, functional, comfortable, and pleasant working spaces and environment. Business park ABAVA is located within 7 km from the center of Riga, with convenient transportation access routes from the Riga bypass. The direct railway branch owned by the park and the nearby harbor create additional advantages for organization of cargo movement. We will comprehend your needs and provide the environment for the implementation.
KUBI
Riga, Latvia
from
€227
KUBI is the newest business park of the Realto Group. The business park offers spacious retail, warehouse and production premises. Daugavgrīvas Street is located in a strategically advantageous place, near the Vanšu Bridge and it stretches through four districts of Riga – Āgenskalns, Dzirciems, Iļģuciems and Spilve. The rent on the first floor depends on the necessary adjustments to the premises. On the upper floors of the building there is a wide range of premises with price starting from 1 €/m2 The object development plan is based on sustainability and maximum efficient use of the building, realizing historical, economic and social potential. It is planned to develop the KUBI business park into a unifying center for the activities of tenants of various industries – with premises for light production, warehouses, trade and offices. Potential tenants have the opportunity to receive rooms individually adapted and in the required area. Currently, several rooms on the second floor of the building are already available for rent. The area, ceiling height and open – type layout are suitable for a wide variety of business specifics-showroom, warehouses or small production facilities with an office.
Business center Ģertrūdes centrs
Riga, Latvia
from
€510
Completion date: 2017
The unity of glory and usability, fusion of Modern and the most up-to-date technologies. These descriptions give a true and fair view of what the new eight-storey center that has been built on Brīvības Street side is like. The principal architectural task was to combine comfortable, cozy offices and spacious premises with shop windows in one building. The premises with shop windows (870 m2) occupy three floors (basement, ground floor and first floor) and are united together by one staircase, for the comfort of the inhabitants and visitors a freight elevator is available. The planning and decoration are done according to individual suggestions. These premises are perfectly fit for shops, banks and other businesses. The floor space of the large and well illuminated office premises on 3 to 6 floors constitutes 120 and 340 m2. The versatile range of alternate planning choices will satisfy the wishes and needs of the most demanding customers. What impresses most is the ultra-modern style and exclusive planning of 7 to 8 floors, a wonderful view from the terraces of the upper floors, top-quality decoration, comfort of the premises. All offices are equipped with security alarm systems, video door phones, telephone and internet cables, for the comfort of people a high-speed elevator is available. The building is under twenty-four-hour security guard.
BALTIJAS INDUSTRIĀLAIS PARKS
Riga, Latvia
from
€637
Completion date: 2019
One of the most technically advanced office, production and retail complexes in Riga. An A-class facility, it has grown substantially over 15 years and now takes up 5 hectares. Baltic industrial Park is situated in Dārzciems, close to the city's southern (Dienvidu) bridge. The total area of the buildings is 60 000 square metres. The largest part (40 000 square metres) is devoted to warehouses, 10 000 square metres house offices, and retail spaces take up the remaining 10 000 square metres. All buildings live up to the needs of their innovative tenants: they are energy-efficient, have top-notch communications and 24/7 security. B&B Tools Latvia, BE Group, Selecta, Anitra, Besecke, Sika, Manitou Nordics, Hansab and many other Latvian and international companies are among the tenants at Baltic Industrial Park.
Noliktavas un biroji, Buļļu iela 51b
Riga, Latvia
The warehouse complex at the intersection of Buļļu and Kleistu Streets is located on 2 ha of land with two warehouses and an office building with a total area of almost 6000 sq m, with expansion possibilities. This is a strategic location at a densely populated suburb of Riga nearby the Riga Ring Road and Riga International Airport.
Filozofu Rezidence
Riga, Latvia
from
€93,025
Completion date: 2019
Apartments are offered for sale in the new project "Filozofu rezidence" with views of the Daugava and old town landscapes. “Filozofu Rezidence” is located in Pardaugava, in a landscaped area of ​​4,200m², 20 minutes walk to the Old Town. All the necessary infrastructure (public transport, shopping centers, education and sports facilities, etc.) is available on site. The project combines 2 multi-storey buildings (22 floors and 23 floors) with terraces and balconies of different sizes and directions, connected by an underground car park for over 100 cars. The unique feature of the project architecture is the location of the first residential floor, which is built at a height of 14 meters above the ground. At ground level under the roof, designed as the second floor of the building, there are children's, ping-pong and basketball courts. Buildings have “KONE” soundproof, high-speed design elevators. For the safety available 24-hour security, video surveillance cameras, intercoms, alarm systems. The project has 115 apartments with 1 to 4 bedrooms. The apartments offer an area of 39m² to 258m². Each apartment has a balcony and panoramic windows with wonderful city views. Ceiling height in apartments - 2.91m to 10 floors, higher - 3.11m, on the roof floor - 3.20m. Apartment entrance doors are made in Germany with ash wood cladding and stainless steel fittings. Penthouse: 3-level apartment with 7m high ceilings in the living room area. Panoramic view windows. On the first level there is a living room, a cabinet and a kitchen separated from the reception area, a spacious living room. Second level bedroom area, each apartment has a Master bedroom. The third level of the apartment is occupied by a 100 - 200m² large terrace surrounded by 3m high glass walls. "Filozofu rezidence" meets the security and comfort requirements of the Premium Class projects.
Kalnciema Biznesa parks
Riga, Latvia
Landscaped, fully customizable office space for your business needs 24-hour security and access control High-speed optical internet Spacious parking area for employees and guests of your company
Krāsotāju 13
Riga, Latvia
from
€40,800
Completion date: 2023
The apartments are sold in their current condition, allowing renovations to be carried out as they see fit. The apartment has preserved such authentic elements as wooden floors, old wooden doors. The building complex at Krāsotaju Street 13 is expected to be put into operation in the fall of 2022. Neighborhood Krāsotaiu iela is a quiet and old street that has historically been a part of Avotu and Grīziņkalns neighborhoods. Your own street got its name at the end of the 19th century, associating it with cloth dyers. At the end of the 19th century, the construction of the street was also started. The street is characterized by its excellent location, being in the center of the city, but at the same time separated from the main traffic and people flows. Nearby are two of the most beautiful city parks - Ziedondārzs and Grīziņkalns, offering recreational opportunities, sports activities and the presence of nature in the city center. The parks are very popular with families with children, young people engaged in sports activities, as well as pet owners who appreciate the dog walking areas created there. Become a resident of the neighborhood and make your home in a completely renovated and renovated building.
Bruņinieku 93c
Riga, Latvia
from
€9,000
Completion date: 2023
This new project is located in the courtyard at 93 Brivibas Street, in the center of Riga. It is a high-quality renovation of a former textile factory building complex, consisting of 12 well-appointed and energy-efficient loft apartments. The apartments feature large floor-to-ceiling windows, and in some apartments, the ceiling height reaches up to 4 meters, allowing the new residents to plan interesting furniture design solutions. Several apartments have access to terraces where one can enjoy summer evenings and experience the benefits of living in loft apartments in a quiet, bright, and green courtyard in the center of Riga. Energy efficiency: Taking into account the new requirements for building energy efficiency, insulation work has been carried out on the external walls, energy-efficient double-glazed windows have been installed, and each apartment has an individual heat meter. Each room is equipped with a ventilation system, and heating is provided by a Toshiba air/water heat pump. These investments are considered to be one of the most effective cost-saving solutions in multi-apartment buildings, allowing residents to receive small bills for their apartments. Finishing and interior: In this project, all apartments are fully finished, and we will be happy to assist with furniture design questions if needed. The apartments are functionally designed and finished with high-quality natural materials. There are stone resin baths, "Laufen" and "Grohe" sanitary ware, ceramic tiles, class 33 laminate flooring, and veneered doors chosen specifically for the comfort of the new residents. Quality - full renovation: The complete renovation of the building includes the installation of all utilities - electrical installations, water supply, and sewage systems. New partition walls have been built, and the apartments are equipped with exterior doors that comply with sound insulation and fire safety regulations. The facade has been renovated, and a new roof covering has been installed. As a result of the renovation, wide floor-to-ceiling windows and French balconies have been installed. A cement screed with underfloor heating pipes has been installed for heating, and electric underfloor heating is provided in the sanitary facilities. All construction works have been completed, and the building has been put into operation. It is also possible to purchase a garage for the 3 room apartment for 18’000€
Manufaktūra
Riga, Latvia
Manufaktūra is one of the fastest growing business parks on our portfolio. On the premises, there are a lot of enterprises from multiple industries that operate in the fields of poligraphy, furniture production, velosport and motosport product selling. Offered premises are suited for those who seek premises for office needs as well as for enterpreneurs who are planning to start production, sell goods or store them in a warehouse. The rental fee is being determined depending on the main function of the premises and the need for room customization. Available area is from 10m2 up to 2 500m2 and more. Total property area 32 000m2. Unique premises are available with a separate entrance on the first floor.
Apartment building Zunda Towers
Riga, Latvia
from
€1,031
Completion date: 2022
Symbolizing confidence, stability, the latest technologies and quality, Zunda Towers rise towards the zenith in the skyline of 21st century Riga – in terms of architecture, design, and lifestyle.
S22
Riga, Latvia
from
€58,000
Completion date: 2023
A positive environment awaits you in the project - the vast area near the building is well-lit and landscaped with walking paths, recreational benches, and children's playgrounds. It is richly planted with trees and flowering plants. S22 has a children's playground, the territory is closed, and the entrance is controlled with code keys and gate control. On the territory are planned 9 parking lots, 4 of which are under an open canopy. A pleasant environment is also in the neighborhood. Nearby are two parks-Peace Garden and a quiet garden, a total of 8.3 ha, where it is peaceful and beautiful in all seasons. These are the best parks in the city with children's playgrounds, a skate park, and places for both sports and relaxing walks. The project is located on Sadovnikova Street 22, near the center of Riga. FIRs Sadovnikov entered the history of the city as a very rich merchant, patron, and honorary citizen of Riga and St. Petersburg. S22 is close to the center of Riga, Old Town, Daugava embankment and promenade with a bicycle path, Central City Market – the largest market in Northern Europe. Here you will see how the sun rises and goes to the shower in the evening. Shopping Centers for all needs and tastes are located nearby. The project provides for 2 rounds in total. 1 layer-renovated stone 4-story apartment building with 15 apartments and one basement open space apartment with a total area of 60 m2 Round 2-renovated wooden 2-story building with 2 apartments and shop room from the street side The apartments will be offered with a quality full finish, Round 1 is planned to be put into operation by 2023.March Round 2 is planned to be put into operation by 2023.september
Business center Ūnijas iela 8K6 (VEF KVARTĀLS)
Riga, Latvia
from
€480
The STATS Group renovates the historic walls of the VEF quarter to create comfortable and contemporary spaces with their own unique aura. Here there is a landscaped area, parking lots, wide opportunities for public transport and a commune of the inhabitants of the VEF quarter with its own traditions is formed. It is the unusual environment and excellent location that are most appreciated by our already existing tenants. Your rightful place here can be found in offices, shops, restaurants, showroom-i.
LOFTS&ROSEGOLD
Riga, Latvia
from
€121,001
Completion date: 2020
A place where time stands still Apartments hygge for enjoying life and inspiring space for business! Additional information Philosophy Being happy does not mean catching the latest trends and being ahead of everyone. The feeling when everyday things bring quiet, peaceful joy, people call differently. The Danes have a hygge, the Swedes call it lagom, but the Japanese follow every idea. Latvians also know how to combine current lifestyle trends with centuries of lasting connection and love for nature, and call it a warm name - living. Homes are a place to live with your own, according to your own rules, as you like. At home, there is a desire to create small moments of happiness for oneself and one's own and to experience them without haste. Accommodation is an evening with your own in the kitchen, where you smell like a freshly baked pie. Accommodation is to sit on the windowsill in the evening of June and watch the setting sunlight gradually creep into the room. Housing is to put your favorite pajamas in the suitcase to make you feel at home anywhere. Lofts & Rosegold - is a residential quarter, where lifestyle determines everything, where the form vividly reflects the content. More info about the project Lofts & Rosegold here >> Concept and architecture From time immemorial, people have combined gemstones and metals, believing that the frame is a vessel that stores the energy of the mineral, and if the gemstone has a suitable frame, such a duo will have a perfect sound, and it will endow the owner with great power. The Lofts & Rosegold residential quarter is a vivid example of the interaction of architectural art of two different eras, the interaction in which the old building is given the role of a gemstone, and the new - the role of a luxurious, Loft beauty-enhancing frame made of "pink gold". By creating examples of modern architecture that can become art monuments of the 21st century in the future, we treat the city's history with care, so we preserve the original appearance of the Loft building, which is designed in a solemn Neo-Renaissance style. The loft building with a brick facade, decorated with pilasters, semicircular arch windows and decorative niches, with a ceiling height of 5 and 6 meters in the apartments, in the quiet center of Riga will become the only example of a loft-style home in its pure form. For the frame, we chose exactly pink gold because it is a luxurious, warm metal that allows you to discover the mystical properties of the stone to which it is connected. The Rosegold residential building will house 70 apartments with terraces, balconies or with their own territory. The Rosegold building seems to protect the Lofts and highlights its beauty, the bay windows and the raised volumes of the upper floors gently frame the loft building. Interiors Modern design, brick-lined parts of the walls, background music, a mix of time and centuries, and the understanding that you don't want to go anywhere from here, and most importantly, you don't need to go anywhere, because you are at home - it will be the main gift for the residents of the quarter. . The main idea will permeate the interior: merging two buildings into one whole. The heart of Lofts & Rosegold will be the building's main lobby-hall with an area of ​​220 m2, a ceiling height of 4.20 meters, a 3-meter-long fireplace and, at the end, a glass roof. On cold winter evenings, summer starry nights in August, Rosegold in autumn or flowering spring, it will become a center of attraction and a focal point for the residents of the quarter. Location LOFTS & ROSEGOLD is located at Strelnieku Street 8, in the most respectable district of Riga, at the same time away from the tourist bustle. Within walking distance is the most beautiful part of the Pacific Center with the buildings included in the UNESCO Cultural Foundation, here a special cultural and artistic environment has been created, where beauty lovers can enjoy the pearls of Art Nouveau architecture. Museums, concert halls and theaters are a 5-minute walk away. Kronvalda, Esplanade and Viestura parks give special charm. The Old Town is only a 20-minute walk away. Project description The Lofts & Rosegold project is located in a landscaped area of ​​3955 square meters. The project consists of a new 7-storey apartment building and a four-storey building of an architectural monument, combined with a glass gallery. The new building has 75 apartments, ranging from 50.2 m2 to 171.4 m2, located on the 2nd to 7th floors. Ceiling height 2.96 m, on the 7th floor - 3.00 m. There are commercial areas on the first floor of the building. The 4-storey building deserves special attention - an architectural monument registered in the UNESCO heritage register. There are several layout concepts in this building. One of them is the division of apartments in LOFT style. It is also possible to make full use of the building for commercial space. Ceiling height from 3.11 m to 6.54 m.
Charlotte Residence
Riga, Latvia
from
€178,000
Completion date: 2014
A new unique residential building – the role model of XXI century architecture that nicely fits in with surroundings – has been built in the very heart of Riga, the Quiet Centre at Vidus iela 5 next to the so-called "Muiznieku ligzda". The elegant glazed facade combined with first-storey high granite draws the attention of the most demanding buyers. It is the only modern building in this part of the Quiet Centre and one of the few new buildings in the historic district of the city. This unique aristocratic building has a historic location – in 1868 a magnificent wooden mansion belonging to Kurzeme’s Baroness Charlotte Mirbach was built here. Hence the origin of the name – Charlotte Residence. THE ATTRACTION OF INTERIOR DESIGN FOR AN EXQUISITE LIFESTYLE The modern, sophisticated interior will be a nice surprise for you. Large, smooth surfaces and minimalist shapes combined with lines and graphics typical of the turn of the 19th and 20th century create space with a special, unforgettable mood. Certain elements lightly remind of the historic value of the location and emphasize the unique architecture of Charlotte Residence. In one case those are crinkly shapes of Art Nouveau – natural motifs and floating lines form the leitmotif for furniture, lamps and wall finish elements. In another – constructive, more masculine solutions dominated by planes and fine geometric lines. If you prefer active and creative solution for your interior, you will probably like Italian-style interior design distinctive with implemented innovations and bright accents and decors. French-style design will more suit those who like to live in a calmer environment and prefer neutral colours and natural finishing and textile. There are four interior design solutions available for your apartment developed by two Latvia’s most prominent design offices. You can choose the style most suitable to your lifestyle. DAILY COMFORT The tenants of Charlotte Residence are in for superior comfort ensured daily by automation and the use of high tech devices. Smart home system ensures safety, comfort and resource economy for every apartment. It not only enables you to read all apartment maintenance and management data online but also to change energy control parameters and set daily modes remotely. After a long journey you will come back to a warm and cosy home even on the chilliest day. Fifteen apartments in the 6-storey building will be available for owners in late 2014 and each and every one of you can choose your own apartment layout and finish solutions as well as participate in the making of your dream house now. YOUR NEW HOME - CHARLOTTE RESIDENCE IS EXPECTING YOU!
Business center Skolas street 9
Riga, Latvia
from
€543
Completion date: 2017
A well-chosen location, classic style varying from attractively simple to genuine and exquisite – all these epithets are perfectly applicable to the house at 9 Skolas Street. The office premises ranging from 50 to 140 m2 that occupy the lower floors are characterized by various layouts and diversified decoration styles. The door phone, security alarm system, built-in kitchen with household appliances, internet and telephone cables are all for your comfort and business. The apartments situated on the upper floors and ranging from 50 to 160 m2 offer independent heating system, television, internet, security alarm system, kitchens with built-in household appliances, floor heating in the bathrooms; by individual orders full or partial furnishing may be made, some apartments are also equipped with air conditioners. Also, apartments are available with exclusive decoration, parquet, built-in furniture of genuine wood, spacious kitchens with household appliances, terraces, air conditioners, saunas, Jacuzzis, mantelpieces, floor heating in the bathrooms.
Business center Elijas iela 17
Riga, Latvia
Common-use premises and the entry hub of the office building at 17 Elijas Street were renovated in full. For safety and convenience purposes lifts were installed. The facade was renovated and illuminated with additional lights to improve the appearance of the unit. Modern and ergonomic environment was created in accordance with the latest standards. The building sits in a convenient location – in the centre of Riga, with a private parking area available in the backyard.
Apartment building Cēsu Terases (Cēsu iela 7)
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2019
CĒSU TERRACES is an elegant building complex, which consists of 5 buildings situated on the two land plots – Cēsu St. 7 and Cēsu St. 9, Rīga. It is a completely new residential project, which have been set to the newest standards of comfort and urban living and offers the future tenants a comfortable and secure living space in the heart of the city. It is being developed by CITY STAR brand investors together with a team of professional world-famous architects and designers and is being built with the use of contemporary technologies. Architectural solutions feature modern tendencies: natural stone, wood, glass, concrete. Interiors represent soft colors, comfortable and aesthetic composition of furniture and other design elements. Project includes individually planned apartments with well-thought layouts and full finish. The development at Cēsu St. 7 consists of 2 buildings joined by an underground parking for 30 cars and an above ground parking for 6 cars. The buildings will have 32 apartments ranging from 56 m2 to 130 m2. All the apartments have spacious terraces or comfortable balconies. Total living area will amount to 2 400 m2 and 300 m² will be reserved for commercial premises. The development at, Cēsu St. 9 is in the construction phase. The 2 buildings consist of 67 apartments and ground floor commercial premises. The sizes of the apartments vary from 45 m2 cozy studios to spacious penthouses and duplexes on 6th and 7th floors of over 130 m2. Total living area of the building will constitute 4 294 m2. The 7-storey building has an underground parking and a nextdoor parking lot to supply at least one parking space for each apartment. CĒSU TERRACES has an impressive green and landscaped courtyard – an urban escape into quietness and piece. The project is in construction phase. Location Cēsu street is a quiet and calm street in Riga historical downtown off the main Brivibas street. At the same time it is very central and in close proximity to the city’s main streets, infrastructure, transportation and a numbr of sightseeing sites. Combination of these factors makes the area favorable for living and investing.
Business center Rietumu Capital Centre
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2008
Rietumu Capital Centre AS Rietumu Banka is one of the largest banks in the Baltic region, specializing in providing services to large businesses and well-to-do private individuals. The central office of AS Rietumu Banka, Rietumu Capital Centre, is one of the most modern business centers in the Baltics, for which the architects' bureau Zenico projekts received the 2010 Annual Prize in Riga Architecture. This high-rise is the first office complex of the highest Class A+++ in Latvia. Rietumu Capital Centre is comprised of three interconnected towers of different heights and an indoor parking garage of several levels. The roof of the building has a helicopter landing pad and a large terrace with greenery.
Kvartāls 5/26
Riga, Latvia
from
€57,378
Completion date: 2020
Rīgas centrs. Pievilcīga vēsturiskā arhitektūra. Atjaunoti namīpašumi ar privātu atpūtas zonu iekšpagalmā un vienotu infrastruktūru. Dzīvokļi ar augstiem griestiem, vairums ar pilnu apdari. Tas viss kopā veido dzīvojamo projektu Kvartāls 5/26. Projekts domāts apdomīgiem pircējiem, kuri savas dzīves vides kvalitātes jautājumos kompromisus nepieļauj. Jūlijā uzsākta projekta Kvartāls 5/26 dzīvokļu pārdošana ēkā, kas atrodas A.Čaka ielā 26. Pirmajiem pircējiem – bonusi. Papildu informācija Kvartāls 5/26 ir trīs vēsturisku nam-īpašumu komplekss, kas būvēts 20.gs. sākumā. Ēkas celtas agrīnā romantisma stilā un par vienotu kompleksu izveidotas mūsdienās. Tas ir nekustamo īpašumu attīstītāja OA Group nopelns, kas īsteno jau trešo rekonstrukcijas un jauno mājokļu celtniecības projektu. Šoreiz Latvijas galvaspilsētā, kur teritorijā starp Avotu ielu 5 un A.Čaka ielu 26 tiek radīta jauna, komfortablas dzīvojamās vides saliņa. Izmantojot jaunākās tehnoloģijas, tika atjaunota mājas fasāde un veikta ēkas kapitālā rekonstrukcija. Kādus dzīvokļus pircējiem piedāvā A.Čaka iela 26? A.Čaka 26 nams tiek piedāvāts kā kluba stila ēka: tajā ir 23 dzīvokļi. Dažādi plānojumi. Vizmazākie ir studijas no 24.5 līdz 31.9 kv.m. Ir divistabu dzīvokļi ar platību ap 50 kv.m, kurus, ja vēlas, var pārveidot par trīsistabu. Standarta trīsistabu dzīvokļi ir no 49,5 līdz 75.5 kv.m, ar divām vannas istabām un mantu glabāšanas nišām. Dzīvokļu griestu augstums atkarībā no stāva ir 3-3.3m. A.Čaka ielas 26 izsmalcinātākais piedāvājums ir divi jauni penthouse dzīvokļi. Tie ir četristabu dzīvokļi ar ērtu plānojumu, kā arī privātām, citiem nepieejamām terasēm, kas ļauj baudīt Rīgas centra panorāmu gan rītos, gan vakaros. Lielākā penthouse dzīvokļa platība ir 127 kv.m, no kuriem 111 kv.m. ir dzīvojamā platība. Jūlijā tika uzsākta dzīvokļu pārdošana šajā ēkā. Cenas ir no 1700 eiro par kvadrātmetru. Pie tam pirmie pircēji, kas veiks rezervācijas līdz rudens sākumam, būs īpaši priviliģēti, viņi saņems bonusus. BONUSI iegādājoties dzīvokli līdz rudens sākumam: – Pirmkārt, tā kā dzīvokļu skaits nav liels, tikai pirmajiem pircējiem būs lielākā izvēles iespēja gan plānojuma ziņā, gan izvēloties stāvu. Tiem, kas pirks vēlāk, būs jāizvēlas no tā, kas palicis, – sarunā iesaistās Kvartāla 5/26 tirdzniecības vadītājs Aivars Birulis, sertificēts Latvijas nekustamo īpašumu darījumu asociācijas pārstāvis (sertifikāts A-102). - Otrkārt, pirmie pircēji varēs iegūt izvēlētā dzīvokļa individuālo dizainu. Lai jau pirmajiem ēkas iedzīvotājiem nodrošinātu ērtus dzīves apstākļus, uzņēmums OA Group ir pieņēmis lēmumu A.Čaka ielas 26 ēku nodot ekspluatācijā ar pilnu dzīvokļu apdari. Ir sagatavoti daži tipveida pilnas apdares varianti. Savukārt, pircējiem, kuri apmaksās dzīvokļa iegādi līdz septembrim, attīstītājs ierīkos dzīvokli klienta izvēlētā stilā. - Treškārt, agrās rezervācijas periodā nopirktajos dzīvokļos projekta attīstītājs par savu naudu uzstādīs iebūvētās virtuves un aprīkos tās ar slavenu zīmolu sadzīves tehniku. - Ceturtais bonuss, kas pienākas pašiem pirmajem pircējiem, ir Latvijas labāko ražotāju iebūvētie skapji. Lielākajos dzīvokļos tiks labiekārtotas arī ģērbtuves. Pie tam, tikai pirmie lielo dzīvokļu pircēji A.Čaka ielā 26 varēs izmantot ierobežoto piedāvājumu - iegādāties privātās autostāvvietas mājas pagalmā iegādi, sarunu turpina Aleksandrs Lisenko. Autostāvvietu skaits ir ierobežots – tās ir tikai 10. Un vienu mēs aprīkosim elektrisko transportlīdzekļu uzlādei. A.Čaka ielas 26 iedzīvotāji varēs iegādāties noliktavas telpas citas Kvartāls 5/26 ēkas pagrabā. Kompleksa teritorija ir slēgta un svešiniekiem nepieejama, tā ir aprīkota ar elektroniskām atslēgām un drošības sistēmu, tai skaitā domofoniem. Kvartāls 5/26 iedzīvotājiem pieejama izcila infrastruktūra, tai skaitā beķereja un restorāns A.Čaka ielas 26 ēkas pirmajā stāvā. Kompleksā darbosies arī neliela sporta zāle, kurā konsultācijas sniegs profesionāls fizioterapeits.
Maskavas 146
Riga, Latvia
from
€579,000
Location The residential complex is situated on Moscow Street, opposite the tram stop on Maza Kalna Street, which is designed as a beautiful stop with a park and a playground. The Old Town can be reached in just 15 minutes on foot or 7 minutes by tram. **Nearby is the "Riga Sports Manege" with a large old, beautiful, and well-kept park. Within 300 meters of the complex, you will find: Shopping centers "Mols," "Depo," "Rimi," and other stores. Near the complex is the sports and recreation club "Riga Sports Manege." Areas for sports and recreation. Property Characteristics The residential complex consists of four buildings (two four-story and two one-story), located in a fenced and 24/7 secured area. There are a total of 150 apartments in the complex. Most of them are one-room studio-type apartments ranging from 12 to 25 m2. Two-room apartments with an average area of 33 m2. There are also two-level LOFT apartments with an area of 20 to 27 m2. The complex has its parking in a secured area. Description of the Residential Complex The buildings of the residential complex have been completely renovated and insulated. Heating of the apartments in the residential complex is carried out by a modern heating system located on the complex's territory in a separate boiler room. Buyers will receive new apartments with modern designer renovation and furniture, ready for occupancy without additional investment. The advantages include: Highly efficient sound and thermal insulation system. Large windows provide good natural light access. The territory is guarded 24/7. Well-thought-out and ergonomic layout. Completed interior finishing of apartments using high-quality and environmentally friendly materials. Well-kept and equipped courtyard. Some apartments offer a view of the apple orchard. For Whom Is the Property Suitable Compact apartments near the historic center of Riga combine functionality that appeals to different people: Young and active individuals will appreciate the location in the heart of the capital with access to all infrastructure. Families and older people will appreciate the comfort provided by nearby park areas and the architectural charm of the old part of the city. Since a large number of apartments in the complex have been rented out for a long time, we have a special offer for investors and those who want to purchase and rent out one or several apartments. There is also an option to purchase an apartment with a long-term tenant. In this case, we will continue to manage the apartment for you. The residential complex with ergonomic apartments in the center of Riga is the best offer on the market, combining excellent living conditions, affordable prices, and guaranteed transaction security.
HOFFMANN REZIDENCE
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2021
Premium apartments overlooking river Daugava and the Old town! offmann Rezidence at 13 Kugu str. is one of the most significant buildings in Riga designed by the famous Latvian architect-technician Wilhelm Hoffmann (1869–1945), which is designed in distinct Neo-Renaissance forms. The unique location opens a view of the Old Riga panorama, which will allow you to feel like a part of the heart of Riga, while the calm waters of the Daugava will soothe the tingling mind after a busy day. Additional information Hoffmann Rezidence embodies that special, inspiring state of peace provided by comfort and an environment that meets modern standards. This is a place with a unique view, where thoughts flow like yachts on the river Daugava on a warm summer afternoon. The project was launched in September 2019 and construction is expected to be completed in 2021. The development of the project foresees the reconstruction of this eclectic building built at the beginning of the 20th century. Hoffmann Residence is a 5-storey building, divided into 50 cozy apartments, 8 lofts and 7 exclusive penthouse apartments. There will be 6 private garages on the ground floor. The aim of this development project is to preserve the historical value of the building, while modernizing it with efficient engineering solutions. The comfortable 1 to 4 room apartments will have high ceilings, overlooking Daugava or the courtyard, and is only a 5-minute walk from the city center. Nevertheless, short distance to the Old Town and the city center, the area where the project is located has a convenient and developed infrastructure - convenient public transport, the National Library of Latvia, several parks and green areas for walking or outdoor sports, shopping is facilitated by convenient proximity to shops and shopping centers. For families with children, Hoffmann Rezidence is close to pre-school centers, kindergartens and schools.
Business center Tērbatas Biznesa Centrs
Riga, Latvia
from
€5,880
Class A office space in the Terbatas Business Center. - One of the most representative office building in the center of Riga. - The layout of the premises can be adjusted according to the requirements of the tenant. - Centralized ventilation system and air conditioning. - Security and video surveillance. - 24-hour access to the premises. - Underground parking.
Katrīnas Pagalms
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2021
New project "Katrīnas Pagalms" in the quiet center, at the intersection of Katrīnas Dam and Piena Street, near Viesturdārzs. The new project consists of three buildings. The property is located in a very advantageous location, close to the Rimi shopping center, restaurants, cafes, and the elegant Viesturdārzs. It is only a 20-minute walk from the heart of the city. After the construction of the new apartments, they will be divided into separate property units. The advantages of the project are definitely its location, availability of parking spaces, which is certainly important, as well as the opportunity to purchase storage space for various belongings. • Renovated facade and roof of the building; • Fully renovated staircases; • Well-maintained, illuminated courtyard with paved walkways; • Replacement of all utilities; • Closed courtyard area with automatic gates; • Each apartment will have its own heat and water meters; • All apartments equipped with internet connections, installed water, ventilation, and electricity outlets for kitchen appliances; • Storage space and parking spaces will be available for an additional fee.
Ezerjugla
Riga, Latvia
from
€80,280
Completion date: 2022
Choose a house by Lake Jugla with two, three and four-room apartments from 44 to 102 m2. The Ezerjugla residential complex is scheduled to be commissioned in April 2022. The Ezerjugla complex borders the wide shore of Lake Jugla, where it is planned to install a well-maintained beach with changing cabins in the area of ​​2,500 m2. Excellent traffic, convenient infrastructure and only half an hour to the city center, but on the first floors of the buildings for the convenience of residents - small commercial areas for services and trade. Ezerjugla is an eight-storey building in a landscaped, safe area. There are two- and three-room apartments, most with spacious balconies. Your car will rest in one of the 535 surface or underground car parks after the trip. The apartments in Ezerjugla are offered with full finishing so that the residents can settle into the new home without any worries. All apartments have three double-glazed windows and 13.3 mm thick three-layer parquet with a 2.7 mm top layer - semi-matt oak Balticwood Oak Cottage. All doors are painted white, and the exterior doors are veneered. Bathrooms are equipped with Gustavsberg plumbing, Salsa Biston baths with front panel, and Austrian Eisl faucets and showers. The design of the walls and heated floors is permeated by Italian elegance with Italian-made Idea ceramica tiles in light, light tones. In the apartments, where there are two bathrooms, one of them is equipped, the other is built as a wardrobe with water and sewerage inlets. More than 600 m2 of active sports area with outdoor exercise machines, treadmills and skateboard fans awaits the lovers of a sporty lifestyle. And its own parking lot - even for the smallest ones: in several sections near the stairwells on the first floor there are trolley sheds.
Rēdera Nami
Riga, Latvia
from
€40,000
Completion date: 2020
"Roeder nami" is a renovated three-building complex on Maskavas Street 48. It is a fully renovated property on the Bank of the Daugava River with 78 apartments, a few minutes walk from the Old Town. Additional information Earlier 19. century end and 20. century at first, the profession – shipowners, shipbuilders and fleet owners – gained great prestige in Riga. Reeders along Daugavpils have purchased or built several rental houses, so in order to honor the brave boarders, we have completely renovated the House complex and given it the name Reeders houses. In buildings all communications – electrical wiring, water supply and sewerage networks have been replaced, a new gas heating unit has been installed, windows and doors have been replaced, the facade of the building has been renovated, new roofing has been laid, 1. a new “Shindler” elevator will be installed in the housing. In accordance with the requirements of the energy efficiency of the building, the outer walls of the apartments were warmed, the attic space insulation was carried out, an individual heat meter was installed for each apartment. Historical stairwells have been restored, space for easy parking of baby carriages and bicycles, possibility to charge electric scooter, storage facilities have been installed. Most apartments underwent full finishing. Functionally planned apartments can boast high-quality interiors made of natural finishing materials, high-quality 3-layer parquet, “Villeroy boch”, ”Laufen” and “Grohe” plumbing, stone tiles and veneered doors. Part of the apartments have a view of the Daugava River, on the last floor there are two-storey apartments with a terrace, for some apartments the apartment decoration and interior solutions will be implemented by the owners themselves. By separate agreement, the developer will gladly help to carry out repair work and solve interior design issues, as well as to pass the project documentation. In house No. 3 apartments are available for rent with a ransom. In the yard-the opportunity to buy or rent a parking lot. Especially thought about "green" thinking and bicycle parking options. The inner courtyard of the building complex is landscaped with greenery, wall painting, pergola, sandbox for children and swings. Provided waste sorting. New residents of the House are offered free of charge the opportunity to use the space for work and meetings, meetings, lectures and seminars.
Safrāns
Riga, Latvia
from
€60,700
Completion date: 2022
New in Purvciems! The new project Safrāns is being built in nearby Purvciems, Žagatu Street 7. Additional information The nine-storey building will have 81 apartments. One, two, three and four-room comfort class apartments from 31 to 88 m2 with full finishing are available for purchase. The building will have two staircases, storage rooms in the basement. A new nine-storey residential building - Safrāns - is being built where three neighborhoods of Riga meet - Žagatu Street 7. We offer modern, functional 2 - 4 room apartments with full finishing. * The price of the set for each apartment includes a storage room in the basement of the building. * We offer to buy above-ground parking by buying a 3- and 4-room apartment.
Tirgoņu iela 11
Riga, Latvia
from
€215,200
Completion date: 2019
The highest class residential building in Riga, Tirgoņu iela 11, is located in the Old Town, completely renovated in 2015, during which the appearance of the original façade of the building was fully preserved, while apartments and shop premises were built to the standards of quality and comfort. Additional information: The apartment building project at 11 Tirgoņu Street is located in the historical center of Riga, near the parks. The center of Riga is just a few minutes walk away. There are cozy cafés and restaurants, theaters and cinemas nearby. There is a fine shopping center "Galerija centrs", Riga Central Railway Station and International Bus Station nearby, Riga Airport is 15 minutes away. drive away. Old Riga, as the most prestigious part of Riga, was supplemented with the highest standards of quality and comfort in apartments. There is an elevator for the convenience of the population. The Old Town peace and quiet are complemented by a magnificent view of St. Peter's Church, the Dome Church and its square and the Riga City Hall. The apartments are fully compliant with modern functional requirements and are designed with thoughtful and rational planning. Buyers will be offered to buy housing with full interior decoration. Each apartment has meters that can be read remotely by the operator. The location of the building allows a five-minute walk to reach the most important public institutions and major banks, the Galerija Centrs shopping center, as well as popular Old Town restaurants and cafes.
Business center Smilšu iela 8
Riga, Latvia
from
€945
Completion date: 2019
Description: Widely high-class furnished office, located in the heart of Old Town near the Dome Square. Technical information: 6 storey office building The first floor was built retail space needs Building have a lift Each office closed with a code lock Code lock entrance of office building Daily video surveillance and alarm system Offices furnished if necessary Floor space of 100m2 Setting: Office space located in a renovated prewar building Office rooms and staircase made ​​overhaul Location: Located in the heart of Riga - Old Town next to the Dome Square Excellent pedestrian flow 250m away is large parking lot Eiroparks Price: Price starting from 7 EUR/m2 Office of the minimum lease term is 1 year. If you whant rent office for one year only, the price starting from 9 EUR/m2
Lidostas Parks
Riga, Latvia
The Lidostas park is a modern complex of warehouses, production and office premises. The project was implemented by the leading developer, designer and builder of industrial parks SIA PICHE. Thanks to the innovative application of technology in construction, as well as maximum energy efficiency, this complex of premises provides a suitable working environment and reduces monthly costs. The excellent location, being nearby the Riga International Airport, is another plus for the park’s leaseholders. In order to ensure pleasant working conditions not only in the office, but also in its territory, a large parking lot, convenient access roads, pedestrian sidewalks were created. Also, the nearby public transport takes you to the center of Riga in just 15 minutes. Taking care of security, a modern security system was installed, not only for the building, but also for the territory. Since the premises are designed according to the BUILD TO SUIT principle, they are customized to the preferences of each client, providing them not only with an excellent working environment, but also full cycle landlording, maintaining the park territory in the current condition.
Apartment building Čaka iela 83/85
Riga, Latvia
from
€1
Completion date: 1911
The multi-apartment rental building in the center of Riga, located at Aleksandra Čaka Street 83/85, is a historic and notable architectural landmark. It was built in 1911 and designed by the architect Jānis Alksnis. The building is known for its distinctive six-story brick wing located within the courtyard. This beautiful rental building was previously known as "Elsiņa House". It reflects the architectural style of the early 20th century and is highly regarded among history enthusiasts and architecture lovers. The façade of the building features diverse ornamentation and detailing characteristic of that era. This building offers a variety of rental apartments located on different floors. Each apartment is equipped with all the necessary modern amenities and can accommodate both single-room and multi-room options. Many of the apartments provide enchanting views of Aleksandra Čaka Street and the surrounding landscape of Riga's city center. Situated in a highly convenient location in the heart of Riga, this building allows residents to enjoy the city's vibrant atmosphere and proximity to various services, cultural institutions, shops, and restaurants. The nearby public transportation provides easy access to other parts of Riga, making it a convenient place to live for both locals and city visitors. The multi-apartment rental building at Aleksandra Čaka Street 83/85 is an ideal choice for those who wish to reside in a historic and culturally significant home that offers modern living comfort. It is also a perfect option for those who want to embrace the advantages of Riga's central area while appreciating the historical environment and architectural heritage.
Bertrand kvartāls
Riga, Latvia
from
€141,625
Completion date: 2023
The BERTRAND KVARTĀLS project on A. Čaka Street 123 is a fully renovated five-story building designed by architect E. Jakobsons in 1930. The five-story brick building is a testament to the functionalist architecture of the 1930s, reflected in the architectural features of the main facade and its characteristic austere decorative design. ABOUT THE APARTMENTS The fully renovated five-story building offers 16 cozy two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 51.5 sqm to 64.8 sqm. There are also commercial spaces available with large display windows facing A. Čaka Street, measuring 76 sqm and 108 sqm. The apartments feature thoughtful and functional layouts that provide comfort for the residents and meet all modern living requirements. The building has been renovated using high-quality finishing materials, efficient technical and engineering solutions. The apartments stand out with high-quality renovation and materials, comfort, excellent sound insulation, and a pleasant indoor microclimate. All apartments come with a quality full interior finish. Designer services are available to create a suitable and tasteful interior for your apartment. The walls, floors, and wooden interior doors are equipped with enhanced sound insulation. The rooms have high-quality Tarkett wooden flooring installed, and the ceilings are 2.80 meters high. The bathrooms are equipped with heated floors, electric towel warmers, mirrors, stone resin bathtubs, bright tiles, and high-quality Laufen and Villaroy Bosch sanitary ware. The apartments have access to all city utilities. For the convenience of residents, there is a spacious Schindler elevator. Next to the elevator, there is a room where baby strollers can be stored. The wide stairwells are adorned with brick walls leading to the street and a well-maintained courtyard. The premises and common areas are illuminated with LED lights. The basement has ample storage space for belongings and a secure bicycle storage area. The entrance doors to the building are equipped with video surveillance, and the apartments have video intercom systems. PARKING SPACES There is a closed above-ground parking area on the premises, accessible through electronically operated gates. The spacious parking area is intended for cars and bicycles, and each parking space is equipped with electric charging points. (Each parking space has its own charging point.) INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES Heating system. We keep pace with modern technologies and costs, so we have chosen an innovative 4th generation centralized heating system. This means lower temperature parameters in the district heating network, which presents a new technical challenge for "RĪGAS SILTUMS" and is the largest low-temperature district heating project in Latvia. Low-temperature district heating projects have been successfully implemented in several Northern and Western European countries, such as Germany, Denmark, and Finland, and now in Latvia as well.
Business center Unimarine Business Center
Riga, Latvia
from
€3,200
Unimarine Business Centre is the second successful business and shopping centre project implemented by Unimars on Duntes Street. The modern six-story building is characterized by a refined style and meets all international criteria for Class A office buildings. The new center is located next to the existing Unimars Marine Center. The total area of the building is 7000 square meters. On its ground floor there are conference rooms, a modern cafeteria and a restaurant where you can taste delicious meals in a pleasant atmosphere.Moderna Quite a unique feature of Unimarine Business Center is its spa-center, where the pool and baths will provide relaxation. On the other five floors of the building there are offices of various sizes with a possible area of 50 sq.m. up to 1500 sq.when creating the layout of the premises and choosing finishing materials, the wishes of the customer are taken into account, the offices are fully ready for immediate use. The underground garage of the building provides space for 40 tenant company management machines, but guests and employees can use the above-ground parking with 160 seats installed near the business center. The building has 3 high-speed elevators. Operating expenses: Operating expenses include round-the-clock physical security, technical service, management, cleaning of common areas, collection and removal of garbage and snow, cleaning of the territory (except for individually consumed utilities, payment for telephone and internet). Room decoration: Office space layout is adapted to the lessee. The lessor will perform the standard finishing of the premises in accordance with the building specification and the layout chosen by the lessee. The basic rental rate includes a standard finish. If the finish is more expensive, additional expenses are borne by the lessee. Location: Location-The Business Center is located in a fast-growing part of the city, in the north-west of the central part of the city just a 10-minute drive from the center. Nearby is the seaport of Riga. The advantageous location is characterized by a short distance from the large transport arteries (Duntes Street, Ganibu dam, Valdemara Street), which allows you to get to any place of the city or airport without effort and congestion. On Duntes Street next to Unimarine is the Sky & more complex. New residents are waiting for the apartment building Duntes Oaks. Branches of many banks are located nearby. In the future, the northern tunnel will pass through this area, connecting it with Pardaugava.
Zasulauka 28
Riga, Latvia
from
€29,000
Completion date: 2020
The unique apartment project is located in a closed, large, green area with its own apple orchard and children's playground. Additional information The layout of each apartment is individual and thought out to the smallest detail. The facade of the house and the staircase are decorated at a high level of design and quality. External wall thickness 1 m, very high level of energy efficiency, ceiling height from 3.2 m to 4.5 m. available parking spaces, both under the roof and open type. The project has implemented many different apartment types and layouts. Virtually all apartments on the ground floor have their own land area, approximately equal to the area of the apartment. The second floor apartments have very high ceilings, up to four meters, some of these apartments are built in LOFT style, with the possibility of installing a bedroom on the second floor. Most of the apartments are 3-room and some 4-room apartments suitable for families with children, each of which has two bathrooms, a carefully thought-out kitchen and cabinets for the best placement option. As well as in the project there is a large number of compact 1-room apartments, which are especially profitable for rent. For the decoration of these apartments are used special durable materials for everyday use, built-in kitchens and even attached curtains. The buyer so must purchase a sofa or bed and can put rental advertisements!
TAL RESIDENCE
Riga, Latvia
from
€176,015
Completion date: 2015
In the most beautiful part of Riga’s “Quiet Centre”, surrounded by Jugendstil buildings included in the Culture Foundation of UNESCO, TAL RESIDENCE building appears – the future architectural monument of the 21 century. Exclusiveness of location and architectural solutions, as well as an underground parking lot – these are the unique advantages of the project. The openness and transparency of the building’s modern architecture allows its residents to enjoy an amazing view over the historical buildings of the neighborhood, all through the panoramic windows and vast terraces. TAL RESIDENCE – a tribute to the great genius, chess-player, citizen of Riga – Mikhail Tal, as well as to the traditions and history of the city of Riga. Adventurism, ultimatism in decision-making, inexhaustible optimism and energy, accompanying Mikhail Tal on the journey of his life, became the source of inspiration and helped finding a reflection in architectural solutions for the creators of TAL RESIDENCE.
Apartment building Elizabetes 2A
Riga, Latvia
from
€550
Completion date: 1879
Īres nams (1879.) arh. Gustavs Rūdolfs Vinklers. eklektisms, daudzdzīvokļu māja
Zundas Dārzi
Riga, Latvia
from
€225,000
Completion date: 2017
House "Zundas Gardens" would combine traditional architectural techniques and modern design. Internal space organized in such a way that the residents of the house, moving between rooms, see the excellent ecological constantly blooming garden, which will maximum preserved natural environment. This is the garden, which we remember from childhood - with apples and cherries, raspberry groves, currant bushes and wild strawberries, where you can relax from everyday worries alone with nature and to gladden the eyes of the entire season. Harmonious real nature and "grandmother's garden" of ecology and modern urbāniskas home "combination makes it possible to feel a variety of our life rhythms. Apartment area 70 to 150 m2. The ground floor apartments have a fenced terrace, from where one can get a green yard, while the upper floor of the apartment owners each have their own sunny balcony. In construction used only natural materials - wood, glass, metal and stone. the apartments are offered with complete interior decoration, equipped bathrooms and sanitary units in which is installed heated floors. the house is equipped with all modern communications, installed Schindler elevator. There is gas heating and electric power reserve. All apartments are offered with full interior decoration and modern fixtures. the garden has been designed landscape project with small architectural forms (benches, gazebos, garden for children, a barbecue). Around the area is ¼ OGS, there are 11 parking spaces. Near the house a great orientation of the light sides - garden and patio exit to the south-western side, which allows maximum use of sunlight apartments. Green thinking and "Zundas Gardens" high ecological criteria makes it possible to feel the satisfaction of living in harmony with nature.
Business center Upīša Gallery
Riga, Latvia
from
€1,150
Completion date: 2008
"Upīša Gallery" the residential complex with Office space, which consists of two 6-storey buildings. The one in the yard and locked the gallery that shows easy offices, but the building upstairs in the comfortable apartments. Buildings designed by the most modern technology. Elevator in each case (Kone); aukstumapgād system; ventilation; 24-hour security guards, and fire alarm with exit to the guard's control; access to the system. "Upīš Gallery" is located in the business part of the city, in the Centre of Riga, the city's central thoroughfares, near the central railway station, the Island Bridge, commercial centers and Stockmann and Origo eyes priecējoš in cultural objects. A five minute stroll and you are in the cinema vermanes garden Coca Cola Plaza or the Latvian National Opera. The old architecture, its theatres and museums, restaurants and cafes will not leave indifferent neither one, especially if all it is five minutes walk away from your place of work.
PARK ALLEY II
Riga, Latvia
from
€131,000
Completion date: 2020
PARK ALLEY Place and environment An innovative and modern residential area is located at 35, Pulkveza Brieza Street – in the historical centre of the city, which is included in the list of places of the world cultural and natural heritage of UNESCO. The main value of Park Alley is a person. The thoughtful infrastructure and location of the building provide peace, security and time savings. The Pulkveza Brieza Street is located in the Ziemelsky district of Riga, on the south side of the Petersala – Andrejsala district. It is surrounded by the quiet centre of the city, and there is Vecriga within walking distance, which is a port area. Convenient transportation infrastructure for access to the hubs of urban communications and bridges, schools and kindergartens. Building An apartment building built in the tradition of development of the historic centre of Riga. The street facade is characterized by a mixed composition of window openings, bay windows and mansard roof, which are typical for the construction of the early twentieth century. The inner facade is characterized by laconicism typical for the suburbs, in order to create a harmonious background for the yard filled with greenery. Each apartment has a terrace or a balcony. Entrance to the building from the yard and parking area side. Stairwells with an elevator, 100 apartments, 7 floors. 86 standard parking lots, 2 parking lots for people with movement disorders, 34 bike-stand spots. Apartment area from 57m2 to 203m2. Apartment prices from 162 000 € to 336 000 €. Interior decoration and design Laconic forms, warm colors and harmony of natural materials mean a style from which you do not get tired. The design of the building reflects cosiness, sunlight and tree energy. Inner finishing level - completed finishing, well-maintained building and closed territory. Engineering networks - central water supply, central sewerage, central (city) heating.
STABU 100
Riga, Latvia
from
€93,600
Completion date: 2020
Comfort and elegance in the city! Stabu 100 is located on the quiet, picturesque outskirts of the center of Riga. The house stands out with a monolithic concrete frame, high energy efficiency and stylish design. The modern design includes loggia and decorative concrete panels with a pattern reminiscent of champagne foam. Prices from 1,580 EUR / m². Flexible transaction conditions - we offer split payments or discounts. We pay for property valuation for banks. Additional information The building has seven floors, 33 apartments and two commercial premises with a total area of ​​243m². High-speed elevator. Starting from the 4th floor, on one side of the building there are great views of the Old Town, on the other side you can see the romantic roofs of the historical center of Riga. The project envisages cozy, one-room, two-room, three-room and four-room apartments with an area from 41 to 131 m2. Three-chamber double-glazed windows perfectly retain heat and protect from street noise. All apartments are offered fully finished. Natural materials are used to the maximum. The bathrooms have heated floors and high-quality plumbing. Internet communications drawn. Special electronic utility billing is provided for greater comfort of the population. The inner yard is fenced, well lit and green. In the landscaped area there is a children's playground, parking for cars and bicycles. Construction of the building started in 2018. The project has been put into operation!
Merķeļa 2
Riga, Latvia
from
€1,52M
Completion date: 2022
Choose an apartment with a view of Vernon Gardens! It is possible to purchase apartments in the centre of Riga near the garden of Vernon itself. The house is fully renovated and an elevator is installed. Certainly a good investment in the future that will never lose its value. Stairwell - renovated, lift, code key Repairs and apartment planning - Residentials are offered with white finishing, small (50 km) two-room apartments are currently being developed, but are available on reserves in a variety of sizes, even large 4-room apartments with a terrace. The apartments are also available for payment on the owner's side, without bank and credit interest. The works planned to be completed in Q3 2022. Apartment prices are 30,00 000EUR/km
