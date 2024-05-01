Business center Biroju centrs Ezerparks

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
An administrative office complex in Riga offers fully finished premises. Each room has individually adjustable temperature control panels installed. Additionally, the premises are equipped with fire alarms, public notification systems, and fire extinguishers. The project ensures comfortable and thoughtful layout, combining aesthetic and functional features, thanks to advanced technologies and high-quality materials. The building is situated in a fenced and green area with good transportation accessibility and infrastructure.
Location on the map
Riga, Latvia
Office space in a prestigious location - at 5 Katrīnas Street, situated between Eksporta and Pētersalas Streets.
This space is located in a 4-story building, with two possible entrances from both Katrīnas Street and the courtyard side.
The location is excellently positioned near the Old To…
The project "Ziemļu Vārti" located in the high-end Office-high-end companies.
Business Centre North Gate is a first class office complex, consisting of 2 buildings-Brivibas 149 and 151. North Gate meets all the requirements of leading companies typically put on the Office, is this:
The Moder…
Ferrum Centre is located in Purvciems, the busiest real estate development area. The area in which the business centre is located is primarily formed as business, business institutions and residential area.
Trading areas on the 1st floor of the Business centre 2. and 3. floor – is mainly for…