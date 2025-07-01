Immigration programs in Latvia

Residence permit in Latvia
from
$3,539
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 3 months
Programme description The Republic of Latvia is a member state of the European Union and a party to the Schengen Agreement. A residence permit in Latvia provides for a visa-free visit to any Schengen country. A temporary residence permit for a period of five years implies a stay in the…
