Business center K26

Riga, Latvia
Last update: 15/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Latvia
  • City
    Riga

Property characteristics

  • The year of construction
    2026

About the complex

K26 Office Building – Your Business Address in the Heart of Old Riga Kaļķu iela 26 is a unique fusion of historical architecture and modern innovation. Located on one of Riga's most vibrant and prestigious streets, this building is currently undergoing extensive reconstruction to become a modern Class-A office center, while preserving its historical elegance. Location: At the Center of Everything The building is situated in the very heart of Old Riga – a place where the city's history, tourism, and business world converge. Accessibility: Just a few minutes' walk from public transport, the city's finest hotels, restaurants, and government institutions. Prestige: An address that serves as a business card and a hallmark of quality for your company. Building Features and Solutions Modern Reconstruction: Full-cycle renovation works are being carried out to ensure the highest standards of energy efficiency and comfort. Custom Layouts: Premises are adapted to each tenant’s specific requirements – from open-plan offices to elegant private suites. Exclusive Design: The 6th-floor penthouse spaces are being developed in collaboration with the prestigious "Lauders Arhitekti" architectural bureau, creating a unique workspace with a special atmosphere. Infrastructure: Latest-generation engineering systems, smart lighting, and high-quality ventilation. Offer for Tenants K26 offers flexible spaces (from approximately 150 m² to full floors of 350 m²) suitable for both dynamic startups and established corporate offices. K26 is more than just an office – it is an environment where history inspires future achievements.

Riga, Latvia
