Monthly rent of houses in Latvia

Jurmala
57
Riga
7
Babites pagasts
6
73 properties total found
3 room house in Siguli, Latvia
3 room house
Siguli, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
About property - courtyard building, incomplete construction, partial amenities. Property an…
$108
per month
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
all city communications, modern refurbishment, panoramic windows, fully furnished, built-in …
$2,706
per month
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
new building, all city communications, modern refurbishment, fully furnished, fireplace, ind…
$3,349
per month
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
Courtyard house, closed territory, parking place, balcony, terrace, sauna, isolated rooms, w…
$3,155
per month
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious house in a quiet area of ​​Jurmala - Vaivari - is offered for long-term rent!The …
$1,340
per month
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/3
$2,629
per month
6 room house in Riga, Latvia
6 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 3
$3,562
per month
6 room house in Babites pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Babites pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 368 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern two-storey house is available for rent in the private village “Dižbārdi”, On the fi…
$5,954
per month
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
all city communications, exclusive finishing in a classic style, panoramic windows, fully fu…
$8,661
per month
House in Jurmala, Latvia
House
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 621 m²
Floor 1/2
Buy this facilityRent this property for summer rentalWe offer for rent an exclusive resident…
$14,258
per month
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
new building, plastic windows, all city communications, row house, modern refurbishment, pan…
$1,300
per month
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 2
For long term rent the house in Bulduri. The house has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, sauna, 2 liv…
$2,121
per month
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
new building, all city communications, exclusive finishing in a modern style, modern refurbi…
$8,150
per month
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
new building, all city communications, fireplace, well-kept area, landscape gardening, 1 car…
$1,563
per month
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
renovated house, all city communications, fully furnished, exclusive furniture, built-in kit…
$2,709
per month
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 3
A modern house with complete furnishing in the quiet area of Jurmala, in Melluzi, just 100 m…
$5,024
per month
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
A house located in a quiet area of Jurmala, by the river in Dubulti, is being offered for re…
$2,436
per month
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 2
new building, row house, modern refurbishment, panoramic windows, "smart house", fully furni…
$3,042
per month
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
Floor 2
Сдается удобный и просторный 2-ух этажный дом 200 м2. В доме 5 спален, 3 санузла, оборудова…
$6,940
per month
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
new building, all city communications, fully furnished, built-in furniture, fireplace, floor…
$2,923
per month
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 3
Terraced house for rent in Jurmala Located in a quiet area of private houses. All city infr…
$1,306
per month
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
A house with a large area in the very center of Jurmala - Majoros is offered for long time r…
$2,010
per month
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 378 m²
Number of floors 2
On a sunny territory are located two houses. The main house (378m2) is being offered for ren…
$3,248
per month
House in Jurmala, Latvia
House
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 830 m²
We offer a wonderful new house for rent in 2020. The house is located in Jurmala in a won…
$22,813
per month
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 2
all city communications, fully furnished, built-in kitchen, built-in furniture, fireplace, w…
$2,167
per month
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern house in the prestigious area of Jurmala, in Bulduri. On the first floor - entrance h…
$2,382
per month
5 room house in Batciems, Latvia
5 room house
Batciems, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
fully furnished, built-in kitchen, built-in furniture, fireplace, sauna, swimming pool, floo…
$1,259
per month
5 room house in Riga, Latvia
5 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
$3,238
per month
5 room house in Pinki, Latvia
5 room house
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 253 m²
Number of floors 2
new building, "smart house", fully furnished, exclusive furniture, built-in kitchen, floor h…
$3,573
per month
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
A new, modern house is being offered for rent. The house is located in the dune zone in Dubu…
$6,712
per month
