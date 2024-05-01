  1. Realting.com
Business center Biroju centrs Ezerparks

Riga, Latvia
$96,439
ID: 14728
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 519
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 21/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Latvia
  • City
    Riga

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2014

About the complex

An administrative office complex in Riga offers fully finished premises. Each room has individually adjustable temperature control panels installed. Additionally, the premises are equipped with fire alarms, public notification systems, and fire extinguishers. The project ensures comfortable and thoughtful layout, combining aesthetic and functional features, thanks to advanced technologies and high-quality materials. The building is situated in a fenced and green area with good transportation accessibility and infrastructure.

Location on the map

Riga, Latvia

Other complexes
Business center Katrīnas 5
Business center Katrīnas 5
Riga, Latvia
from
$41,338
Office space in a prestigious location - at 5 Katrīnas Street, situated between Eksporta and Pētersalas Streets. This space is located in a 4-story building, with two possible entrances from both Katrīnas Street and the courtyard side. The location is excellently positioned near the Old To…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Business center North Gate
Business center North Gate
Riga, Latvia
from
$452
The year of construction 2006
The project "Ziemļu Vārti" located in the high-end Office-high-end companies. Business Centre North Gate is a first class office complex, consisting of 2 buildings-Brivibas 149 and 151. North Gate meets all the requirements of leading companies typically put on the Office, is this: The Moder…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Business center Ferrum centrs
Business center Ferrum centrs
Riga, Latvia
from
$81,334
Ferrum Centre is located in Purvciems, the busiest real estate development area. The area in which the business centre is located is primarily formed as business, business institutions and residential area. Trading areas on the 1st floor of the Business centre 2. and 3. floor – is mainly for…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Latest News in Latvia
What is Happening in the Latvian Real Estate Market. Interview with an Expert
01.05.2024
What is Happening in the Latvian Real Estate Market. Interview with an Expert
How much does land in Latvia cost? A selection of houses with turnkey plots
20.02.2023
How much does land in Latvia cost? A selection of houses with turnkey plots
It has become easier to move to Latvia: visa applications for remote employees open
17.06.2022
It has become easier to move to Latvia: visa applications for remote employees open
A two-room apartment is for sale in the center of Riga for €109,000. Why is this such a profitable option?
27.01.2022
A two-room apartment is for sale in the center of Riga for €109,000. Why is this such a profitable option?
Prime Minister of Latvia calls to cancel the issuance of a residence permit for real estate investing
31.03.2021
Prime Minister of Latvia calls to cancel the issuance of a residence permit for real estate investing
Show all publications