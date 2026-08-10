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Apartment building Vilandes 14
Apartment building Vilandes 14
Apartment building Vilandes 14
Apartment building Vilandes 14
Apartment building Vilandes 14
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Apartment building Vilandes 14
Riga, Latvia
from
$884
The year of construction 2020
The housing estate is located in a prestigious city centre. Quite a few diplomatic and consular services of various countries are concentrated in this quarter, nearby there is the World Trade Centre. The total area of the building after reconstruction makes up 2504.1 m2. On the ground floor …
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Commerce Shefela Nams
Commerce Shefela Nams
Commerce Shefela Nams
Commerce Shefela Nams
Commerce Shefela Nams
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Commerce Shefela Nams
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2025
"Scheffel House" is a charming Art Nouveau residential building at 5 Baznīcas Street, built in 1907 to a design by Friedrich Scheffel. The property consists of two buildings - a front and a courtyard house, and although the available space and the supply of apartments in the two buildings di…
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Commerce Island Park
Commerce Island Park
Commerce Island Park
Commerce Island Park
Commerce Island Park
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Commerce Island Park
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
Island Park – Where Paradise Meets Opportunity Island Park is a visionary waterfront residential community located in Zaķusala — a place where urban elegance meets natural tranquility. At the heart of the development stands an exclusive three-storey residential building with an underground p…
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TekceTekce
Business center Barons Kvartāls
Business center Barons Kvartāls
Business center Barons Kvartāls
Business center Barons Kvartāls
Business center Barons Kvartāls
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Business center Barons Kvartāls
Riga, Latvia
from
$130
The year of construction 2012
Office and shop center "Barona Kvartals" is a complex with a total office and shop area of ​​more than 50,000 sqm, is located in the city center and has easy access to both public and private transport. For customer convenience "Barona Kvartals" complex of buildings constructed nine elevator…
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Business center ASTRA's offices
Business center ASTRA's offices
Business center ASTRA's offices
Business center ASTRA's offices
Business center ASTRA's offices
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Business center ASTRA's offices
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2006
ASTRA's offices are located in one of the active in real estate development in the area. The complex is good from the district's main streets, a. deglava Street and dzelzavas Street. It is easily reachable both by private and public transport. On the building's facade and roof, it is possibl…
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Commerce Braslas industriālais parks
Commerce Braslas industriālais parks
Commerce Braslas industriālais parks
Commerce Braslas industriālais parks
Commerce Braslas industriālais parks
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Commerce Braslas industriālais parks
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The spacious and modern industrial park Brasla is situated in a promising and strategic area not far from the center of Riga, in the closest proximity to Zemitani and Southern Bridges. From Brasla it is easy to get along Dzelzavas or Deglava Streets to Riga bypass, along Piedrujas Street – t…
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Business center B171 (Brivības iela 171)
Business center B171 (Brivības iela 171)
Business center B171 (Brivības iela 171)
Business center B171 (Brivības iela 171)
Business center B171 (Brivības iela 171)
Show all Business center B171 (Brivības iela 171)
Business center B171 (Brivības iela 171)
Riga, Latvia
from
$1,268
The year of construction 2006
Area are closed parking on two levels: 33 62 cars in the basement level and 29 seats in the first-floor level. Throughout the building are provided with air conditioning and ventilation. Central heating, radiators with thermostat in all rooms. Each Office is provided with electricity and wat…
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Business center BC Dzelzavas 117
Business center BC Dzelzavas 117
Business center BC Dzelzavas 117
Business center BC Dzelzavas 117
Business center BC Dzelzavas 117
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Business center BC Dzelzavas 117
Riga, Latvia
from
$1,345
The year of construction 2024
The office center at Dzelzavas Street 117 is one of the most recognizable Class B business complexes in Purvciems, offering a stable and well-organized work environment. Strategically located, the building ensures excellent visibility and convenient access from the city's main arterial roads…
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Business center Place 11
Business center Place 11
Business center Place 11
Business center Place 11
Business center Place 11
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Business center Place 11
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2016
PLACE ELEVEN is developed as a truly sustainable and green A - class building from its very foundations to the tip of its roof. Over 14,000 m2 of offices at PLACE ELEVEN present efficiency, sustainability and superior quality, creating an excellent environment for innovative business develo…
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Commerce Lāčplēša 36
Commerce Lāčplēša 36
Commerce Lāčplēša 36
Commerce Lāčplēša 36
Commerce Lāčplēša 36
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Commerce Lāčplēša 36
Riga, Latvia
from
$116,799
The year of construction 2023
We offer you an exclusive opportunity to reserve apartments in the very center of Riga, where you will have access to excellent infrastructure and amenities. Nearby, you will find restaurants, entertainment venues, shops, bakeries, pharmacies, kindergartens, and schools. This is a new projec…
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Commerce Manufaktūra
Commerce Manufaktūra
Commerce Manufaktūra
Commerce Manufaktūra
Commerce Manufaktūra
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Commerce Manufaktūra
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
Manufaktūra is one of the fastest growing business parks on our portfolio. On the premises, there are a lot of enterprises from multiple industries that operate in the fields of poligraphy, furniture production, velosport and motosport product selling. Offered premises are suited for those …
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Business center Dzirnavu street 57
Business center Dzirnavu street 57
Business center Dzirnavu street 57
Business center Dzirnavu street 57
Business center Dzirnavu street 57
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Business center Dzirnavu street 57
Riga, Latvia
from
$266
The year of construction 2021
Lease Opportunity: "DOMINANTE" Business Center – Dzirnavu Street 57 A wide range of commercial premises are available in Riga's historic "Dominante" Business Center – a landmark Empire-style building offering modern amenities and strategic flexibility. Financial Terms & Areas: Available Are…
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Business center Jaunā Teika
Business center Jaunā Teika
Business center Jaunā Teika
Business center Jaunā Teika
Business center Jaunā Teika
Business center Jaunā Teika
Business center Jaunā Teika
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
Jaunā Teika is the largest modern business center in Latvia. There are four types of office buildings - Valters, Ausma, Teodors and Henrihs - which are complemented by a well-thought-out and specially adapted infrastructure to make the people who work here feel good every day. It is not for …
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Commerce Merķeļa 2
Commerce Merķeļa 2
Commerce Merķeļa 2
Commerce Merķeļa 2
Commerce Merķeļa 2
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Commerce Merķeļa 2
Riga, Latvia
from
$188,597
The year of construction 2025
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Commerce Mežaparka Rezidences
Commerce Mežaparka Rezidences
Commerce Mežaparka Rezidences
Commerce Mežaparka Rezidences
Commerce Mežaparka Rezidences
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Commerce Mežaparka Rezidences
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2020
Mežaparka Rezidences will cover 31 ha of landscaped area. The historical and natural context of Mežaparks was taken into consideration while working on the project concept. The villas are carefully planned to ensure privacy, while providing connection to the beautiful environment and yard, w…
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Commerce Homly S22
Commerce Homly S22
Commerce Homly S22
Commerce Homly S22
Commerce Homly S22
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Commerce Homly S22
Riga, Latvia
from
$67,391
The year of construction 2023
A positive environment awaits you in the project - the vast area near the building is well-lit and landscaped with walking paths, recreational benches, and children's playgrounds. It is richly planted with trees and flowering plants. S22 has a children's playground, the territory is closed, …
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Commerce Heart of Hanza
Commerce Heart of Hanza
Commerce Heart of Hanza
Commerce Heart of Hanza
Commerce Heart of Hanza
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Commerce Heart of Hanza
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
When you choose to live in “Heart of Hanza,” you place yourself right where everything happens - in the very center. Here, all essentials come together in one place - lifestyle, work, education, culture, sports, and leisure. Everything is just a few steps away. It’s not a coincidence- it’s a…
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Commerce Torņkalna Terases
Commerce Torņkalna Terases
Commerce Torņkalna Terases
Commerce Torņkalna Terases
Commerce Torņkalna Terases
Commerce Torņkalna Terases
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2028
Torņakalna Terases sits on Vienības gatve, one of Latvia’s oldest and most established streets – a location that gives the project both heritage and permanence. Step outside and you’re moments from parks, schools, cafés, and the city’s major academic institutions. Walk 500 metres, and you’ll…
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Business center Elizabetes 45
Business center Elizabetes 45
Business center Elizabetes 45
Business center Elizabetes 45
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
Office space is available at Elizabetes Street 45/47, located in the center of Riga. These office premises are fully equipped with modern air ventilation and conditioning systems, providing employees with a comfortable working environment. The historical staircase is adorned with elegant sta…
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Commerce Place four
Commerce Place four
Commerce Place four
Commerce Place four
Commerce Place four
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Commerce Place four
Riga, Latvia
from
$167,839
The year of construction 2026
Premium investment project in the heart of Riga with high profitability 79 apartments, ideally suited both as a first home and as an investment. One of the key advantages of Place 4 is its outstanding location at one of the most important intersections in Riga’s city centre. All apartments …
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Apartment building Lāčplēša iela 18
Apartment building Lāčplēša iela 18
Apartment building Lāčplēša iela 18
Apartment building Lāčplēša iela 18
Apartment building Lāčplēša iela 18
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Apartment building Lāčplēša iela 18
Riga, Latvia
from
$293
The year of construction 2019
Lacplesa Street 18 1906., John Alder One of the first buildings in Riga with language features of statenical Art Nouveau forms in facade architecture. The facade is decorated with exquisite decorative reliefs. The Gables are crowned by expressive figurative compositions with the figurative …
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Business center MCITY ĢERTRŪDES
Business center MCITY ĢERTRŪDES
Business center MCITY ĢERTRŪDES
Business center MCITY ĢERTRŪDES
Business center MCITY ĢERTRŪDES
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Business center MCITY ĢERTRŪDES
Riga, Latvia
from
$499
The year of construction 2007
MCITY ĢERTRŪDES Business Center is located in the heart of Riga. These are modern and comfortably equipped office spaces. The total space of the premises varies from 45 to 330 m2 . On the first floor of the building there is a “Rimi Mini” store, which makes the everyday life of many employee…
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Business center Grēdu iela 4a
Business center Grēdu iela 4a
Business center Grēdu iela 4a
Business center Grēdu iela 4a
Business center Grēdu iela 4a
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Business center Grēdu iela 4a
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2009
Grēdu street 4a are B + class offices starting from 42kv. m. We rent office and retail space in a new 8-story office building, which is located near Riga, krasta Street in the OPEL shop Centre and KIMK. The building is a forced ventilation and airconditioning, underground and surface parkin…
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Commerce Kipsala
Commerce Kipsala
Commerce Kipsala
Commerce Kipsala
Commerce Kipsala
Commerce Kipsala
Commerce Kipsala
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The warehouse center ĶĪpsala offers to rent cold and heated warehouses, class B offices, premises for wholesale and retail trade, as well as paved territory. Our location in the immediate vicinity of the Daugava coast also allows us to offer winter storage of yachts and boats – both in the o…
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Business center Elijas iela 17
Business center Elijas iela 17
Business center Elijas iela 17
Business center Elijas iela 17
Business center Elijas iela 17
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Business center Elijas iela 17
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
Common-use premises and the entry hub of the office building at 17 Elijas Street were renovated in full. For safety and convenience purposes lifts were installed. The facade was renovated and illuminated with additional lights to improve the appearance of the unit. Modern and ergonomic env…
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Commerce Augustines Darzs
Commerce Augustines Darzs
Commerce Augustines Darzs
Commerce Augustines Darzs
Commerce Augustines Darzs
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Commerce Augustines Darzs
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2025
"Augustine garden" – historical charm and modern comfort "Augustine's garden" is a residential project implemented in 2024, which combines three different buildings into a single ensemble. At the center of the project is a tenement house designed by architect Aleksandra Vanagas in 1907 in t…
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Business center Stabu iela 47
Business center Stabu iela 47
Business center Stabu iela 47
Business center Stabu iela 47
Business center Stabu iela 47
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Business center Stabu iela 47
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2016
Stabu Street 47 – Representative Office Space in Riga City Centre High-quality office premises are available for lease in one of the most sought-after locations in Riga city centre – Stabu Street 47, between Krišjāņa Barona and Aleksandra Čaka streets. The building, constructed in 1928 and d…
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Business center Berzaunes 11a
Business center Berzaunes 11a
Business center Berzaunes 11a
Business center Berzaunes 11a
Business center Berzaunes 11a
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2008
Office building in the capital in one of the reconstructed former VEF factory shells, which in the course of the renovation, in addition to the piebūvēt in 2 floors. Creating offices of great value on ergonomiskum, the functionality and naturalness. The building was equipped with fire and se…
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Business center Riga Technology Park
Business center Riga Technology Park
Business center Riga Technology Park
Business center Riga Technology Park
Business center Riga Technology Park
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Business center Riga Technology Park
Riga, Latvia
from
$1,678
Latvian Technological Park (LTP) is a center for science, research, and technology-intensive businesses in Pardaugava. It operates as an innovation environment and business incubator, bringing together startups, research laboratories, and modern infrastructure for the IT and engineering sect…
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Commerce Katrīnas Pagalms
Commerce Katrīnas Pagalms
Commerce Katrīnas Pagalms
Commerce Katrīnas Pagalms
Commerce Katrīnas Pagalms
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Commerce Katrīnas Pagalms
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2021
New project "Katrīnas Pagalms" in the quiet center, at the intersection of Katrīnas Dam and Piena Street, near Viesturdārzs. The new project consists of three buildings. The property is located in a very advantageous location, close to the Rimi shopping center, restaurants, cafes, and the…
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Business center Tērbatas Biznesa Centrs
Business center Tērbatas Biznesa Centrs
Business center Tērbatas Biznesa Centrs
Business center Tērbatas Biznesa Centrs
Business center Tērbatas Biznesa Centrs
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Business center Tērbatas Biznesa Centrs
Riga, Latvia
from
$1,018
The year of construction 2008
Class A office space in the Terbatas Business Center. - One of the most representative office building in the center of Riga. - The layout of the premises can be adjusted according to the requirements of the tenant. - Centralized ventilation system and air conditioning. - Security and video…
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Commerce Club Central Residence II
Commerce Club Central Residence II
Commerce Club Central Residence II
Commerce Club Central Residence II
Commerce Club Central Residence II
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Commerce Club Central Residence II
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2020
This is a unique rebirth project of the historical centre of Riga not only because of its ambition and architecture but also due to the fact that lately such projects corresponding to highest quality standards of real estate development have not been undertaken in the central part of the cap…
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Business center Lacplesa plaza
Business center Lacplesa plaza
Business center Lacplesa plaza
Business center Lacplesa plaza
Business center Lacplesa plaza
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Business center Lacplesa plaza
Riga, Latvia
from
$609
The year of construction 2026
Lāčplēša Plaza: Industrial heritage in A-class performance A new business landmark, Lāčplēša Plaza, opens its doors in Riga's historical industrial district. The building combines historical rawness with modern A-class comfort and the highest construction standards. Project characteristics:…
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Business center Rietumu Capital Centre
Business center Rietumu Capital Centre
Business center Rietumu Capital Centre
Business center Rietumu Capital Centre
Business center Rietumu Capital Centre
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Business center Rietumu Capital Centre
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2008
Rietumu Capital Centre AS Rietumu Banka is one of the largest banks in the Baltic region, specializing in providing services to large businesses and well-to-do private individuals. The central office of AS Rietumu Banka, Rietumu Capital Centre, is one of the most modern business centers in t…
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Commerce Dignājas 4
Commerce Dignājas 4
Commerce Dignājas 4
Commerce Dignājas 4
Commerce Dignājas 4
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Commerce Dignājas 4
Riga, Latvia
from
$117,753
The year of construction 2023
Dignājas 4 project from the development company HouseNet is a new, smart and energy-efficient A-class house with an excellent location in Riga, Ziepniekkalns district. Choosing an apartment in our new project, you get a qualitatively new level of living in an exclusive apartment building of…
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Business center Zunda Towers
Business center Zunda Towers
Business center Zunda Towers
Business center Zunda Towers
Business center Zunda Towers
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Business center Zunda Towers
Riga, Latvia
from
$1,200
The year of construction 2022
A-class offices with floor to ceiling clear glass openable windows and state-of-the-art engineering solutions are adapted for your convenience and success. Take one of the seven high speed elevators to reach new heights or become a catalyst for activating the urban streetscape as part of re…
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Business center Delu 4
Business center Delu 4
Business center Delu 4
Business center Delu 4
Business center Delu 4
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Business center Delu 4
Riga, Latvia
from
$908
The year of construction 2025
Project: Major reconstruction of a historic industrial building into a Class A office center. Area: Total leasable area ~12,000 sqm (floor plates up to 2,000 sqm, divisible from 330 sqm). Rent: Approx. 16.00 EUR/sqm (includes fit-out according to tenant's needs). Service charge: ~2.50 EUR/sq…
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Business center Terbatas Center
Business center Terbatas Center
Business center Terbatas Center
Business center Terbatas Center
Business center Terbatas Center
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Business center Terbatas Center
Riga, Latvia
from
$11,02M
The year of construction 2008
Exclusive office building. Facilities are located on the main Ashford Street and terbatas Street. The building is equipped with underground and surface parking lots, each room is equipped with air conditioner, 2 lifts, as well as the building is being guarded by video surveillance and physic…
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Commerce Kalnciema Biznesa parks
Commerce Kalnciema Biznesa parks
Commerce Kalnciema Biznesa parks
Commerce Kalnciema Biznesa parks
Commerce Kalnciema Biznesa parks
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Commerce Kalnciema Biznesa parks
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
Landscaped, fully customizable office space for your business needs 24-hour security and access control High-speed optical internet Spacious parking area for employees and guests of your company
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Commerce A6 Logistics Park
Commerce A6 Logistics Park
Commerce A6 Logistics Park
Commerce A6 Logistics Park
Riga, Latvia
from
$145
The year of construction 2021
New A-class warehouse in Riga A-class energy efficiency certificate is a proof of smart power consumption solutions which ensure lower utility costs for the tenants. The buildings have received BREEAM certificate, which is a direct proof of its sustainability and energy efficiency. A few ben…
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Apartment building Vīlandes iela 10
Apartment building Vīlandes iela 10
Apartment building Vīlandes iela 10
Apartment building Vīlandes iela 10
Apartment building Vīlandes iela 10
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Apartment building Vīlandes iela 10
Riga, Latvia
from
$1,004
The year of construction 2019
A Jewel of National Romantic Architecture in Riga’s Quiet Centre Vīlandes iela 10 is an outstanding example of National Romantic architecture dating back to 1908. The building was designed by one of the most prominent Latvian architects – Konstantīns Pēkšēns. The façade features an asymmetr…
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Business center Peldu iela 26/28
Business center Peldu iela 26/28
Business center Peldu iela 26/28
Business center Peldu iela 26/28
Business center Peldu iela 26/28
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Business center Peldu iela 26/28
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
PRESTIGIOUS OFFICE SPACE FOR RENT IN THE HEART OF OLD TOWN – PELDU STREET 26/28 Work in a place where history, prestige, and business energy come together. Office spaces at Peldu Street 26/28 offer a unique opportunity to grow your business in one of the most sought-after locations in Riga …
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Commerce Jaunā Mežaparka 34
Commerce Jaunā Mežaparka 34
Commerce Jaunā Mežaparka 34
Commerce Jaunā Mežaparka 34
Commerce Jaunā Mežaparka 34
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Commerce Jaunā Mežaparka 34
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2020
PProjekts “Mežaparka Rezidences” ir viens no vērienīgākajiem dzīvojamo īpašumu attīstības projektiem Baltijas valstīs. Tas ir unikāls ar to, ka varam izmantot pēdējo iespēju papildināt tradicionālo Mežaparku ar jaunu, saulainu un zaļu dzīvojamo rajonu 31 hektāra platībā. “Mežaparka Rezidenc…
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Commerce Magdelēnas kvartāls
Commerce Magdelēnas kvartāls
Commerce Magdelēnas kvartāls
Commerce Magdelēnas kvartāls
Commerce Magdelēnas kvartāls
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Commerce Magdelēnas kvartāls
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2020
In Riga’s best neighbourhood, the Quiet Centre, bounded by Antonijas, Emiļa Melngaiļa and Strēlnieku streets, Magdelēnas kvartāls is emerging – a completely new kind of place for living and working, where everything is being done to make its residents feel good. The area is listed as a UNESC…
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Commerce Raņķa Dambis 31
Commerce Raņķa Dambis 31
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2023
The beautiful Ranka Dambis 31 building was designed by renowned Riga architect Wilhelm Hofmanis. The building is built 20. the beginning of the century and is characterized by the means of artistic expressiveness of the Art Nouveau style, which appears in the decorative design of the facades…
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Commerce Stērstu nami
Commerce Stērstu nami
Commerce Stērstu nami
Commerce Stērstu nami
Commerce Stērstu nami
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Commerce Stērstu nami
Riga, Latvia
from
$68,539
The year of construction 2025
Stērstu Nami is a modern three-building residential complex located in the green and rapidly developing area of Ziepniekkalns. The project combines peaceful suburban living with the comfort and convenience of the city, creating a perfect balance between nature and urban lifestyle. Each apart…
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Business center M4A (Mednieku iela 4A)
Business center M4A (Mednieku iela 4A)
Business center M4A (Mednieku iela 4A)
Business center M4A (Mednieku iela 4A)
Business center M4A (Mednieku iela 4A)
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Business center M4A (Mednieku iela 4A)
Riga, Latvia
from
$1,579
The year of construction 2019
M4A office building is located in the central part of Riga within the prestigious Quiet Centre, next to Pulkv.Brieza Street and Latvenergo main building; Number of embassies, like, of Poland, Greece, Austria, Malta, Ukraine, Belgium, and well established companies are located in the neighbou…
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Business center Preses Nama Kvartāls
Business center Preses Nama Kvartāls
Business center Preses Nama Kvartāls
Business center Preses Nama Kvartāls
Business center Preses Nama Kvartāls
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Business center Preses Nama Kvartāls
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
Preses Nama Kvartāls – Riga’s New Central Business District Preses Nama Kvartāls is the most ambitious mixed-use development in Riga, with a total investment of approximately 500 million euros. It is set to transform the city's left bank into a premier hub for business and innovation. Avail…
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Apartment building Cēsu Terases (Cēsu iela 7)
Apartment building Cēsu Terases (Cēsu iela 7)
Apartment building Cēsu Terases (Cēsu iela 7)
Apartment building Cēsu Terases (Cēsu iela 7)
Apartment building Cēsu Terases (Cēsu iela 7)
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Apartment building Cēsu Terases (Cēsu iela 7)
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2019
CĒSU TERRACES is an elegant building complex, which consists of 5 buildings situated on the two land plots – Cēsu St. 7 and Cēsu St. 9, Rīga. It is a completely new residential project, which have been set to the newest standards of comfort and urban living and offers the future tenants a c…
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Business center Miera 1 (M1)
Business center Miera 1 (M1)
Business center Miera 1 (M1)
Business center Miera 1 (M1)
Business center Miera 1 (M1)
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Business center Miera 1 (M1)
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
Project: Premium new development (2025/2026) combining top-tier sustainability with futuristic architecture. Area: Total area ~11,000 sqm. Typical floor plate ~1,500 sqm. Rent: ~16.00 – 18.00 EUR/sqm + VAT. Service charge: Triple Net, approx. 2.50 EUR/sqm + utilities. Sustainability: BREEAM …
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Apartment building S22
Apartment building S22
Apartment building S22
Apartment building S22
Apartment building S22
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Apartment building S22
Riga, Latvia
from
$571
The year of construction 2024
A positive environment awaits you in the project - the vast area near the building is well-lit and landscaped with walking paths, recreational benches, and children's playgrounds. It is richly planted with trees and flowering plants. S22 has a children's playground, the territory is closed, …
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Business center SATEKLES BIZNESA CENTRS
Business center SATEKLES BIZNESA CENTRS
Business center SATEKLES BIZNESA CENTRS
Business center SATEKLES BIZNESA CENTRS
Business center SATEKLES BIZNESA CENTRS
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Business center SATEKLES BIZNESA CENTRS
Riga, Latvia
from
$4,652
The year of construction 2025
Next-Generation Class A Offices Opened in 2025, Satekles biznesa centrs is a sustainable Class A office complex boasting the prestigious BREEAM Outstanding certification. It is tailored for forward-thinking companies that prioritize top-tier quality, energy efficiency, and an inspiring works…
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Commerce Trebū HOME
Commerce Trebū HOME
Commerce Trebū HOME
Commerce Trebū HOME
Commerce Trebū HOME
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Commerce Trebū HOME
Riga, Latvia
from
$104,223
The year of construction 2020
Trebū HOME is a new and modern residential concept in Rīga developed by combining everything that is necessary for a good and comfortable life so that you can truly enjoy your home. We have used modern technological solutions to provide classical home values to our residents, including comf…
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Business center Skanstes 12
Business center Skanstes 12
Business center Skanstes 12
Business center Skanstes 12
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
Saknstes Street 12 offers Class A office spaces. The total area ranges from 184 m2 to 2500 m2, providing spacious and modern work environments. These spaces feature an open layout with isolated meeting rooms and a kitchen area, adhering to the highest office standards. The building's infras…
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Commerce Noliktavas un biroji, Buļļu iela 51b
Commerce Noliktavas un biroji, Buļļu iela 51b
Commerce Noliktavas un biroji, Buļļu iela 51b
Commerce Noliktavas un biroji, Buļļu iela 51b
Commerce Noliktavas un biroji, Buļļu iela 51b
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Commerce Noliktavas un biroji, Buļļu iela 51b
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The warehouse complex at the intersection of Buļļu and Kleistu Streets is located on 2 ha of land with two warehouses and an office building with a total area of almost 6000 sq m, with expansion possibilities. This is a strategic location at a densely populated suburb of Riga nearby the Riga…
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Business center K26
Business center K26
Business center K26
Business center K26
Business center K26
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
K26 Office Building – Your Business Address in the Heart of Old Riga Kaļķu iela 26 is a unique fusion of historical architecture and modern innovation. Located on one of Riga's most vibrant and prestigious streets, this building is currently undergoing extensive reconstruction to become a mo…
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Business center Ostas Skati
Business center Ostas Skati
Business center Ostas Skati
Business center Ostas Skati
Business center Ostas Skati
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Business center Ostas Skati
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2007
Project Ostas Skati is designed to make it easy to work in larger companies. Areas of the Office's 150-940 m2. This four-story building stands out through maximum sound, functional and ergonomic design. The new House has managed to achieve an amazing balance – here is focused on the appropri…
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Business center Forštate biroji
Business center Forštate biroji
Business center Forštate biroji
Business center Forštate biroji
Business center Forštate biroji
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Business center Forštate biroji
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
Moderna office building with excellent location-next to the central part of Riga and the transport artery-Krasta street, from which you can quickly and easily reach both the right and left part of Riga on the bank. A design office with all communications and a separate entrance only for your…
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Business center Jupiter centre
Business center Jupiter centre
Business center Jupiter centre
Business center Jupiter centre
Business center Jupiter centre
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Business center Jupiter centre
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2013
Jupiter tower is nestled in Riga’s central business district – Skanste. It’s an evolving neighborhood that’s praised both by entrepreneurs and inhabitants, craving modern living environment. And it’s no surprise – in close proximity to Jupiter tower, one will find countless retailers, health…
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Apartment building Senču iela 5
Apartment building Senču iela 5
Apartment building Senču iela 5
Apartment building Senču iela 5
Apartment building Senču iela 5
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Apartment building Senču iela 5
Riga, Latvia
from
$1
The year of construction 2019
Functionalism, apartment building in the far part of the center of Riga. 18 apartment building with commercial premises on the 1st floor It is also possible to park in the yard
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Business center Pērses street 2a
Business center Pērses street 2a
Business center Pērses street 2a
Business center Pērses street 2a
Business center Pērses street 2a
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Business center Pērses street 2a
Riga, Latvia
from
$9,244
The year of construction 2023
Class A office building in the center of Riga. BREEAM Excellent certification (reflecting high sustainability and energy efficiency). Electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and bicycle parking. Spacious, landscaped inner courtyard. Spacious premises with ceiling heights ranging from 2.76 m…
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Commerce Dainas
Commerce Dainas
Commerce Dainas
Commerce Dainas
Commerce Dainas
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2023
Quiet Dainas street, where you will soon have the opportunity to become one of the 114 residents of the new project. If the street is quiet, then the project itself will be quieter - it will be surrounded by buildings already there, which will dampen all unwanted noises and access to it will…
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Commerce Rembates 8
Commerce Rembates 8
Commerce Rembates 8
Commerce Rembates 8
Commerce Rembates 8
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Commerce Rembates 8
Riga, Latvia
from
$49,767
The year of construction 2019
Newly built complex. The complex consists of two 10-storey residential houses, located on a well-maintained land plot in Plavnieki! Additional information Residential house Rembates 8 for modern and economical living! The complex consists of two 10-storey residential buildings, located on a…
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Commerce Brivibas 68
Commerce Brivibas 68
Commerce Brivibas 68
Commerce Brivibas 68
Commerce Brivibas 68
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Commerce Brivibas 68
Riga, Latvia
from
$88,945
The year of construction 2026
A fully renovated residential project in the very heart of Riga — in an Art Nouveau building on Brīvības Street. This is the kind of address where the historic character has been carefully preserved and restored, while the building itself has undergone a complete reconstruction with updated …
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Commerce Rolands S warehouses
Commerce Rolands S warehouses
Commerce Rolands S warehouses
Commerce Rolands S warehouses
Commerce Rolands S warehouses
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Commerce Rolands S warehouses
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
Easily maintainable vehicular access secured area, access ramp , own railway spur , transhipping ramp . SIA "TĀLBERGS" excise and customs premises are in Plavnieki, Rīga Rancēu 10A. Handling of in/out of gauge load; Sorting and marking cargo; Possiblity of assembling cargo coming by sea or …
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Commerce KERN RESIDENCES
Commerce KERN RESIDENCES
Commerce KERN RESIDENCES
Commerce KERN RESIDENCES
Commerce KERN RESIDENCES
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Commerce KERN RESIDENCES
Riga, Latvia
from
$209,144
The year of construction 2018
The Story Kern Residences are the epitome of reverence for one of the greatest love stories in the history of literature. It is a tale that began in Russia during poet Alexander Pushkin’s years in exile, but ended here in Riga’s Citadel, in a place from where his muse Anna Kern continued to …
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Business center Ferrum centrs
Business center Ferrum centrs
Business center Ferrum centrs
Business center Ferrum centrs
Business center Ferrum centrs
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Business center Ferrum centrs
Riga, Latvia
from
$81,334
Ferrum Centre is located in Purvciems, the busiest real estate development area. The area in which the business centre is located is primarily formed as business, business institutions and residential area. Trading areas on the 1st floor of the Business centre 2. and 3. floor – is mainly for…
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Business center North Gate
Business center North Gate
Business center North Gate
Business center North Gate
Business center North Gate
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Business center North Gate
Riga, Latvia
from
$452
The year of construction 2006
The project "Ziemļu Vārti" located in the high-end Office-high-end companies. Business Centre North Gate is a first class office complex, consisting of 2 buildings-Brivibas 149 and 151. North Gate meets all the requirements of leading companies typically put on the Office, is this: The Moder…
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Commerce RUMBULA LOGISTICS PARK IN RIGA (RLP)
Commerce RUMBULA LOGISTICS PARK IN RIGA (RLP)
Commerce RUMBULA LOGISTICS PARK IN RIGA (RLP)
Commerce RUMBULA LOGISTICS PARK IN RIGA (RLP)
Commerce RUMBULA LOGISTICS PARK IN RIGA (RLP)
Riga, Latvia
from
$9,135
Rumbula Logistics Park is a modern A class industrial park built using energy efficient construction materials and methods, according to SIRIN Development’s highest standard specifications which include innovative engineering solutions that will create optimal working conditions and save the…
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Business center V8 biroji
Business center V8 biroji
Business center V8 biroji
Business center V8 biroji
Business center V8 biroji
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Business center V8 biroji
Riga, Latvia
from
$795
The year of construction 1879
Available office spaces in the center of Riga next to Kronvalda Park. This historic building, constructed in 1879, exudes its own unique charm and was crafted by architect Jānis Frīdrihs Baumanis. The interior of the offices has been completely renovated and equipped with high-quality finis…
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Commerce Rīdzenes Rezidence
Commerce Rīdzenes Rezidence
Commerce Rīdzenes Rezidence
Commerce Rīdzenes Rezidence
Commerce Rīdzenes Rezidence
Commerce Rīdzenes Rezidence
Riga, Latvia
from
$124,558
The year of construction 2014
«Rīdzenes Rezidence» is the residence of the highest quality real estate and construction used environmentally friendly natural building materials. «Rīdzen», and the outer wall of the residence is of brick with stone wool siltinājum and decorative plaster, the apartments have double floors s…
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Commerce Bertrand kvartāls
Commerce Bertrand kvartāls
Commerce Bertrand kvartāls
Commerce Bertrand kvartāls
Commerce Bertrand kvartāls
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Commerce Bertrand kvartāls
Riga, Latvia
from
$164,556
The year of construction 2023
The BERTRAND KVARTĀLS project on A. Čaka Street 123 is a fully renovated five-story building designed by architect E. Jakobsons in 1930. The five-story brick building is a testament to the functionalist architecture of the 1930s, reflected in the architectural features of the main facade and…
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Business center P83 biroju centrs
Business center P83 biroju centrs
Business center P83 biroju centrs
Business center P83 biroju centrs
Business center P83 biroju centrs
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Business center P83 biroju centrs
Riga, Latvia
from
$4,793
The year of construction 2018
P83 Office Building is a modern five-floor office complex with a total rentable area of 4,560m2. Throughout the design and construction process of the object special attention was paid to the quality of construction works and materials while using modern construction technologies, that provi…
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Commerce E. Birznieka Upīša iela 10
Commerce E. Birznieka Upīša iela 10
Commerce E. Birznieka Upīša iela 10
Commerce E. Birznieka Upīša iela 10
Commerce E. Birznieka Upīša iela 10
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Commerce E. Birznieka Upīša iela 10
Riga, Latvia
from
$83,890
The year of construction 2020
Apartments are being sold in a renovated building at Ernesta Birznieka Street 10. The renovated Art Nouveau stone building was built in the beginning of the last century, in 1912,The renovated Art Nouveau stone building was built in the beginning of the last century, in 1912, after the proj…
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Commerce Dzirnavu street 6
Commerce Dzirnavu street 6
Commerce Dzirnavu street 6
Commerce Dzirnavu street 6
Commerce Dzirnavu street 6
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Commerce Dzirnavu street 6
Riga, Latvia
from
$87,143
The year of construction 2016
The building on Dzirnavu Street, which is currently being renovated, was designed by a famous Latvian architect Edmund von Trompowsky at the beginning of 1900. This complex with two courtyards forms part of the cultural and architectural heritage of Riga. A great advantage is the location of…
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Business center Smilšu iela 8
Business center Smilšu iela 8
Business center Smilšu iela 8
Business center Smilšu iela 8
Business center Smilšu iela 8
Riga, Latvia
from
$1,098
The year of construction 2019
Description: Widely high-class furnished office, located in the heart of Old Town near the Dome Square. Technical information: 6 storey office building The first floor was built retail space needs Building have a lift Each office closed with a code lock Code lock entrance of office building…
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Business center Unimarine Business Center
Business center Unimarine Business Center
Business center Unimarine Business Center
Business center Unimarine Business Center
Business center Unimarine Business Center
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Business center Unimarine Business Center
Riga, Latvia
from
$3,349
Unimarine Business Centre is the second successful business and shopping centre project implemented by Unimars on Duntes Street. The modern six-story building is characterized by a refined style and meets all international criteria for Class A office buildings. The new center is located next…
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Commerce CLUB CENTRAL RESIDENCE
Commerce CLUB CENTRAL RESIDENCE
Commerce CLUB CENTRAL RESIDENCE
Commerce CLUB CENTRAL RESIDENCE
Commerce CLUB CENTRAL RESIDENCE
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Commerce CLUB CENTRAL RESIDENCE
Riga, Latvia
from
$254,691
The year of construction 2018
Club Central Residence is a unique example of modern architecture, designed and developed for the requirements of active and successful city dweller. Club Central Residence exterior as well as interior design is created by the famous Latvian architect Zane Tetere and developed with her hands…
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Commerce Kvartāls 5/26
Commerce Kvartāls 5/26
Commerce Kvartāls 5/26
Commerce Kvartāls 5/26
Commerce Kvartāls 5/26
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Commerce Kvartāls 5/26
Riga, Latvia
from
$66,668
The year of construction 2020
Rīgas centrs. Pievilcīga vēsturiskā arhitektūra. Atjaunoti namīpašumi ar privātu atpūtas zonu iekšpagalmā un vienotu infrastruktūru. Dzīvokļi ar augstiem griestiem, vairums ar pilnu apdari. Tas viss kopā veido dzīvojamo projektu Kvartāls 5/26. Projekts domāts apdomīgiem pircējiem, kuri savas…
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Business center AFC centrs
Business center AFC centrs
Business center AFC centrs
Business center AFC centrs
Business center AFC centrs
Riga, Latvia
from
$55,466
The business center AFC at 15 Ieriķu Street is located very close to the shopping center "Domina." This building is equipped with an entrance from the facade, spacious display windows, and an elevator. Nearby, there are various shops, cafes, and convenient access to public transportation. …
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Commerce Tirgoņu iela 11
Commerce Tirgoņu iela 11
Commerce Tirgoņu iela 11
Commerce Tirgoņu iela 11
Commerce Tirgoņu iela 11
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Commerce Tirgoņu iela 11
Riga, Latvia
from
$250,043
The year of construction 2019
The highest class residential building in Riga, Tirgoņu iela 11, is located in the Old Town, completely renovated in 2015, during which the appearance of the original façade of the building was fully preserved, while apartments and shop premises were built to the standards of quality and com…
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Business center Ģertūdes 10/12
Business center Ģertūdes 10/12
Business center Ģertūdes 10/12
Business center Ģertūdes 10/12
Business center Ģertūdes 10/12
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Business center Ģertūdes 10/12
Riga, Latvia
from
$593
The year of construction 2017
This building being unique in it's kind was designed by the architects Shells and Shafles and built as early as 1903 by order of a merchant K.Tupikov. The reconstruction of the house was by no means less grandiose arrangement. The front of the building has been fully restored, ceiling mouldi…
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Business center Ģertrūdes centrs
Business center Ģertrūdes centrs
Business center Ģertrūdes centrs
Business center Ģertrūdes centrs
Business center Ģertrūdes centrs
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Business center Ģertrūdes centrs
Riga, Latvia
from
$593
The year of construction 2017
The unity of glory and usability, fusion of Modern and the most up-to-date technologies. These descriptions give a true and fair view of what the new eight-storey center that has been built on Brīvības Street side is like. The principal architectural task was to combine comfortable, cozy o…
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Business center Biroju centrs Ezerparks
Business center Biroju centrs Ezerparks
Business center Biroju centrs Ezerparks
Business center Biroju centrs Ezerparks
Riga, Latvia
from
$96,439
The year of construction 2014
An administrative office complex in Riga offers fully finished premises. Each room has individually adjustable temperature control panels installed. Additionally, the premises are equipped with fire alarms, public notification systems, and fire extinguishers. The project ensures comfortable …
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Business center PEBO NAMI
Business center PEBO NAMI
Business center PEBO NAMI
Business center PEBO NAMI
Riga, Latvia
from
$491
The building located at 33 K.Valdemara Street is a modern rental office and flat complex with the total area of 12,000 m2. In 2012, we celebrated our 100th anniversary since the beginning of complex construction. This Art Nouveau rental house is included in the list of state protected cultur…
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Commerce Kvartāls B91
Commerce Kvartāls B91
Commerce Kvartāls B91
Commerce Kvartāls B91
Commerce Kvartāls B91
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Commerce Kvartāls B91
Riga, Latvia
from
$75,524
The year of construction 2020
The B91 Quarter is an excellent choice for young families, independent and successful city dwellers. It is located next to one of the busiest streets of Riga and meets all the modern requirements regarding comfort, style and safety of a dwelling. Additional information In the very heart of R…
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Business center Telegraph Offices
Business center Telegraph Offices
Business center Telegraph Offices
Business center Telegraph Offices
Business center Telegraph Offices
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Business center Telegraph Offices
Riga, Latvia
from
$5,34M
FEATURES OF THE BUILDING Modern engineering solutions An autonomous ventilation and cooling system for each floor (with individual energy meters) A central heating system with temperature control for each room. A modern, high-speed (optical) computer network High-speed lifts A flexible layo…
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Commerce Amalijas iela 5A
Commerce Amalijas iela 5A
Commerce Amalijas iela 5A
Commerce Amalijas iela 5A
Commerce Amalijas iela 5A
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Commerce Amalijas iela 5A
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2024
In the quiet and historic neighbourhood of Agenskalns is the outstanding wooden architectural monument - the residential building at 5A Amālijas Street, built in 1912 under the direction of architect Oskar Alexander Johann Baar. The building is being completely renovated, preserving its hist…
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Commerce Zimeļblāzmas aleja
Commerce Zimeļblāzmas aleja
Commerce Zimeļblāzmas aleja
Commerce Zimeļblāzmas aleja
Commerce Zimeļblāzmas aleja
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Commerce Zimeļblāzmas aleja
Riga, Latvia
from
$22,657
The year of construction 2019
The developer of the project is selling a 2-room apartment in a new project "Ziemelazmas alley" with a quality full finish, located in the park area next to the Baltic Sea Bay. 10 minutes to the center of Riga. Additional information There are 30 apartments of different layouts with an area …
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Commerce Centrus
Commerce Centrus
Commerce Centrus
Commerce Centrus
Commerce Centrus
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Commerce Centrus
Riga, Latvia
from
$234,706
The year of construction 2015
There are two seven-storey residential houses – with 84 flats – under development in Centrus quarter. The first floors of the buildings will house shops and cafés. In buying a flat here, new owners will get a comfortable and high quality flat in the city centre, while maintaining the privacy…
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Commerce Zundas Dārzi
Commerce Zundas Dārzi
Commerce Zundas Dārzi
Commerce Zundas Dārzi
Commerce Zundas Dārzi
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Commerce Zundas Dārzi
Riga, Latvia
from
$261,430
The year of construction 2017
House "Zundas Gardens" would combine traditional architectural techniques and modern design. Internal space organized in such a way that the residents of the house, moving between rooms, see the excellent ecological constantly blooming garden, which will maximum preserved natural environment…
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Commerce Brīvības 224
Commerce Brīvības 224
Commerce Brīvības 224
Commerce Brīvības 224
Commerce Brīvības 224
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Commerce Brīvības 224
Riga, Latvia
from
$261
Our business center is located in one of most sought after locations for an office in Riga. There are branches of biggest banks, cafes, restaurants, shops, insurance companies, auto repair shop and petrol station, all in less than 5 minute walking distance
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Commerce River Breeze Residence
Commerce River Breeze Residence
Commerce River Breeze Residence
Commerce River Breeze Residence
Commerce River Breeze Residence
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Commerce River Breeze Residence
Riga, Latvia
from
$227,735
The year of construction 2018
49 apartments in Klīversala, on the shore of the Daugava, with a view to the panorama of Old Riga and its towers. Ranging from 56 to 316 m², all apartments come with spacious terraces. The ground floor apartments are designed as town-houses, meaning that they are built on two storeys with a …
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Commerce Staraja Rusas 8
Commerce Staraja Rusas 8
Commerce Staraja Rusas 8
Commerce Staraja Rusas 8
Commerce Staraja Rusas 8
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Commerce Staraja Rusas 8
Riga, Latvia
from
$127,810
The year of construction 2018
The project is located in the center of Klīversala, between residential buildings and the green area. The project area is fenced, greened, there is a small children's playground. The place is located between important streets and close to the Akmens Bridge. The National Library of Latvia is …
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Business center Biroji Katlakalna 9
Business center Biroji Katlakalna 9
Business center Biroji Katlakalna 9
Business center Biroji Katlakalna 9
Riga, Latvia
from
$157
The office building at 9 Katlakalna Street offers an excellent strategic location, adjacent to the Southern Bridge with good public transportation accessibility. This modern building provides diverse office spaces suitable for various company needs. Here, clients will find everything necess…
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REALAT real estate
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Business center Skolas street 9
Business center Skolas street 9
Business center Skolas street 9
Business center Skolas street 9
Business center Skolas street 9
Show all Business center Skolas street 9
Business center Skolas street 9
Riga, Latvia
from
$631
The year of construction 2017
A well-chosen location, classic style varying from attractively simple to genuine and exquisite – all these epithets are perfectly applicable to the house at 9 Skolas Street. The office premises ranging from 50 to 140 m2 that occupy the lower floors are characterized by various layouts and …
Agency
REALAT real estate
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Apartment building Zunda Towers
Apartment building Zunda Towers
Apartment building Zunda Towers
Apartment building Zunda Towers
Apartment building Zunda Towers
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Apartment building Zunda Towers
Riga, Latvia
from
$1,198
The year of construction 2022
Symbolizing confidence, stability, the latest technologies and quality, Zunda Towers rise towards the zenith in the skyline of 21st century Riga – in terms of architecture, design, and lifestyle
Agency
REALAT real estate
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Business center Duntes 15a
Business center Duntes 15a
Business center Duntes 15a
Business center Duntes 15a
Business center Duntes 15a
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Business center Duntes 15a
Riga, Latvia
from
$502
The year of construction 2010
Location: An exquisite office building situated on Duntes Street, accessible with just a 10-minute drive from the lively city center. This charming building encompasses an attractive green area, creating a serene work environment while remaining conveniently close to the prestigious SKY&More…
Agency
REALAT real estate
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Business center Ūnijas iela 8K6 (VEF KVARTĀLS)
Business center Ūnijas iela 8K6 (VEF KVARTĀLS)
Business center Ūnijas iela 8K6 (VEF KVARTĀLS)
Business center Ūnijas iela 8K6 (VEF KVARTĀLS)
Business center Ūnijas iela 8K6 (VEF KVARTĀLS)
Show all Business center Ūnijas iela 8K6 (VEF KVARTĀLS)
Business center Ūnijas iela 8K6 (VEF KVARTĀLS)
Riga, Latvia
from
$558
The STATS Group renovates the historic walls of the VEF quarter to create comfortable and contemporary spaces with their own unique aura. Here there is a landscaped area, parking lots, wide opportunities for public transport and a commune of the inhabitants of the VEF quarter with its own tr…
Agency
REALAT real estate
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Commerce Charlotte Residence
Commerce Charlotte Residence
Commerce Charlotte Residence
Commerce Charlotte Residence
Riga, Latvia
from
$186,282
The year of construction 2014
A new unique residential building – the role model of XXI century architecture that nicely fits in with surroundings – has been built in the very heart of Riga, the Quiet Centre at Vidus iela 5 next to the so-called "Muiznieku ligzda". The elegant glazed facade combined with first-storey hig…
Agency
REALAT real estate
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